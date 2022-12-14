ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kittanning police seek missing woman

KITTANNING, Pa. — Kittanning Borough Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing woman. Kim Mead, 51, was last seen walking southbound in the 1400 block of Orr Avenue at approximately 6:40 a.m. Friday. She was wearing a zip-up gray hoodie and possibly black yoga pants. Police...
KITTANNING, PA
Three dead in Brighton Heights house fire

UPDATE: The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has identified one victim of this fire as Dijion Hutchinson, 19. Two children and a young adult died in a house fire in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood early Saturday morning. The fire broke out around 2 a.m. on McClure Street. Officials said there was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Penn Hills crash sends 5 people to the hospital

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Five people have been transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Penn Hills Thursday evening. Allegheny County police say that first responders were sent to the 10900 block of Frankstown Road in Penn Hills around 6:50 p.m. Four women and a 3-year-old child...
PENN HILLS, PA
One hurt after SUV smashes into home in Marshall-Shadeland

PITTSBURGH — Three people including a child were injured after an SUV slammed into a home early Saturday morning in the city's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. The Red Cross said it is assisting eight people have been displaced with shelter, food and clothing after the incident on the 1500 block of Woodland Avenue.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Firefighters called to Brentwood home

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Brentwood, Allegheny County, on Friday morning. The fire broke out at a house on Fairway Drive. The cause has not been determined. No injuries have been reported.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Pittsburgh police looking for man missing for a year

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are putting out a call for help in finding a man who has not been seen in a year. Donald Arrington went missing on Dec. 15, 2021. He would now be 64 years old. Arrington was described at the time as 6 feet tall and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
McKeesport rallies for woman whose home saw extreme blight

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — From the outside, you couldn't tell how badly Debbie Teoli’s roof leaked. “It was like a waterfall in one room in the attic," she said, "and in the one bedroom, it actually started pouring in." Teoli was born and bred in McKeesport and loves the...
MCKEESPORT, PA
Fatal accident leads to closures of Pittsburgh-area bridge

PITTSBURGH — One person is dead, one in critical condition, and a third in stable condition after a vehicle collision on the McKees Rocks Bridge Saturday evening. Allegheny County Dispatch confirms the accident occurred at around 5:45 p.m. Saturday on the city side of the McKees Rocks Bridge. Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers continue to strike before holidays

PITTSBURGH — It's been two months and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers are still on strike, right before the holidays. Ed Blazina is a reporter and said, "We are worried about it, but honestly, through the strike, we've gotten so much community support, so much support from our unions that we don't get when we are working at the Post Gazette. We have a strike Santa set up for families who are having trouble buying Christmas gifts."
PITTSBURGH, PA
'Important that people are watching': Beaver Co. resident on Shell's air emissions violation

INDUSTRY, Pa. — Two leading non-profit environmental organizations lambasted Shell Chemicals Appalachia Thursday, one day after the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a notice of violation to the company over air emissions exceedances. A press release crafted by the Clean Air Council and The Environmental Integrity Project described...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Chance for snowflakes Friday

PITTSBURGH — More clouds than sun Friday. A few flurries could pass through the area, but nothing significant. Colder temperature pattern starts this weekend and will continue into next week. Tonight: Mostly cloudy, spotty evening drizzle, Low 33. Friday: Scattered flurries, sun/clouds, High 40.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cold and flurries continue for Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Scattered flurries continue this evening and will be around through the first half of Sunday. We will be slightly colder Sunday, and with the wind, it will feel even colder through the day. We dry out Monday through Wednesday as temperatures begin a slow warming trend until our next system gets here Thursday. We will have to monitor our next system as we could see a little bit of everything through Friday before we dry out and experience the coldest air of the season so far (coldest since January 2022 and coldest back-to-back cold days since January 2019) for Christmas weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wintry weekend ahead with highs in the 30s

PITTSBURGH — Clouds and flurries will be a staple as we head through the weekend. Little to no accumulation is expected around the city through the weekend, but up to an inch is possible in the Laurels and along and north of Interstate 80. We will dry out next week as temperatures warm slightly before our next system arrives on Thursday to bring rain/snow and much colder temperatures as we head into Christmas.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sun and clouds but warmer for Monday

PITTSBURGH — Clouds and cold air remain in place tonight. We will begin a warming trend Monday that will take us through the first half of Friday as highs return to freezing Monday and into the 40s Thursday and Friday. We remain dry until our next system gets there Thursday. We may see a brief mix to start Thursday before we quickly transition to all rain. Rain will then transition to snow Friday. When this occurs will determine how much snow we see (and how much will stick). We will keep flurries for Christmas Eve with little additional accumulation. Temperatures plummet Friday afternoon to the coldest air of the year (and coldest air since 2019) arriving for Christmas weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA

