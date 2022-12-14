Police arrested six juvenile suspects on Thursday, all of whom are connected to a series of robberies allegedly made through a social media application. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to reports of a carjacking at around 6 p.m. Thursday evening. They eventually located the stolen vehicle, a green Honda Civic, at around 9 p.m. and attempted to perform a traffic stop. The suspects instead fled from officers, prompting a pursuit that continued until the Honda crashed into a vehicle parked on 88th Street and Menlo Avenue in South Los Angeles. Officers detained six suspects at the scene and recovered...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO