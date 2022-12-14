ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Hornets at Denver Nuggets Game Preview

The Hornets head to Denver on Sunday to kick off a six-game road trip on the west coast. The Hornets are in sole possession of the worst record in the NBA (7-22) but have recently seen LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward return to the lineup. They take on a Nuggets squad led by former-MVP Nikola Jokic who currently sits at 17-11 on the season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Damian Lillard: Steph Curry is ‘Obviously’ Greatest Shooter Ever

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard recently eclipsed 18,000 career points in his team's latest win, and also moved into sole possessions of 8th place on the NBA's all-time three-pointers made list. With his 2,222nd career triple, Lillard passed Jamal Crawford for 8th place on that list, doing so in 598 less games.
PORTLAND, OR
Eagles Stock Market: Expected Lull Doesn’t Impact Bottom Line vs. Bears

CHICAGO - It wasn't worthy of the Art Institute of Chicago but the Eagles persevered at Soldier Field, with big plays in the passing game and the usual game-changers in big spots by Jalen Hurts to top the Bears 25-20. The Dallas Cowboys couldn't say the same, losing a 17-point lead against Jacksonville to fall 40-34 in overtime on a pick-six thrown by Dak Prescott.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL Draft Profile: Julius Welschof, EDGE, Michigan Wolverines

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Trubisky, Steelers ding Panthers’ playoff hopes, win 24-16 Mitch Trubisky threw for 179 yards and engineered three long touchdown drives, and the Pittsburgh Steelers held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 24-16.
Thunder Gameday: Second Night of Back-to-Back against Grizzlies

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Memphis Grizzlies in a Saturday night showdown at Paycom Center. Memphis has won three-straight contests against Oklahoma City, dating back to March of last season. This includes both contests to this point in the 2022-23 campaign by a combined 32 points. Can the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Odds Lions Beat Jets

The Detroit Lions (6-7), winners of five of their last six games, will look to make it three in a row in a pivotal road matchup with the N.Y. Jets (7-6) Sunday. Detroit has already won once at MetLife Stadium this season, having beaten the N.Y. Giants in Week 11, 31-18.
DETROIT, MI

