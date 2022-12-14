Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kezi.com
Cottage Grove Police Department to get body cameras
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- The Cottage Grove Police Department is working on getting body cameras for its officers. The city council approved the body cameras during its most recent meeting. "There's really no excuse for any police department to not have body cameras," Interim Police Chief Jeff Groth said. When...
kezi.com
Eugene police arrest convicted felon who they say was manufacturing guns
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after a search warrant on Thursday found several guns without serial numbers as well as other evidence, the Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, their Street Crimes Unit had heard a tip that Joshua Allen Lampe, 32, had acquired a firearm despite being a felon. Police said Lampe had created a Facebook page under a fake name and posted a picture of a handgun in November. He then allegedly commented on his own post saying that he had 30 more guns just like it. The SCU said they began an intensive investigation based on these posts that eventually developed into an application for a search warrant.
kezi.com
Local groups helping those evacuated from Springfield hotel
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- When dozens of residents were kicked out of the GuestHouse Inn and Suites on Wednesday, several nearby charitable organizations stepped up to help out. Guests, tenants and residents at the GuestHouse were suddenly forced out on Wednesday, December 14, after an inspection by the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal’s Office found squalid and dangerous conditions inside the building. Residents at the property claim they were forced to leave that night, without being given time to collect their belongings. They also claimed they had been served an eviction notice some time previous, and that a judge had ruled the notice unlawful.
kezi.com
Crash closes Highway 20 from downtown Corvallis to Circle Blvd.
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Highway 20 between downtown Corvallis and Circle Boulevard is closed for a crash investigation. The crash happened before 5 p.m. Sunday. The closure is expected to last for several hours. Officials are urging people to avoid the area. Stay with KEZI for the latest.
kezi.com
Man who brought dead woman to Albany hospital sentenced for causing her death
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. -- A man has been sentenced to six years and three months in prison for actions that led to the death of a 35-year-old woman earlier in 2022, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the BCSO, on January 21 Charles Lynn Golliher, 51, dropped...
kezi.com
Churches and community organizations are providing a warm place to stay overnight
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Beds for Freezing Nights, a non-profit organization, works with churches in the Cottage Grove area to help out those struggling to find a warm place to stay at night. Their efforts first started in 2009. Ever since then, they have tried to provide shelter for people...
kezi.com
EWEB plots roadmap for Eugene’s energy future
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Water and Electric Board is working to ensure Eugene’s supply of reliable, affordable and clean energy in the future, and is inviting the community to weigh in. EWEB released an initial draft of their Integrated Resource Plan on Thursday, December 14. EWEB officials say...
kezi.com
Parents of 9-year-old hit by car in Oakridge parade fighting for justice
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Cailey and Christian Jensen are fighting to get justice for their 9-year-old daughter Avery, who was hit and seriously injured by a car on December 10 at the annual Oakridge Parade of Lights. "We thought we were going to potentially lose our daughter or she would be...
kezi.com
Oregon Quarterback Bo Nix to return for 2023 season
EUGENE, Ore--- Quarterback Bo Nix officially announced he will return to Eugene for the 2023 season. Nix previously announced he will play in the Holiday Bowl on December 28th. Nix has played in four collegiate seasons, was granted one more year of eligibility thanks to the COVID season in 2020.
kezi.com
One person killed, 2 hospitalized after semi vs. car crash in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Ore.-- One person is dead and two people are hospitalized after a semi-truck vs. car crash on Highway 20 near NE Granger Ave. Saturday, Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Deputies and medics responded to the scene about 4:30 p.m. Roads were closed for several hours while the crash...
kezi.com
Ducks triple up on double-doubles, dominate EWU
EUGENE, Ore--- The Oregon Women's team dominated Eastern Washington, earning an 88-38 victory at Matthew Knight Arena on Thursday. The win featured an impressive trio of double-doubles for Ducks. Grace Van Slooten had a career-high 26 points and 10 rebounds. Phillipina Kyei had 11 points and 18 rebounds. Endyia Rogers...
kezi.com
Dry Saturday with a pop up shower possible Sunday
I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud. This weekend will be dry and rather chilly. Saturday: Look for patchy fog in the morning, followed by sunshine. Temperatures stay in the 40s during the afternoon. Sunday: Expect a slight chance of rain along the coast and areas inland north of...
Comments / 0