Santa Barbara, CA

Medical building on corner of State and Mission Street bought by local investor

By Drew Ascione
 3 days ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– A local investor acquired a three-story medical office building at 1919 State Street that was listed for nearly $9.5 million.

The location has been primarily leased by medical and health-related professionals and is unclear how the 21,200-square-foot space will be used.

Representative of the undisclosed buyer Christos Celmayster of Hayes Commercial Group said "Medical office property has become a premium commodity in our market over the past few years, which reflects the fact that tenant demand for medical space held steady through the pandemic and the rise of remote work.”

The listing price for the offering was $9,495,000. It is unclear how much the unidentified buyer paid for the building.

