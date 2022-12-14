LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Another chilly night ahead with clear skies and light winds out of the south at 5-10 mph and morning lows in the mid 20s. This may be hard to believe, but compared to what we will experience late next week, you might look back on tonight as “warm”. I know, that’s an absurd thing to say here in the Southern Plains, and yes tonight is still going to be cold, but if you’re already having a tough time handling this weather, you are not ready for what’s in store.

LAWTON, OK ・ 23 HOURS AGO