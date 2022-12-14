Read full article on original website
Alabama Football: Tide commit slams door and possible flip
The last weekend for Alabama Football to lock down recruits is in progress. The Alabama Crimson Tide already has the No. 1 2023 class, based on any rankings that matter. Holding on to the 25 verbal commits and adding another five or so future players is what matters. Coaches across...
247Sports
Nation's No. 1 transfer QB to visit Auburn this weekend
Auburn is the place to be this weekend for top transfer quarterbacks. NC State's Devin Leary, one of the best passers in college football over the past two seasons, will take an official visit this weekend to check out Hugh Freeze's program, Auburn Undercover has been informed. He joins former Coastal Carolina standout Grayson McCall, as Auburn will have the No. 1 and No. 2 transfer quarterbacks in the country on campus at the same time.
247Sports
Auburn defensive lineman commitment sees golden opportunity
Opportunity is awaiting for Wilky Denaud and the Auburn defensive line commitment said on Sunday after his second official visit to the Plains he is eager to get started. An early graduate from John Carroll High School in Fort Pierce, Fla., the four-star prospect will be back in Auburn next month to begin his days as a college athlete.
atozsports.com
Former Alabama QB makes bold statement about the future of Tennessee football
Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Greg McElroy, who now works for ESPN as an analyst/announcer, made a strong statement this week about the future of Tennessee Vols football. McElroy was recapping the 2022 season and discussing the most surprising teams of the year when he made an observation about Tennessee...
Where the five-star recruits in the 2023 class are committed
The On3 Consensus is a complete and equally-weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. The On3 Consensus increases the total number of fiver-star recruits throughout the recruiting cycle. This solves for the problem of awarding five-star ratings too early in the recruiting process. National Signing Day...
What Nick Saban Said After Alabama's First Sugar Bowl Practice
Everything the Alabama head coach had to say as the Crimson Tide began preparations for Kansas State and the Sugar Bowl.
Alabama commits, players making pitch to flip 5-star OL Kadyn Proctor
Five-star offensive tackle and Iowa commit Kadyn Proctor is taking one last look at Alabama this weekend, just days ahead of the Early Signing Period. Bama is working to close on the nation's top-ranked tackle, per 247Sports, and several UA 2023 commits and players are chipping in on the efforts via social media and in person.
Five-star QB decommits from Ohio State
More than ever, it’s getting harder and harder to keep a college football commitment. With name, image and likeness opportunities taking center stage, a pledge to a school is just a minor step these days in a long, arduous journey to getting that player officially signed when it’s time to push the paper in front of him.
Early Enrollees Get Early Taste of Alabama Football
Some 2023 recruits have the chance to get acclimated early as Alabama prepares for the Sugar Bowl.
Auburn commits announce Early Signing Day plans
Early Signing Day is one of the most important dates in college football and it is just days away. The Early Signing Period will open on Wednesday, Dec. 21 and a ton of college football recruits will sign with their future team and several Auburn commits plan to do just that.
College Football Upset Watch for Bowl Season: Expect Many More Upsets Before New Year's
Here are five college football teams that are favored in their upcoming bowl game but that doesn't mean they'll finish their season on a winning note.
