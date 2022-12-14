ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans Moving Forward Without Rookie Star RB Dameon Pierce

By Coty M. Davis
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 4 days ago

HOUSTON — The heartache the Houston Texans suffered at AT&T Stadium Sunday afternoon went beyond their 27-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Texans left Dallas with several players injured, which included running back Dameon Pierce.

The rookie product from Florida went down with a "mild high-ankle sprain" late in the second half, and the Texans could be without their rising star for at least two weeks.

Pierce missed Wednesday's practice ahead of their Week 15 match against the Kansas City Chiefs, and coach Lovie Smith understands that replacing his services will not be easy.

"We know what he’s been to our offense this year," Smith said. "He’s one of the best running backs in football. There would be a void. When a player can’t go, the void is sealed by others."

With Pierce out, the Texans will be relying on the services of Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale.

The running backs have rushed for a combined 107 yards on 34 carries. But Ogunbowale has been more of a contributor as a pass-catcher. In 13 games played, he has recorded 95 yards on 13 catches.

Houston had a solid option with Eno Benjamin, but the franchise waived the veteran back Tuesday morning.

"Both of those guys have had success in the league," Smith said. "There’s a reason why they’ve dressed in every game when they’ve been healthy. So, you start with those two options. It’s safe to say those guys are going to be a part of what we do running game-wise, and we’ll look for other options too."

Before his injury, Pierce had rushed for a game-high 78 yards and a touchdown against the Cowboys.

Pierce's performance marked the fourth time this season he finished with 75 yards or more on the ground and a touchdown. He became the first running back in Texans history to achieve the feat since Arian Foster, who had five in 2014.

Pierce has rushed for 939 yards on 220 carries through the first 13 games of his career.

