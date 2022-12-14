PITTSBURGH — Scattered flurries continue this evening and will be around through the first half of Sunday. We will be slightly colder Sunday, and with the wind, it will feel even colder through the day. We dry out Monday through Wednesday as temperatures begin a slow warming trend until our next system gets here Thursday. We will have to monitor our next system as we could see a little bit of everything through Friday before we dry out and experience the coldest air of the season so far (coldest since January 2022 and coldest back-to-back cold days since January 2019) for Christmas weekend.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO