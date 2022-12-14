ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen Who Went Missing at California Rest Stop Found Dead

The body of a 16-year-old California boy who went missing after traveling to a rest stop area for a school project has been discovered, authorities announced Thursday night. Dante de la Torre was reported missing Wednesday night after he failed to return home. He had set out at 12:30 p.m. that day, authorities said. He had packed water bottles, a hand towel, small shovel, and snow boots but had not contacted friends or family since. By 7 p.m. Thursday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed de la Torre’s body was located in a remote wooded area near the rest stop. “It is with a heavy heart we are updating the community that 16-year-old Dante de la Torre was found deceased this afternoon,” a statement read. There is no indication his death was foul play, police said, but the teen’s body will be taken to the Coroner’s Unit to undergo an examination. “We offer our condolences to the de la Torre family and Dante’s friends during this unbelievably tragic time,” the sheriff posted. According to The Sacramento Bee, “overnight temperatures in the area were near freezing.”Read it at Placer County Sheriff’s Office
We asked, He Answered, Governor Little Bans TikTok In Idaho

Idaho Governor Brad Little signed an executive order that would ban TikTok on state owned phones. The governor's move follows our report urging the governor to follow the action of almost a half dozen governors. Multiple media outlets reported that Congress has introduced bipartisan legislation to ban the popular app across the nation.Governor was particularly harsh in his assessment of the China threat to Idaho and the nation.
11 Crazy Idaho Airbnb Rentals - Stay In A Giant Potato

From top to bottom, east to west, Idaho is one of the most stunning states in the US. Between its mountains, clear lakes and rivers, the state is already intriguing enough, but if you’re looking to bring some extra pizazz to your vacation, check out these Funky and Cool Places To Stay In Idaho.
Brian Entin explores Idaho killer’s possible escape routes

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Is it time to look at the University of Idaho murder mystery from a different angle?. Up until now, the prevailing theory has been that the killer approached the front of the house. NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin tests the theory that the killer...
Shiny and Bright MCM Holiday Home in Idaho

Unique original features and a mix of vintage and new décor make this 1958 MCM home in Idaho sparkle for the holidays—and beyond. It’s a wonderful life in this 1958 home, situated in the Randolph-Robertson subdivision of Boise, Idaho. The neighborhood was created during the post-World War...
What Is the Best Time to Buy a House in Idaho?

Hello World! Welcome Friends! Idaho is a growing economy with a rapidly expanding housing market. It can be challenging to time the market when you are looking to buy a home. However, there are many options available during the spring buying season in the state. There are also deals available in winter.
