Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepMint MessageWingate, NC
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Charlotte Hornets at Denver Nuggets Game Preview
The Hornets head to Denver on Sunday to kick off a six-game road trip on the west coast. The Hornets are in sole possession of the worst record in the NBA (7-22) but have recently seen LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward return to the lineup. They take on a Nuggets squad led by former-MVP Nikola Jokic who currently sits at 17-11 on the season.
Damian Lillard: Steph Curry is ‘Obviously’ Greatest Shooter Ever
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard recently eclipsed 18,000 career points in his team's latest win, and also moved into sole possessions of 8th place on the NBA's all-time three-pointers made list. With his 2,222nd career triple, Lillard passed Jamal Crawford for 8th place on that list, doing so in 598 less games.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Eagles Stock Market: Expected Lull Doesn’t Impact Bottom Line vs. Bears
CHICAGO - It wasn't worthy of the Art Institute of Chicago but the Eagles persevered at Soldier Field, with big plays in the passing game and the usual game-changers in big spots by Jalen Hurts to top the Bears 25-20. The Dallas Cowboys couldn't say the same, losing a 17-point lead against Jacksonville to fall 40-34 in overtime on a pick-six thrown by Dak Prescott.
NFL Draft Profile: Julius Welschof, EDGE, Michigan Wolverines
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Trubisky, Steelers ding Panthers’ playoff hopes, win 24-16 Mitch Trubisky threw for 179 yards and engineered three long touchdown drives, and the Pittsburgh Steelers held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 24-16.
Thunder Gameday: Second Night of Back-to-Back against Grizzlies
The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Memphis Grizzlies in a Saturday night showdown at Paycom Center. Memphis has won three-straight contests against Oklahoma City, dating back to March of last season. This includes both contests to this point in the 2022-23 campaign by a combined 32 points. Can the...
Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins Receives Official Status For Warriors vs. Raptors
The Golden State Warriors have been without Andrew Wiggins for the last six games, and it will remain that way vs. the Toronto Raptors. The Warriors announced that Wiggins would miss Sunday's game vs. Toronto, making it his 7th straight absence. The Warriors rely heavily on Wiggins, especially on the...
Odds Lions Beat Jets
The Detroit Lions (6-7), winners of five of their last six games, will look to make it three in a row in a pivotal road matchup with the N.Y. Jets (7-6) Sunday. Detroit has already won once at MetLife Stadium this season, having beaten the N.Y. Giants in Week 11, 31-18.
