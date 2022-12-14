Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Starbucks Workers Go on Strike: The Biggest Strike in Starbucks History Will Last 3 Days and Include 100 StoresTy D.Seattle, WA
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Related
Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase
The Dallas Cowboys in the NFL playoffs seems a foregone conclusion. The questions of how and when they will make it official linger.
What Kyle Shanahan said the day after 49ers’ Week 15 win vs. Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Friday, the day after the team's 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Alright guys, from the game, [CB Charvarius...
Andy Reid Sends Clear Message About Patrick Mahomes' Injury
Patrick Mahomes appeared on the Kansas City Chiefs' injury report this week with a hand issue. But according to head coach Andy Reid, that injury shouldn't be any cause for concern heading into Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. Mahomes was a full participant in each practice this week. Mahomes...
Russell Wilson Is 'Officially in the Doghouse' After He and Ciara Face Off in 'Carpool Karaoke' Teaser
It's Team Ciara vs. Team Russell Wilson in an exclusive new clip from the couple's appearance on Carpool Karaoke!. In a new teaser clip exclusively shared with PEOPLE, Ciara, 36, and Russell, 34, are preparing for their drive when the hilarious couple gets into a squabble about who gets the driver's seat.
Popculture
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
How much has Russell Wilson made per pass this season?
In September, the KDVR Data Desk found Wilson earned more money per pass attempt than the median income in the city he plays for. Late in the season, he makes more than all but the highest-paid Coloradans.
JJ Watt waited for Matthew Judon mid-field to tell him this
New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon is on pace to have another productive season. He has 14.5 sacks on the year, which leads the NFL and eclipses his total of 12.5 from the 2021 campaign. NFL stars around the league are taking notice, and that includes Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt.
Look: Photo Of Russell Wilson Going Viral This Morning
A photo of Russell Wilson is going viral on Saturday. The Denver Broncos quarterback was recently spotted hitting the tables at a casino. Wilson suffered a concussion late in last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He cleared concussion protocol earlier this week, but head coach Nathaniel Hackett and the Broncos have decided to sit him for another game.
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Star LB Jordyn Brooks Has Neck ‘Discomfort’; Backup Tanner Muse ‘Ready’
For 10 All-Pro caliber years, the Seattle Seahawks defense was led by inside linebacker Bobby Wagner ... but with him now off to the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle has transitioned to former first-round pick Jordyn Brooks. All Brooks has done without Wagner is follow up a breakout 2021 season by...
WSU's Jake Dickert after LA Bowl loss: 'It isn't about one outcome'
JAKE DICKERT WANTED to make it clear after Washington State's 29-6 loss to Fresno State in the LA Bowl the season was not defined by the outcome of one game. WSU went 7-6 in 2022 and made a bowl game for the seventh-straight full season. "It isn't about one outcome,"...
NFL world reacts to questionable TNF penalty
The San Francisco 49ers took on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, and a controversial roughing-the-passer call in the game has certainly caught the attention of many around the NFL world. It occurred in the third quarter with the Seahawks facing a 21-3 deficit. San Francisco 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa got past Read more... The post NFL world reacts to questionable TNF penalty appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Pete Carroll: Getting where we want will be hard, doesn’t mean we can’t do it
The wind has gone out of the Seahawks’ sails at the wrong time in the season. Thursday night’s loss to the 49ers was their fourth in the last five games and it ensures that they will remain on the wrong side of the playoff bubble regardless of what happens in Sunday’s game between the Giants and Commanders. They have a trip to Kansas City coming in Week 16, so there’s no soft landing after Thursday’s disappointment and head coach Pete Carroll’s message for his team is that they’re going to have to do some difficult things to get where they want to go.
49ers vs. Seahawks defensive grades: Nick Bosa continues to make case for Defensive Player of the Year
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks in a 21-13 contest, clinching them the NFC West title, as they became the first NFL team to win their division in 2022. The defense stole the show once again, limiting a Top-10 ranked offense to just 13 points after allowing zero defensive points in the duo's Week 2 showdown.
Comments / 0