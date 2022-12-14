Read full article on original website
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss had numerous 2023 projects lined up: ‘He was so excited’
Stephen “tWitch” Boss was preparing for a busy 2023 before his tragic death this week, with “multiple shows, brand deals, and projects in pre-production for the upcoming year.” The “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ, 40, was found dead inside a Los Angeles motel room on Tuesday, with an autopsy confirming that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. On Friday, a source told People that the beloved entertainer’s career was booming and that he was looking forward to the work he had secured. “He was so excited about all of the projects he had coming up and was very involved...
tWitch: A Look Back on His Time as a Standout on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’
tWitch rose to fame on Season 4 of 'So You Think You Can Dance' and proved that hip-hop and street dancers can perform all dance styles.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss dresses as old man for Halloween in heartbreaking ‘Ellen’ show clip
Ellen DeGeneres and her DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, dressed as older versions of themselves last year for the final Halloween celebration on DeGeneres’ daytime show. Boss donned a family reunion shirt, a sweatsuit, a leather newsboy cap, a white beard and mustache and a beer belly. He used a cane stabilized by tennis balls to make his way to the DJ stand as Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It” blasted from the speakers. He “dropped it” by plopping into a chair at the booth. “I am future ‘tWitch.’ This is ‘tWitch’ of 2061, which means I’m 79 years old,” Boss said...
Men's Health
Why tWitch's Death Is So Hard to Process
Content warning: This article deals with depression and suicide. A few days ago, I came across a post about Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss on social media. I didn’t stop to read it; it was early in the morning, I was getting ready for work, and I was seeing my first patient in less than ten minutes. So I kept scrolling, through reels, and workout challenges, and filtered holiday selfies. But as I continued to scroll, I saw him there again. This time, on a mental health page, and that’s when reality began to sink in. I still didn’t stop to read the full caption; I didn’t have to (or maybe I just didn’t want to). So I turned off my phone, finished what was remaining of my morning protein shake, and tried to go on with my day.
