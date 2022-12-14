ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Nation's No. 1 transfer QB to visit Auburn this weekend

Auburn is the place to be this weekend for top transfer quarterbacks. NC State's Devin Leary, one of the best passers in college football over the past two seasons, will take an official visit this weekend to check out Hugh Freeze's program, Auburn Undercover has been informed. He joins former Coastal Carolina standout Grayson McCall, as Auburn will have the No. 1 and No. 2 transfer quarterbacks in the country on campus at the same time.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Auburn defensive lineman commitment sees golden opportunity

Opportunity is awaiting for Wilky Denaud and the Auburn defensive line commitment said on Sunday after his second official visit to the Plains he is eager to get started. An early graduate from John Carroll High School in Fort Pierce, Fla., the four-star prospect will be back in Auburn next month to begin his days as a college athlete.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Where the five-star recruits in the 2023 class are committed

The On3 Consensus is a complete and equally-weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. The On3 Consensus increases the total number of fiver-star recruits throughout the recruiting cycle. This solves for the problem of awarding five-star ratings too early in the recruiting process. National Signing Day...
IOWA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star QB decommits from Ohio State

More than ever, it’s getting harder and harder to keep a college football commitment. With name, image and likeness opportunities taking center stage, a pledge to a school is just a minor step these days in a long, arduous journey to getting that player officially signed when it’s time to push the paper in front of him.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy