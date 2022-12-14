ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Casper Hires Eric Nelson as Its New City Attorney

The City of Casper has hired Eric Nelson as its next city attorney, according to a news release from Mayor Ray Pacheco. Nelson replaces John Henley, who retired Friday. "Prior to accepting this position, he recently served as the Natrona County Attorney," Pacheco said in the news release. "Mr. Nelson brings experience and a proven track record of success in the legal field, which will be invaluable in meeting the departmental goals and objectives."
Have Milder Winters Turned Casperites ‘Soft’? [OPINION]

So far, this winter season has not been that bad here in Casper... in my opinion, but there has been a lot of complaining, and to me, it seems like a little more than unusual. I was born here in Casper, and although I was not raised here, I have been back for twenty years. In my combined time living in this great state (and awesome city), I have quite literally witnessed blizzards in June, two feet and more of snow, severe power outages, knocked down trees, closed local roads and highways, and so much more.
Brew Ha Ha: Seasonal Ales and Holiday Shenanigans at Casper Breweries

Beer has been linked to Christmastime since Scandinavians and Vikings made Jul-AKA Yule--to celebrate Winter Solstice. Casper breweries are keeping the tradition alive, spicing up their rotators with seasonal ingredients like vanilla, peanut butter, coffee, coconut, clove and more. K2Radio News stopped at Gruner Brothers and other breweries to chat...
2022 Casper Christmas Kids Photo Contest – Vote Here

We asked you to send us your 'Christmas Kid' photos and you answered. Now it is time to vote for your favorite to help us award $500!. Vote now for your favorite photo until December 18th. We will announce the winner on December 19th and award the $500- just in time for Christmas!
UPDATE: Casper Re-entry Center Escapee Is Caught

A man who escaped from the Casper Re-Entry Center on Thursday has been caught, according to a Natrona County Sheriff's Office news release on Friday afternoon. Justin Collins, 27, was wanted for felony escape after failing to return from a work-release program at 1 p.m. Thursday, and at 4 p.m. the CRC staff reporting him as an escapee to the Sheriff's Office.
Natrona County Arrest Log (12/14/22 – 12/15/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NCSD Board Honors Randy Bower and Nathan Vondra

At the Natrona County School District board of trustees meeting on Monday, the board honored two school members, Randy Bower and Nathan Vondra. Bower, assistant principal at CY Middle School was honored as the Assistant Principal of the Year while Vondra, a physical education teacher at Manor Heights Elementary School, was honored as Elementary Teacher of the Year.
Feds Charge Casper Man With Fentanyl Distribution

A Casper man was charged in federal court with one fentanyl-related count on Monday . The federal charge is on top of three fentanyl-related counts against him in state district court. Ronnell Robertson, 35, heard the single count of distributing 100 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing...
New Natrona Trustees Each Speak About Being on the Board

At the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, the four new board members, Kevin Christopherson, Jenifer Hopkins, Mary Schmidt, and Michael Stedillie each talked during trustee comments about what people can expect from them on the board. While Christopherson served on the board up until 2020...
Casper Man Charged With Shooting Father to Face Trial

A Casper man charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting his father last year will go to trial in Natrona County District Court. Vincent Daniel Hayes, born in 1983, was charged with killing William Johnson at his home on Nov. 11-12, 2021, according to court documents filed that month. However,...
Casper Man, Facing Federal Gun Charge, Now Accused of Domestic Violence

A Casper man charged in federal court in October with being a felon in possession of a firearm has now been charged with domestic violence-related crimes in state court. Patrick Charles Schutz, 39, was arrested at 3:31 a.m. Wednesday and booked into the Natrona County jail on charges of domestic battery and "apply pressure on throat or neck," or strangulation, according to the Natrona County jail roster.
ABOUT

Rock 96.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

