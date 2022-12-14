Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Kittanning police seek missing woman
KITTANNING, Pa. — Kittanning Borough Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing woman. Kim Mead, 51, was last seen walking southbound in the 1400 block of Orr Avenue at approximately 6:40 a.m. Friday. She was wearing a zip-up gray hoodie and possibly black yoga pants. Police...
wtae.com
Three dead in Brighton Heights house fire
UPDATE: The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has identified one victim of this fire as Dijion Hutchinson, 19. Two children and a young adult died in a house fire in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood early Saturday morning. The fire broke out around 2 a.m. on McClure Street. Officials said there was...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh man given 25 years for cocaine trafficking and shooting a federal agent
PITTSBURGH — A federal judge has sentenced a Pittsburgh man to 25 years in prison in connection to cocaine trafficking as well asshooting a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent in June 2020, a release from the Department of Justice announced Thursday. Dion Williams, 46, was given...
wtae.com
Penn Hills crash sends 5 people to the hospital
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Five people have been transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Penn Hills Thursday evening. Allegheny County police say that first responders were sent to the 10900 block of Frankstown Road in Penn Hills around 6:50 p.m. Four women and a 3-year-old child...
wtae.com
One hurt after SUV smashes into home in Marshall-Shadeland
PITTSBURGH — Three people including a child were injured after an SUV slammed into a home early Saturday morning in the city's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. The Red Cross said it is assisting eight people have been displaced with shelter, food and clothing after the incident on the 1500 block of Woodland Avenue.
wtae.com
Firefighters called to Brentwood home
BRENTWOOD, Pa. — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Brentwood, Allegheny County, on Friday morning. The fire broke out at a house on Fairway Drive. The cause has not been determined. No injuries have been reported.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police looking for man missing for a year
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are putting out a call for help in finding a man who has not been seen in a year. Donald Arrington went missing on Dec. 15, 2021. He would now be 64 years old. Arrington was described at the time as 6 feet tall and...
wtae.com
McKeesport rallies for woman whose home saw extreme blight
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — From the outside, you couldn't tell how badly Debbie Teoli’s roof leaked. “It was like a waterfall in one room in the attic," she said, "and in the one bedroom, it actually started pouring in." Teoli was born and bred in McKeesport and loves the...
wtae.com
Fatal accident leads to closures of Pittsburgh-area bridge
PITTSBURGH — One person is dead, one in critical condition, and a third in stable condition after a vehicle collision on the McKees Rocks Bridge Saturday evening. Allegheny County Dispatch confirms the accident occurred at around 5:45 p.m. Saturday on the city side of the McKees Rocks Bridge. Pittsburgh...
wtae.com
Person flown to the hospital following rollover crash in Washington County
NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was flown to the hospital with injuries following a rollover crash in Washington County. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Friday on Racetrack Road. The vehicle was towed from the scene. There was no initial word on the condition of the person...
wtae.com
Christmas-themed Hills Department Store tribute brings back all the memories
Many of you have been sharing your memories of Hills Department Store on our WTAE Facebook page. You got to see some of our memories as well. Shannon Perine's old Hills pencil from her junk drawer. And Chandi Chapman's basketball hoop from when she was 3 years old. We're fortunate...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers continue to strike before holidays
PITTSBURGH — It's been two months and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers are still on strike, right before the holidays. Ed Blazina is a reporter and said, "We are worried about it, but honestly, through the strike, we've gotten so much community support, so much support from our unions that we don't get when we are working at the Post Gazette. We have a strike Santa set up for families who are having trouble buying Christmas gifts."
wtae.com
'Important that people are watching': Beaver Co. resident on Shell's air emissions violation
INDUSTRY, Pa. — Two leading non-profit environmental organizations lambasted Shell Chemicals Appalachia Thursday, one day after the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a notice of violation to the company over air emissions exceedances. A press release crafted by the Clean Air Council and The Environmental Integrity Project described...
wtae.com
Tradition of model train sets continues to shine brightly during Christmas season
GIBSONIA, Pa. — Administrators for the Western Pennsylvania Model Railroad Museum get all excited during the Christmas season because it's the only time of the year it is open to the public. That same excitement is felt inside SW Randall Toyes & Gifts on Smithfield Street in downtown Pittsburgh.
wtae.com
Stolen Toys for Tots bikes replaced by Dick's Sporting Goods donation in time for Christmas
FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Santa's sleigh made a stop at the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills on Friday morning. That's where Dick's Sporting Goods donated 25 bikes to the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. The donation came after someone stole bikes from a Toys for Tots storage container...
wtae.com
Chance for snowflakes Friday
PITTSBURGH — More clouds than sun Friday. A few flurries could pass through the area, but nothing significant. Colder temperature pattern starts this weekend and will continue into next week. Tonight: Mostly cloudy, spotty evening drizzle, Low 33. Friday: Scattered flurries, sun/clouds, High 40.
wtae.com
Cold and flurries continue for Sunday
PITTSBURGH — Scattered flurries continue this evening and will be around through the first half of Sunday. We will be slightly colder Sunday, and with the wind, it will feel even colder through the day. We dry out Monday through Wednesday as temperatures begin a slow warming trend until our next system gets here Thursday. We will have to monitor our next system as we could see a little bit of everything through Friday before we dry out and experience the coldest air of the season so far (coldest since January 2022 and coldest back-to-back cold days since January 2019) for Christmas weekend.
wtae.com
Wintry weekend ahead with highs in the 30s
PITTSBURGH — Clouds and flurries will be a staple as we head through the weekend. Little to no accumulation is expected around the city through the weekend, but up to an inch is possible in the Laurels and along and north of Interstate 80. We will dry out next week as temperatures warm slightly before our next system arrives on Thursday to bring rain/snow and much colder temperatures as we head into Christmas.
wtae.com
Sun and clouds but warmer for Monday
PITTSBURGH — Clouds and cold air remain in place tonight. We will begin a warming trend Monday that will take us through the first half of Friday as highs return to freezing Monday and into the 40s Thursday and Friday. We remain dry until our next system gets there Thursday. We may see a brief mix to start Thursday before we quickly transition to all rain. Rain will then transition to snow Friday. When this occurs will determine how much snow we see (and how much will stick). We will keep flurries for Christmas Eve with little additional accumulation. Temperatures plummet Friday afternoon to the coldest air of the year (and coldest air since 2019) arriving for Christmas weekend.
