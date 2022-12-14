ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen Who Went Missing at California Rest Stop Found Dead

The body of a 16-year-old California boy who went missing after traveling to a rest stop area for a school project has been discovered, authorities announced Thursday night. Dante de la Torre was reported missing Wednesday night after he failed to return home. He had set out at 12:30 p.m. that day, authorities said. He had packed water bottles, a hand towel, small shovel, and snow boots but had not contacted friends or family since. By 7 p.m. Thursday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed de la Torre’s body was located in a remote wooded area near the rest stop. “It is with a heavy heart we are updating the community that 16-year-old Dante de la Torre was found deceased this afternoon,” a statement read. There is no indication his death was foul play, police said, but the teen’s body will be taken to the Coroner’s Unit to undergo an examination. “We offer our condolences to the de la Torre family and Dante’s friends during this unbelievably tragic time,” the sheriff posted. According to The Sacramento Bee, “overnight temperatures in the area were near freezing.”Read it at Placer County Sheriff’s Office
PLACER COUNTY, CA
RadarOnline

University Of Idaho Victim Kaylee Goncalves' Ex-Boyfriend Now Caring For Dog Found Spared At Crime Scene

The ex-boyfriend of one University of Idaho victim is now caring for the dog found unharmed at the crime scene where four students were tragically murdered last weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.Jack DeCoeur, the 26-year-old on again off again boyfriend of 21-year-old victim Kaylee Goncalves, was photographed this week with the dog – named Murphy – he and Kaylee shared prior to her murder on the morning of Sunday, November 13 in Moscow, Idaho.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Moscow Police Department revealed a dog was recovered unharmed at the off-campus home where Kaylee, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Boyfriend of Idaho murder victim speaks publicly for the first time: ‘She was the person I loved most’

The boyfriend of slain University of Idaho student Madison “Maddie” Mogen has publicly spoken out for the first time, weeks after she and three friends were stabbed to death in a brutal, yet-to-be-solved attack.Jake Schriger, a fellow student at the university who had been dating Mogen for nearly a year, spoke about his 21-year-old girlfriend at a vigil in Post Falls, Idaho, on 2 December.Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their off-campus home in the college town of Moscow on 13 November. Three weeks later, the police are yet to name a...
MOSCOW, ID
Good News Network

Utah Man Jumps Into Icy River to Save Woman Attempting Suicide at the Same Spot Where he First Dated His Wife

A Utah man’s heroic decision to jump into a freezing river has saved a woman after she attempted to end her life on the morning of November 12. Dane Entze and his wife were returning from a weekend getaway to celebrate their anniversary. They were crossing John’s Hole Bridge in Idaho Falls, Idaho—the very spot where the couple had their first date—when they came upon the scene of what would be another “life-altering moment”.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
The Independent

White car spotted in surveillance footage of homeowner staying near University of Idaho student victims

Surveillance footage from a property near to where the murders of four University of Idaho students took place was obtained by police and showed a white car travelling around the time of the incident, according to the owner.Kane Francetich, who lives just 0.3 miles from the murder scene in Moscow, Idaho, said detectives had reached out to him on 14 November, a day after the four students were brutally murdered in their beds.Since last week, police have asked for the public’s help in tracking down the occupant or occupants of a white Hyundai Elantra in connection to the case.The...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Death row inmate speculates Idaho killer waited inside house

(NewsNation) — Speaking on a podcast hosted by law enforcement specialist Kenneth Mains, a convicted death row inmate serving time in San Quentin, California, offered speculation about the gruesome murders in Moscow, Idaho. William Noguera, who has spent more than 30 years on death row, told Mains he believes...
MOSCOW, ID
