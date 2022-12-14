Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke families receive free school supplies at Grades Over Guns event
ROANOKE, Va. – Total Action for Progress (TAP) gave away free school supplies to families ahead of the second half of the school year. Grades Over Guns is among a series of events with the purpose of reducing gun violence in the community. Middle and high schools students will...
Radford church sends 100,000 meals to Nicaragua
RADFORD, Va. – One church in downtown Radford is giving back to children in need this holiday season. The Community Life Church has a partnership with a church and an orphanage in Nicaragua. This year, the church partnered with Kids Around the World to send 100,000 meals to Nicaraguan...
Virginia Rogers Holton, former First Lady of Virginia, dies at 97
Virginia Rogers Holton, the wife of former Virginia Governor A. Linwood Holton Jr. and an early advocate for school desegregation, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16 at the age of 97.
Schools in Virginia ask judge to nix bullying lawsuit over racist remark
Albemarle County School Board ask judge to nix bullying lawsuit filed by a former assistant principal over racist remark
Inspector General launches investigation into Virginia State Police
The Virginia Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) has launched an investigation into a recent Virginia State Police matter, an OSIG spokesperson confirmed.
RPD responds to shooting on Melrose Ave. NW
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police (RPD) report they were called to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for a man that had arrived in a personal vehicle with a gunshot wound. Police say they responded to the hospital at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 for a man that had...
Man hospitalized after Northwest Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Saturday evening, police say. Authorities say at around 7:30 p.m., police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound who had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital...
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks now urged for 8 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for eight localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
VIDEO: Albemarle High School fight plight, “Round 2”
Just a day after a large brawl at Albemarle High School was publicized by The Schilling Show, another fight has been captured on video. This time, the altercation was one-on-one and took place at around 1:45 PM. Several faculty members were engaged in disengaging the combatants. The culture of violence...
9 Homes Sharing Christmas Lights for Charity
If you're on the hunt for the best Christmas lights and looking to spread holiday joy this season, you must see these homes throughout Northern Virginia. This list shares the addresses and what charity the home supports.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
Charlottesville Police Respond to Shooting
Police responded to a shooting at roughly 2:20 a.m. on 14th St. NW. Police say they found a male victim with a gunshot wound, and that person was taken to the hospital. Police say they will have more officers in the area as they investigate. There is no information about any arrests, or the condition of the victim. Stay with CBS19 News for updates as the story develops.
7 down, 43 to go: Covington artist reflects on first year of 50 murals in 50 states project
COVINGTON, Va. – A year into her 50 murals in 50 states project, Cheyenne Renee’s dream is becoming more and more of a reality. Around this time last year, Cheyenne set out on a mission to paint 50 murals in all 50 states. So far she has completed...
Lynchburg teen convicted of second armed robbery
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)– A Lynchburg jury has convicted 18-year-old Keyon Da’Monta Petty for a second robbery that occurred on Feb. 16 on Bedford Avenue. According to the City of Lynchburg’s Commonwealth’s Attorney, Bethany Harrison, Petty was convicted of the following charges on Friday, Dec. 16:. use...
Man found suffering from gunshot wound in SW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says they located a man with a gunshot wound on Friday night. Police say at approximately 7:05 p.m. on Dec. 16 they were notified of a person suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue SW. Upon arriving at the scene officers found the man with what they say was a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
Danville resident receives national acclaim in canine sport flyball
Danville resident Shelly Switick is the owner and lead trainer at Precision Flyball Training, which provides specialized training to dogs participating in the ever-growing sport of Flyball. Flyball is a sport featuring four dogs, combining elements of a relay race with drag racing. Flyball goes beyond simply training dogs how...
Danville Police, UPS host toy drive ahead of Christmas
DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department hoping to brighten children’s spirits for the holidays with the help of UPS. They hosted their third annual toy drive, “Little Blue Helpers,” in the River City. Police said they were collecting toys for kids ages 0 to 12...
18 convicted of soliciting minors online
Eighteen men, mostly from Virginia, have been convicted of more than 40 felony charges of online solicitation of minors, a Virginia-based task force announced Friday. The men, who lived in Virginia, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia, were sentenced to a total of 128 years in prison after an investigation by the Northern Virginia-District of Columbia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Holiday tote bags delivered to senior living residents in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Montgomery County and Radford is making sure those at Senior Living homes aren't forgotten this holiday season. On Friday, they delivered 120 Holiday Tote Bags to 65 residents of Commonwealth Senior Living and 55 residents of...
VIDEO: Violent hallway brawl at Albemarle County High School
Another day, another fight at Albemarle High School (AHS). While most such incidents are suppressed by Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) administration, occasionally, the truth gets out. This fight took place in the hallway of Albemarle County High School leading into the cafeteria, at approximately 12:55 PM on December...
