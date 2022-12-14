ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Andy Reid Sends Clear Message About Patrick Mahomes' Injury

Patrick Mahomes appeared on the Kansas City Chiefs' injury report this week with a hand issue. But according to head coach Andy Reid, that injury shouldn't be any cause for concern heading into Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. Mahomes was a full participant in each practice this week. Mahomes...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Russell Wilson Going Viral This Morning

A photo of Russell Wilson is going viral on Saturday. The Denver Broncos quarterback was recently spotted hitting the tables at a casino. Wilson suffered a concussion late in last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He cleared concussion protocol earlier this week, but head coach Nathaniel Hackett and the Broncos have decided to sit him for another game.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to questionable TNF penalty

The San Francisco 49ers took on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, and a controversial roughing-the-passer call in the game has certainly caught the attention of many around the NFL world. It occurred in the third quarter with the Seahawks facing a 21-3 deficit. San Francisco 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa got past Read more... The post NFL world reacts to questionable TNF penalty appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Pete Carroll: Getting where we want will be hard, doesn’t mean we can’t do it

The wind has gone out of the Seahawks’ sails at the wrong time in the season. Thursday night’s loss to the 49ers was their fourth in the last five games and it ensures that they will remain on the wrong side of the playoff bubble regardless of what happens in Sunday’s game between the Giants and Commanders. They have a trip to Kansas City coming in Week 16, so there’s no soft landing after Thursday’s disappointment and head coach Pete Carroll’s message for his team is that they’re going to have to do some difficult things to get where they want to go.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy