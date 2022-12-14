Read full article on original website
Blowing Snow, Arctic Air Mass Bringing Bitter Cold to Natrona County
The National Weather Service predicts a mostly sunny day with a steady temperature around 17 degrees. Thursday's nighttime low is around 7 degrees with wind chill values as low as -10. A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued for Natrona County for Saturday through Tuesday:. "An Arctic air mass will...
WATCH: Mama Mountain Lion and Kitten Stroll Past Garden Creek in Casper
A Casper woman and her husband spotted a mountain lion and her cub this morning strolling past Garden Creek. Kelly Taubert shared the video, and right before she was heading out to go snowshoeing, too!. "Hopefully I don't see one again," she joked. @k2radionews 🐾 Cougar Spotting Outside Casper, WY...
Casper Hires Eric Nelson as Its New City Attorney
The City of Casper has hired Eric Nelson as its next city attorney, according to a news release from Mayor Ray Pacheco. Nelson replaces John Henley, who retired Friday. "Prior to accepting this position, he recently served as the Natrona County Attorney," Pacheco said in the news release. "Mr. Nelson brings experience and a proven track record of success in the legal field, which will be invaluable in meeting the departmental goals and objectives."
Doggone! Casper Native Participating in America’s Biggest Dog Show of the Year
Dog lovers everywhere know the holidays mean time to gather with family and friends to watch the 2022 American Kennel Club (AKC) National Championship Dog Show. You can find them on ABC stations which will be broadcast on January 1, 2023. This year there are a record number of participants....
Have Milder Winters Turned Casperites ‘Soft’? [OPINION]
So far, this winter season has not been that bad here in Casper... in my opinion, but there has been a lot of complaining, and to me, it seems like a little more than unusual. I was born here in Casper, and although I was not raised here, I have been back for twenty years. In my combined time living in this great state (and awesome city), I have quite literally witnessed blizzards in June, two feet and more of snow, severe power outages, knocked down trees, closed local roads and highways, and so much more.
Vehicle Went Over Edge of Lookout Point Atop Casper Mt., Life Flight Called
Tragedy struck on Saturday as dispatch reported that a vehicle had driven through the barrier at Lookout Point on Casper Mountain. Lookout Point is, of course, an area of the mountain that, as the name suggests, looks out over the city. It has a steep decline past the metal barriers.
Brew Ha Ha: Seasonal Ales and Holiday Shenanigans at Casper Breweries
Beer has been linked to Christmastime since Scandinavians and Vikings made Jul-AKA Yule--to celebrate Winter Solstice. Casper breweries are keeping the tradition alive, spicing up their rotators with seasonal ingredients like vanilla, peanut butter, coffee, coconut, clove and more. K2Radio News stopped at Gruner Brothers and other breweries to chat...
2022 Casper Christmas Kids Photo Contest – Vote Here
We asked you to send us your 'Christmas Kid' photos and you answered. Now it is time to vote for your favorite to help us award $500!. Vote now for your favorite photo until December 18th. We will announce the winner on December 19th and award the $500- just in time for Christmas!
UPDATE: Casper Re-entry Center Escapee Is Caught
A man who escaped from the Casper Re-Entry Center on Thursday has been caught, according to a Natrona County Sheriff's Office news release on Friday afternoon. Justin Collins, 27, was wanted for felony escape after failing to return from a work-release program at 1 p.m. Thursday, and at 4 p.m. the CRC staff reporting him as an escapee to the Sheriff's Office.
Strong Winds Expected in Natrona County Sunday, Snow Through Wednesday
According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, strong winds are expected in Natrona County on Sunday and a winter storm is expected from Monday afternoon to Wednesday. The southwest winds on Sunday will range from 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, though higher gusts of up to 65 mph could be felt across the south side of Casper.
Wreathes Ceremony Planned on Dec. 17 at Natrona County Cemeteries
On Dec. 17, the Natrona County Republican Women (NCRW) are hosting a wreath-laying ceremony at three cemeteries across the county in honor of veterans. The wreaths will be laid at the Oregon Trail Veteran’s Cemetery at 10 a.m., followed by the Highland Cemetery at noon and the Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Casper Council to Provide Cost of Living Increase for City Employees
On Tuesday, the Casper city council unanimously agreed to move forward with a cost-of-living increase of 3.5% for all city employees after the city had over $900,000 in surplus in sales tax revenue. The city anticipated earlier this year that sales tax revenue would bring at least $425,000, however, actual...
Casper Council Looking to Add Two More Police Officers in Natrona Schools
On Tuesday, the Casper city council agreed to move forward with signing a contract with the Natrona County School District (NCSD) to add two more school resource officers (SRO) until 2027. The memorandum of understanding would charge the NCSD an $84,375 cost per officer, and while the six SROs currently...
Natrona County Arrest Log (12/14/22 – 12/15/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
UPDATE: Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Casper Re-Entry Center Escapee
Lawrence Felter was located and arrested last night around 6pm in Casper, according to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:48 a.m. The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in locating an escaped convict from the Casper Re-Entry Center. That's according to Kiera Grogan,...
NCSD Board Honors Randy Bower and Nathan Vondra
At the Natrona County School District board of trustees meeting on Monday, the board honored two school members, Randy Bower and Nathan Vondra. Bower, assistant principal at CY Middle School was honored as the Assistant Principal of the Year while Vondra, a physical education teacher at Manor Heights Elementary School, was honored as Elementary Teacher of the Year.
Feds Charge Casper Man With Fentanyl Distribution
A Casper man was charged in federal court with one fentanyl-related count on Monday . The federal charge is on top of three fentanyl-related counts against him in state district court. Ronnell Robertson, 35, heard the single count of distributing 100 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing...
New Natrona Trustees Each Speak About Being on the Board
At the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, the four new board members, Kevin Christopherson, Jenifer Hopkins, Mary Schmidt, and Michael Stedillie each talked during trustee comments about what people can expect from them on the board. While Christopherson served on the board up until 2020...
Casper Man Charged With Shooting Father to Face Trial
A Casper man charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting his father last year will go to trial in Natrona County District Court. Vincent Daniel Hayes, born in 1983, was charged with killing William Johnson at his home on Nov. 11-12, 2021, according to court documents filed that month. However,...
Casper Man, Facing Federal Gun Charge, Now Accused of Domestic Violence
A Casper man charged in federal court in October with being a felon in possession of a firearm has now been charged with domestic violence-related crimes in state court. Patrick Charles Schutz, 39, was arrested at 3:31 a.m. Wednesday and booked into the Natrona County jail on charges of domestic battery and "apply pressure on throat or neck," or strangulation, according to the Natrona County jail roster.
