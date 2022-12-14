East side apartment development seeks approval

Parcel of land on the 300 block of Calumet purchased by Property Management Professionals LLC for future development. Precious Grundy | The Lima News

LIMA — A new development on Lima’s east side hopes to grow the amount of affordable housing in the city.

The City Planning Commission met Wednesday evening to discuss the re-zoning of 323 Calumet. The parcel was purchased by Property Management Professionals LLC in preparation for the new apartment building they plan to complete. The commission discussed moving the parcel from class one to class three.

Sophia Fisher, the Associate Planner of the Dept. of Community Development, weighed in.

“The parcel is currently zoned class one residential just like all the other ones,” said Fisher. “The company would just like to bring it to a class three residential. They currently own the parcel purchased from a private owner. It is currently a single-family home.”

The company plans to demolish the home and combine it with the existing parcel for the new building.

“They will be combining it with the larger parcel to the south in order to develop a third-unit apartment complex,” added Fisher. “They currently also own the complex across the street.”

The meeting was concluded by the commission creating a motion to move the issue to City Council for approval to change the property’s zoning.

“They did three parcels the first time. Then they finally got someone to sell this parcel, then they must have convinced this person to sell another parcel,” said Fisher. “Now they are able to do a bigger complex with 30 units instead of their original proposal of 26. It is a process but they had to get it changed to multi-family zoning so this will go to City Council. Only Council can change the zoning. Once the zoning is changed then they can start the building permit process and some of the site plan approval.”

The hope of the new development is to provide more housing in the City of Lima.

”The development means just safe and affordable apartment complexes,” said Fisher. “There is a lot of old housing stock and housing units in Lima. Any new development, new materials or current standards are always helpful. There is definitely a gap in that affordable middle range for housing. Developments like this will definitely help in that regard.”

Fisher added this is the very beginning of the process and there is still a lot of work to do.

Reach Precious Grundy at 567-242-0351.