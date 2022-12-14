Read full article on original website
Amelia (Amy) Cooper, 81, Villisca, Iowa
Visitation Location: Villisca United Methodist Church. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Memorials: Animal Alliance Rescue/ Shelter - Villisca Fire and Rescue - Villisca United Methodist Church. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery: Arlington Cemetery.
Bradley Sparks, 55 of Sidney, IA
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:More information by the evening of Monday, 12-19-2022. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Arlean Szynskie, 83 of Tabor, IA
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Monday - December 19, 2022. Visitation End: 2:00 PM With Family greeting Friends. Memorials: In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial Fund Established. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA. Cemetery: Tabor, IA Cemetery. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed,...
KMA MORNING SHOW - Wilson Performing Arts Center Holiday Concert
(Red Oak) -- The sights and sounds of Christmas on Broadway will make their way to southwest Iowa this weekend.
KMAland Bowling (12/16): Clarinda, St. Albert pick up sweeps
(KMAland) -- The Clarinda and St. Albert bowling teams picked up sweeps in KMAland action on Friday. Top score: Ally Johnson, Clarinda: 207-210 (417) Runner-up: Lizzy Baucom, Red Oak: 152-188 (340) Other Clarinda scores: Andi Woods 339, Dakota Wise 305, Maddie Smith 300, Kemper Beckel 285, Ryplee Sunderman 235. Other...
KMAland Girls Basketball (12/15): Nodaway Valley, Treynor pick up quality wins
(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley snagged a huge win, Riverside took their third straight W, Treynor won late at the MAC, Palmyra edged Weeping Water and more from Thursday in KMAland girls basketball. PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE. Mount Ayr 56 Wayne 45. Tegan Streit led Mount Ayr with 15 points, five...
KMAland Wrestling (12/15): SW Iowa wins Corner Duals, Shenandoah beats Clarinda for first time in 6 years
(KMAland) -- Southwest Iowa won the Corner Conference Duals, Harlan went 2-0, Nodaway Valley rolled in a 3-0 night and Shenandoah notched a rare dual win over Clarinda Thursday night. AT CLARINDA. Harlan went 2-0 while Shenandoah went 1-1 with their first dual win over Clarinda since December 15th, 2016.
Omaha softball, baseball programs announced 2023 slates
(Omaha) -- The Omaha softball and baseball programs announced their 2023 schedules on Friday. The softball team will play in four non-conference tournaments and have 14 home dates, including the February 10th opener coming at the UNI Dome Tournament. View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked here. The baseball...
Driver's license services closed in Page County Friday
(Clarinda) -- Page County Treasurer Angie Dow reports that driver's license services will continue to be unavailable Friday. Anyone with questions should contact the Treasurer's Office at 712-542-5322.
2 arrested for probation violation in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) – Two Iowa men are in custody on probation violation charges in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 50-year-old Kevin L. Ward of Urbandale and 30-year-old Justin Marsden of Council Bluffs in the 100 block of Coolbaugh Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Ward was arrested on a Montgomery County warrant for violation of probation on an original charge of control of a firearm by a felon – a Class D felony.
Clarinda holds on for rare win over Denison-Schleswig
(Clarinda) -- It came with a scare, but the Clarinda girls basketball beat Denison-Schleswig for the first time in a dozen years Friday night. The Cardinals (3-5, 1-1) nearly squandered a 13-point second-half lead but held on for the 40-37 victory -- their first over their Hawkeye Ten Conference counterpart since January 22nd, 2010.
Stanton boys outlast late-game surge from Fremont-Mills to win 79-70
(Tabor) -- Thanks to an electric offense through three quarters, the Stanton Vikings (4-2) survived a late surge from Fremont-Mills (4-3) to win 79-70. "Our offense was pretty good today and like I've always said all year, I trust our guys on offense -- they're all good shooters and they love to share the ball," said Stanton Co-Head Coach Donnie Weis. "For a while, we played some decent defense, but the end of the game was not ideal."
1 arrested on Montgomery County warrants
(KMAland) -- One person was arrested on Montgomery County warrants in Shelby County on Saturday. According to the Red Oak Police Department, Anton Jason Ahlhelm was arrested at the Shelby County Jail on Montgomery County warrants for theft 5th degree and possession of a controlled substance -- methamphetamine. Anton was...
Tarkio man injured in Atchison County wreck
(Rock Port) -- One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Atchison County Thursday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2002 GMC Sierra 1500, driven by 66-year-old Stephen McQuinn of Tarkio, was westbound on U.S. Highway 136 approximately three miles east of Rock Port at around 5:30 p.m. Authorities say the vehicle lost control on the snow covered roadway, crossed the center line, and traveled off the southside of the roadway into a ditch and struck an embankment. The Patrol says the vehicle then traveled back onto the roadway, coming to rest on its wheels facing southwest in the middle of Highway 136.
Shenandoah man arrested following domestic disturbance
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was arrested following a domestic disturbance on Saturday night. According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Maple Street for a domestic disturbance. Following an investigation, 35-year-old Frederick George Steven Billings II was arrested for domestic abuse s-- simple...
Logan-Magnolia shows growth, rolls to WIC Tournament title
(Treynor) -- Logan-Magnolia's gradual improvements took a massive step on Saturday while claiming another Western Iowa Conference Wrestling Tournament title. "We are excited to come out with a win," Coach Dan Thompson said. "This is the first time we put 14 weights out there. I liked what I saw. It's been a fun group. They're working hard, and we're seeing improvement every time we step out on the mat. There's only five guys here that wrestled at WIC last year, so it was good to see them compete today."
WPAC set to host 'From One to 92' holiday concert Saturday
(Red Oak) -- The sights and sounds of Christmas on Broadway will make their way to southwest Iowa this weekend. That's because the Wilson Performing Arts Center is presenting a Broadway Christmas "From One to 92" Saturday at 7:30 p.m., featuring Iowa Rock N' Roll Hall of Famer Kelli James, Music Director Steven Applegate, and several youths from around the region. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Friday morning, James says they hope to bring a variety of styles and genres of holiday music for those in attendance.
Basketball: Atlantic at Lewis Central
Lewis Central uses suffocating defense to take down Atlantic
(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central (5-2) picked up another Hawkeye Ten win with a 49-34 triumph over Atlantic (5-3) Friday. The Titans used stellar defense and a big second quarter to secure the victory. “Early, [Atlantic] hit some big shots to kind of get going and they did some nice...
Stellar defense, timely scoring leads Lewis Central comeback against Atlantic
(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central (4-2) got back in the win column with a hard-fought 54-50 victory over Atlantic (1-5) Friday. “Overall, I’m just really proud of the guys and how they executed down the stretch,” Lewis Central head coach Ricky Torres said. “There were multiple times in the game where the shot wasn’t falling or things didn’t go our way, but I’m really proud of their resiliency and how they executed down the stretch. They didn’t give up.”
