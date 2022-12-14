ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss had numerous 2023 projects lined up: ‘He was so excited’

Stephen “tWitch” Boss was preparing for a busy 2023 before his tragic death this week, with “multiple shows, brand deals, and projects in pre-production for the upcoming year.” The “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ, 40, was found dead inside a Los Angeles motel room on Tuesday, with an autopsy confirming that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. On Friday, a source told People that the beloved entertainer’s career was booming and that he was looking forward to the work he had secured. “He was so excited about all of the projects he had coming up and was very involved...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss dresses as old man for Halloween in heartbreaking ‘Ellen’ show clip

Ellen DeGeneres and her DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, dressed as older versions of themselves last year for the final Halloween celebration on DeGeneres’ daytime show. Boss donned a family reunion shirt, a sweatsuit, a leather newsboy cap, a white beard and mustache and a beer belly. He used a cane stabilized by tennis balls to make his way to the DJ stand as Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It” blasted from the speakers. He “dropped it” by plopping into a chair at the booth. “I am future ‘tWitch.’ This is ‘tWitch’ of 2061, which means I’m 79 years old,” Boss said...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

‘World’s cutest dog’ is completely round: ‘When I have a bad day, I look at this dog’

A toy poodle from Japan is having a ball with the unofficial title of “world’s cutest dog.” Tens of thousands of adoring fans are lapping up the spherical, fluffy shape of Mohu, a 6-year-old pooch from Osaka. Mohu is mature and moves at a slow pace — and she doesn’t quite understand people’s obsession, according to her owner, Nanae. ”I don’t know why she’s so popular,” Nanae told SWNS. “She always gets looked at on the street, and I get asked all the time what breed she is.” Mohu is paws-itively prized on Instagram and TikTok, where she has rounded up about 120,000 followers...
Distractify

Gotta Go Fast! Will Netflix's Animated Series 'Sonic Prime' Get Renewed for Season 2?

With his super speed and impressive combat skills, Sega's spiky, blue mascot, Sonic the Hedgehog, has graced our evolving screens since 1991. After iterations featuring an armadillo, a rabbit, and a dog were reviewed, the Japanese video game company settled on a spunky anthropomorphic hedgehog — one who was birthed to rival the likes of a certain Italian plumber. You know the one.
Distractify

The Latest Winter Event in 'Fortnite' Lets You Take Cover in a Giant Snowball

With the start of Season 4 of Fortnite, players of the popular battle royale game are ankle-deep in snow as they participate in Winterfest 2022. The latest iteration of the annual event allows players to earn all sorts of holiday-themed presents and rewards during the month of December. It includes daily log-in bonuses, new outfits, and a venerable advent calendar of fun items and in-game content.
Distractify

'The Recruit' Ends on a Massive Cliffhanger — Will It Return for Season 2?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Recruit. It's been quite a while since we last saw Noah Centineo steal hearts on the small screen, but thankfully, he's making his long-awaited return in the thrilling spy-adventure series The Recruit. The 26-year-old actor stars as Owen Hendricks, a rookie CIA lawyer whose life is turned upside down just days into his new job.
Distractify

You're Going to Want to Take a Bathroom Trip Before Heading Into 'Avatar 2'

In the storied history of film as an art-form, there was a time when intermissions were fairly common. Some movies were extended epics, and that epic scope came with an equally epic runtime, necessitating an intermission at some point. The intermission is mostly dead now, but given the news that Avatar: The Way of Water is over three hours long, many were wondering if it has an intermission.
Men's Health

Why tWitch's Death Is So Hard to Process

Content warning: This article deals with depression and suicide. A few days ago, I came across a post about Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss on social media. I didn’t stop to read it; it was early in the morning, I was getting ready for work, and I was seeing my first patient in less than ten minutes. So I kept scrolling, through reels, and workout challenges, and filtered holiday selfies. But as I continued to scroll, I saw him there again. This time, on a mental health page, and that’s when reality began to sink in. I still didn’t stop to read the full caption; I didn’t have to (or maybe I just didn’t want to). So I turned off my phone, finished what was remaining of my morning protein shake, and tried to go on with my day.
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
