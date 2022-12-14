ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

kezi.com

Cottage Grove Police Department to get body cameras

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- The Cottage Grove Police Department is working on getting body cameras for its officers. The city council approved the body cameras during its most recent meeting. "There's really no excuse for any police department to not have body cameras," Interim Police Chief Jeff Groth said. When...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police arrest convicted felon who they say was manufacturing guns

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after a search warrant on Thursday found several guns without serial numbers as well as other evidence, the Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, their Street Crimes Unit had heard a tip that Joshua Allen Lampe, 32, had acquired a firearm despite being a felon. Police said Lampe had created a Facebook page under a fake name and posted a picture of a handgun in November. He then allegedly commented on his own post saying that he had 30 more guns just like it. The SCU said they began an intensive investigation based on these posts that eventually developed into an application for a search warrant.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Local groups helping those evacuated from Springfield hotel

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- When dozens of residents were kicked out of the GuestHouse Inn and Suites on Wednesday, several nearby charitable organizations stepped up to help out. Guests, tenants and residents at the GuestHouse were suddenly forced out on Wednesday, December 14, after an inspection by the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal’s Office found squalid and dangerous conditions inside the building. Residents at the property claim they were forced to leave that night, without being given time to collect their belongings. They also claimed they had been served an eviction notice some time previous, and that a judge had ruled the notice unlawful.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Crash closes Highway 20 from downtown Corvallis to Circle Blvd.

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Highway 20 between downtown Corvallis and Circle Boulevard is closed for a crash investigation. The crash happened before 5 p.m. Sunday. The closure is expected to last for several hours. Officials are urging people to avoid the area. Stay with KEZI for the latest.
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

EWEB plots roadmap for Eugene’s energy future

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Water and Electric Board is working to ensure Eugene’s supply of reliable, affordable and clean energy in the future, and is inviting the community to weigh in. EWEB released an initial draft of their Integrated Resource Plan on Thursday, December 14. EWEB officials say...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Oregon Quarterback Bo Nix to return for 2023 season

EUGENE, Ore--- Quarterback Bo Nix officially announced he will return to Eugene for the 2023 season. Nix previously announced he will play in the Holiday Bowl on December 28th. Nix has played in four collegiate seasons, was granted one more year of eligibility thanks to the COVID season in 2020.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Ducks triple up on double-doubles, dominate EWU

EUGENE, Ore--- The Oregon Women's team dominated Eastern Washington, earning an 88-38 victory at Matthew Knight Arena on Thursday. The win featured an impressive trio of double-doubles for Ducks. Grace Van Slooten had a career-high 26 points and 10 rebounds. Phillipina Kyei had 11 points and 18 rebounds. Endyia Rogers...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Dry Saturday with a pop up shower possible Sunday

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud. This weekend will be dry and rather chilly. Saturday: Look for patchy fog in the morning, followed by sunshine. Temperatures stay in the 40s during the afternoon. Sunday: Expect a slight chance of rain along the coast and areas inland north of...
LANE COUNTY, OR

