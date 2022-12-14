The Hornets head to Denver on Sunday to kick off a six-game road trip on the west coast. The Hornets are in sole possession of the worst record in the NBA (7-22) but have recently seen LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward return to the lineup. They take on a Nuggets squad led by former-MVP Nikola Jokic who currently sits at 17-11 on the season.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO