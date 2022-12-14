Bikes from local Christmas toy drive stolen

A local Grinch tried to steal Christmas from a local toy for tots program.

Coordinator Jenn Neilen said the bikes for the Allegheny Valley toys for tots were locked away in a storage pod in Harrison, but when she returned Monday, about 20 were missing,

“So obviously I had cars lined up around the building, we were supposed to pass out bikes. I had to call some of my team to help me out because I needed to pass out toys and then we also had to call the police to notify them.”

She asked her Facebook friends to keep an eye out for them.

That post has been shared nearly 800 times. The community has replaced the bikes and then some.

“My phone hasn’t stopped ringing since yesterday. All morning today it’s been ringing, which is amazing that the community is just rallying together to try to help,” explained Neilen.

Dicks Sporting Goods among those giving back. The company donated 25 bikes to the program.

“It just really shows that the power of good people outweighs those one or two bad people and how great a community can come together.”

