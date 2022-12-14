(Treynor) -- Logan-Magnolia's gradual improvements took a massive step on Saturday while claiming another Western Iowa Conference Wrestling Tournament title. "We are excited to come out with a win," Coach Dan Thompson said. "This is the first time we put 14 weights out there. I liked what I saw. It's been a fun group. They're working hard, and we're seeing improvement every time we step out on the mat. There's only five guys here that wrestled at WIC last year, so it was good to see them compete today."

