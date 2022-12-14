ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

World Cup final match ends with penalty kick shootout, Argentina wins

DOHA, Qatar — Lionel Messi, wearing a black Qatari robe over his blue-and-white Argentina shirt, kissed the World Cup, shuffled toward his teammates and hoisted the golden trophy high in the air. It was an iconic sight that finally — definitively — places the soccer superstar in the pantheon...
