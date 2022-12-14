ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

WRAL

FBI, SBI search home of missing 11-year-old NC girl

The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius police say she was last seen at her home Nov. 23, but said her parents just reported her missing Thursday. The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius...
CORNELIUS, NC
YAHOO!

Christmas miracles occur in Gaston County Courtroom 4C

More than a dozen Gaston County Jail inmates will get the chance to return home for the holidays as the result of multiple "Christmas miracles" that occurred Friday in Courtroom 4C. Prosecutors and defense attorneys worked together to bring inmates from the Gaston County Jail into court on the final...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Woman killed in north Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — A woman was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte on Saturday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed. Shortly before 5 p.m. MEDIC said it responded to a shooting on the 4300 block of Valeview Lane. MEDIC confirmed one person was transported to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Deputies find almost 4 pounds of fentanyl at NC home

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office found 3.6 pounds of fentanyl powder at a residence Wednesday. Deputies said they went to a residence in the Bostic/ Sunshine area and seized drugs that have a street value of $181,000. Investigators said the multiple arrests are forthcoming with both state and federal charges. […]
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Parents and friend facing charges after boy's death in Gaston County

Police are trying to identify two people who robbed a Family Dollar in west Charlotte last week. Charlotte-Mecklenburg officer resigns after found guilty of death by motor vehicle in 2017 crash. Updated: 7 hours ago. Jurors in the trial of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer have reached a verdict. Updated:...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

Rock Hill Man Charged by a Federal Grand Jury in Death of His Wife

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of his wife. A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina has charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine with Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death, use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence, obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit domestic violence.
ROCK HILL, SC

