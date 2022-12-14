Read full article on original website
NBC 2
Sunday Forecast: Morning stray showers, dry & sunny afternoon
A few final rounds of showers with occasional heavy rain will work through southwest Florida this morning. By noon, we’ll see clearing north to south with plenty of sunshine in store for the afternoon. Expect colder air to settle in as well limiting highs to only the low 70s....
NBC 2
Saturday Forecast: Isolated showers overnight, drier for Sunday
Partly cloudy skies are in place for the evening with stray showers in the forecast. Temperatures will drop to the comfortable low 60s again. Expect isolated showers with occasionally heavy rain to work through southwest Florida overnight. As a stalled boundary finally moves south, clearer and drier weather will return for Sunday afternoon.
