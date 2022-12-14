Read full article on original website
Related
Parents of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari arrested for failure to report child's disappearance
The parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday for failure to report her missing, the Cornelius Police Department said in a news release.
Mother, step-father charged for failure to report missing 11 y/o Cornelius girl
The step-father of a missing 11-year-old girl has now been arrested on Saturday for failing to report her disappearance, Cornelius Police said.
Cornelius 11-year-old missing for 22 days; Mother, stepfather arrested for failing to report
On Saturday Cornelius police arrested Christopher Palmiter, 60, for failure to report his stepdaughter missing for 22 days. Later Saturday, Cornelius police said they also arrested the child's mother, Diana Cojocari, for failing to report her missing. Madalina Cojocari has been missing since Nov. 23. She was last seen that...
NC parents charged in fentanyl overdose of their 1-year-old child
Two Mooresville parents are facing a slew of charges following the drug overdose of their one-year-old infant, authorities said.
3 people charged, 1 with attempted murder, in shooting at Northlake Mall
Three people have been charged in connection to a shooting at the Northlake Mall that sent two people to the hospital on Thursday.
WRAL
FBI, SBI search home of missing 11-year-old NC girl
The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius police say she was last seen at her home Nov. 23, but said her parents just reported her missing Thursday. The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius...
Gaston County expedites low-level cases to get jail inmates home for the holidays
GASTONIA, N.C. — Christmas came early for some families in Gaston County. Those who were close to probation were released from jail early so they could go home for the holidays. The judge told Channel 9 that it was all about second chances. Officials said the people who are...
YAHOO!
Christmas miracles occur in Gaston County Courtroom 4C
More than a dozen Gaston County Jail inmates will get the chance to return home for the holidays as the result of multiple "Christmas miracles" that occurred Friday in Courtroom 4C. Prosecutors and defense attorneys worked together to bring inmates from the Gaston County Jail into court on the final...
Woman killed in north Charlotte shooting, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A woman was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte on Saturday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed. Shortly before 5 p.m. MEDIC said it responded to a shooting on the 4300 block of Valeview Lane. MEDIC confirmed one person was transported to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries. The...
Brothers played with gun from coffee table, safety off before fatal shooting: Police
Gaston County Police investigated late into the night on Tuesday, piecing together clues of what led to a shooting in the 100 block of Cindy Lane. A four-year-old was shot and killed.
Deputies find almost 4 pounds of fentanyl at NC home
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office found 3.6 pounds of fentanyl powder at a residence Wednesday. Deputies said they went to a residence in the Bostic/ Sunshine area and seized drugs that have a street value of $181,000. Investigators said the multiple arrests are forthcoming with both state and federal charges. […]
Family of Kannapolis man killed in 1988: ‘Like a book with the last chapter missing’
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — For the last few months, Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz has followed along with a team of detectives that is working on cold cases dating back more than 30 years. The victims’ families still want justice and answers to questions about what happened to their loved...
qcnews.com
Police investigate death of Kannapolis man found shot in head after crash in Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officers found a man shot in the head when they responded to a crash in Matthews Tuesday afternoon, according to the Matthews Police Department. Police said officers were called to 2008 Moore Road around 1:21 p.m. on Dec. 13 after a report of...
41 pounds of marijuana seized after NC chase, crash
Investigators say the driver failed to stop for blue lights and sirens and a brief chase began.
WBTV
Parents and friend facing charges after boy's death in Gaston County
Police are trying to identify two people who robbed a Family Dollar in west Charlotte last week. Charlotte-Mecklenburg officer resigns after found guilty of death by motor vehicle in 2017 crash. Updated: 7 hours ago. Jurors in the trial of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer have reached a verdict. Updated:...
cn2.com
Rock Hill Man Charged by a Federal Grand Jury in Death of His Wife
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of his wife. A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina has charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine with Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death, use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence, obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit domestic violence.
EXCLUSIVE: Body-camera video released of man shot, killed by police at Concord Mills
CONCORD, N.C. — On Friday, Channel 9 got an exclusive look at body camera video from the day a man was shot by police after allegedly firing at officers inside Concord Mills mall. The man died days after he was shot, investigators said. Officers initially responded to the mall...
Bomb threat at Chewy facility in Rowan County cleared after evacuation
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bomb threat called into the Rowan County fulfillment facility of Chewy, a popular online pet supply retailer, turned out to be a false alarm, according to the sheriff’s office. At about 2 p.m., Thursday, the Chewy facility in Rowan County received a call reporting a bomb threat. Chewy informed […]
‘God blessed my heart’: 9-year-old shot in Gastonia home gets new eye
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 9-year-old boy from Gastonia who was shot while watching TV in his home back in August got a big Christmas surprise on Thursday. JD Jackson’s eye was pierced by the bullet when it flew into his house. Doctors say the bullet miraculously stopped right behind his eye.
qcnews.com
Statesville PD upgrades charge to first degree murder after Thanksgiving shooting
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Statesville Police say a Thanksgiving shooting of a man is now murder, and they’re still looking for suspects. Statesville officers responded to a call for help on Nov. 24 before 1 p.m. off Lakeview Drive. A report said some shot a man riding a dirt bike.
Comments / 6