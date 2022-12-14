Read full article on original website
Kait 8
‘I’m scared to drive on 49′: Drivers react to recent crashes
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - One stretch of highway in Northeast Arkansas driven by thousands of drivers daily has created a scare recently. In the past week, at least two crashes have happened on Highway 49 between Brookland and the Craighead County line, one of those deadly. This comes after we...
Kait 8
One-vehicle crash stalls traffic on I-555
BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon stalled traffic on Interstate 555. According to IDriveArkansas.com, the crash happened at 1:04 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, in the inside southbound lane of the interstate near mile marker 33.9. By 2 p.m., officers had cleared the scene and reopened the interstate.
Kait 8
Northbound Hwy 141 blocked by crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Parts of Highway 141 in Craighead County are blocked by a two-vehicle crash. According to the sheriff’s office a truck pulling a camper overturned near County Road 714 and Northwood Drive around 5:00 Thursday evening. The sheriff’s office said one other vehicle was involved in the crash.
Kait 8
Auto parts store contends with robbery on ‘Super Saturday’
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Saturday before Christmas is always known to be busy for retail workers, but an auto parts store is having a more hectic day at their store. A robbery took place around 7 p.m. on Dec. 17. at Advanced Auto Parts on Highland in Jonesboro. According...
Kait 8
Highway 49 reopened after crash
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – Highway 49 is reoepened after a two car crash near Goobertown Road. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office said two vehicles were involved in the crash. It is unknown if anyone is hurt or...
5newsonline.com
Death of Jonesboro officer ruled an accident
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the letter written on Thursday by Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley, the Medical Examiner's autopsy report revealed that the death of Jonesboro officer Vincent Parks was an "accident" caused by "Sickle Cell trait-related sickling crises during physical exertion and heat stress." The autopsy...
Kait 8
Home, vehicle damaged in drive-by shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police need your help finding a suspect in an afternoon drive-by shooting. According to the initial incident report, the shooting happened at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at an apartment complex on June Drive. A witness at the scene said they saw a...
Kait 8
Victim’s windows shot out while driving
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect after a man told officers his windows were shot out while driving in town. According to an initial incident report, the shooting happened at 5:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 near the intersection of East Highland Drive and Fair Park Boulevard.
Kait 8
Family and friends gather following Greene County inmate’s death
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash Monday evening tied up traffic at a busy intersection. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at the intersection of Highway 49 and School Street in Brookland. A photo from the scene shows the rear end of a vehicle destroyed, with glass and...
Kait 8
Crash stalls traffic on Highway 49
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash Monday evening tied up traffic at a busy intersection. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at the intersection of Highway 49 and School Street in Brookland. A photo from the scene shows the rear end of a vehicle destroyed, with glass and...
Kait 8
Region 8 News Now - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage - 12/16/22
Festival of Lights Christmas Auto Tour at Wappapello Lake. If you are looking for a Christmas display to get you into the holiday mood, the Festival of Lights Auto Tour at Wappapello Lake is for you.
Kait 8
Man accused of killing police officer had run-ins with Jonesboro police
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police documents reveal a man accused of shooting and killing a Southern Arkansas police officer was no stranger to Northeast Arkansas law enforcement. In newly obtained body camera video, Jonesboro police officers could be seen responding to a call involving Jacob Cole Barnes in Aug. 2021.
Kait 8
Crews “following every lead” to find missing Search and Rescue dog
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The search continues for a piece of the Sharp County Search and Rescue Team. The group’s tracking dog “Radar” went missing on Saturday, Dec. 3 when he escaped after a gate was left open. Radar’s handler, Dave Gruger, said he has searched...
Kait 8
Crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - One man died and three others suffered serious injuries in a Saturday morning head-on collision. Arkansas State Police reported the crash took place on Southland Drive at 10:05 a.m. Dec. 10. According to the fatal crash report, an eastbound 2010 Dodge Challenger driven by 25-year-old...
Kait 8
Teen attempts to bite officer while resisting arrest
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A teenager was arrested after Jonesboro police said she attempted to bite an officer while she resisted arrest at school. The incident occurred at 11:44 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Success Achievement Academy on Fisher Street. According to the initial incident report, officer...
West Memphis man killed in wreck, 3 injured
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A West Memphis man was killed and three men from Memphis injured in a wreck Saturday morning in West Memphis. Arkansas State Police say three men from Memphis were driving in a Dodge Challenger on Southland Drive around 10 a.m. It was raining at the time, and the Challenger crossed the […]
I-55 bridge into Memphis closed by wreck
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wreck on the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge has blocked southbound traffic on Interstate 55 into Memphis. The multivehicle wreck on the bridge was reported around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Southbound lanes are blocked and traffic is backed up past Bridgeport Road in West Memphis. Northbound lanes going toward Arkansas are moving.
Kait 8
Woman’s money stolen in puppy scam
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are investigating after a woman said she tried to buy puppies online, but later learned there were no puppies. According to an initial incident report, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, a woman told officers about the theft which occurred around 9:12 a.m. The report...
Kait 8
Victims in trench collapse identified
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Rescue workers Monday afternoon recovered the body of a Jonesboro construction site worker buried beneath several feet of dirt when a trench collapsed. According to a Jonesboro police report, 30-year-old Austin Neth of Walnut Ridge died when a trench collapsed on him. Matt Buckley, 39,...
Kait 8
Earthquake recorded near Arkansas-Missouri border
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A small earthquake struck Wednesday morning in Randolph County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.1 earthquake on Dec. 14 at 12:14 a.m. The earthquake happened 17.2 kilometers (10.7 miles) west-northwest of Maynard, or about 43.1 miles northwest of Paragould. The USGS reported the...
