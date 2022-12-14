ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Park, FL

click orlando

Pre-Christmas Arctic blast could bring coldest air in years to Central Florida

It’s time to hop on the Polar Express because the coldest air in years is expected to blast into Central Florida on Friday. The air that will push into Central Florida is currently charging up in Siberia. Starting Tuesday, the frigid air will creep into the U.S., sending actual air temperatures 20 to 40 degrees below zero in the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando sees fewer adoptions during the holidays this year

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando believes inflation and higher costs of living could be contributing to lower adoption numbers this December. Steve Bardy, executive director of the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, said the organization is seeing fewer adoptions this December compared to years past despite it usually being its busiest time of the year.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Significant travel disruptions possible from major pre-Christmas winter storm

ORLANDO, Fla. – The one-two punch of frigid Arctic air and a major winter storm could cause significant travel issues leading up to Christmas. There will be minor weather-related issues Monday with rain in parts of the Southern Plains and Deep South. Light snow will also be moving across the nation’s midsection.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Space Coast to celebrate Hanukkah with Menorah parade, music festival

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Space Coast is ready to make some waves with its Hanukkah celebration Sunday afternoon. The Chabad of the Space Coast is hosting a free Hanukkah festival and menorah parade, which departs from Chabad in Satellite Beach at 3:30 p.m. and travels to Chabad in Viera, located at 7350 Lake Andrew Drive in Melbourne, according to the organization’s website.
MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

Saving lives: Drug, new test pushed to treat brain-eating amoeba

ORLANDO, Fla. – In August 2016, 16-year-old Sebastian DeLeon and his family traveled from South Florida to start what was supposed to be a fun vacation at Orlando’s theme parks. “On Sunday, we were planning on having a pool day and watching the game and spending it with...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

🩰 Orlando Ballet closing curtain on ‘The Nutcracker’ classic, adding cirque element

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Ballet is closing the curtain on a holiday classic and making room for a new experience as it celebrates 50 years of dance education. “I don’t know if it’d be Christmas time without “The Nutcracker.” It’s a big part of our holiday tradition in the dance world and certainly in Orlando” associate artistic director Lisa Thorn Vin Zant said.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Missing Sumter teen found dead in apparent homicide, deputies say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A Sumter County teen reported missing on Friday was found dead later that day in an apparent homicide, the sheriff’s office said in an update on Facebook. According to deputies, 15-year-old Jontae Haywood was initially reported missing around 1:20 a.m. Friday in Bushnell and...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man arrested in Orange County tourist district shooting spree held on no bond

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Georgia man who was arrested after investigators said he opened fire in Orange County’s tourist district will remain behind bars. Jailen Rasheed Houston, 19, faced an Orange County judge on Friday. The judge ruled he should be held on no bond. If bond status is granted, the judge ruled he cannot have weapons, return to the scenes, or have contact with the victims.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Law enforcement activity prompts lockdown at Winter Park High School

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Law enforcement activity near Winter Park High School on Friday prompted a lockdown at the campus. Orange County Public School officials said the school was placed on lockdown due to authorities “pursuing an individual in close proximity.” The district said in an update at 2:10 p.m. that the lockdown was lifted.
WINTER PARK, FL
click orlando

Accident causes hole, shutting down downtown Orlando road

ORLANDO, Fla. – An accident caused a hole near a downtown Orlando intersection and police say it will take two days to fix it. The Orlando Police Department said an accident near the intersection of East Anderston Street and Boone Avenue Friday released water from a hydrant, causing a hole to form in the eastbound lane.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Volusia woman killed in crash after hydroplaning on I-4

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old Deltona woman was killed Thursday afternoon after hydroplaning on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the woman was headed east along Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 127 at about 1:45 p.m. [TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off...
DELTONA, FL

