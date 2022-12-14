Content warning: This article deals with depression and suicide. A few days ago, I came across a post about Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss on social media. I didn’t stop to read it; it was early in the morning, I was getting ready for work, and I was seeing my first patient in less than ten minutes. So I kept scrolling, through reels, and workout challenges, and filtered holiday selfies. But as I continued to scroll, I saw him there again. This time, on a mental health page, and that’s when reality began to sink in. I still didn’t stop to read the full caption; I didn’t have to (or maybe I just didn’t want to). So I turned off my phone, finished what was remaining of my morning protein shake, and tried to go on with my day.

2 DAYS AGO