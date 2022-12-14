ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

San Luis Obispo Tribune

KSW 77 results: Mamed Khalidov makes Mariusz Pudzianowski tap to strikes in first

Mamed Khalidov’s technique proved superior to Mariusz Pudzianowski’s power in their highly anticipated showdown at KSW 77. In a matchup of the two biggest stars in KSW history on Saturday, Khalidov (35-8-1) found his way into back mount on Pudzianowski (17-7), where he was able to posture up and pound his opponent into a submission from strikes less than two minutes into the heavyweight contest in Gliwice, Poland.
BKFC champ Luis Palomino looking to cash a few big checks against Mike Perry or Austin Trout

Luis Palomino is undefeated in bareknuckle boxing after closing the door on his MMA career, and believes it’s time to cash in on the biggest fights possible. Palomino, 42, has found his niche in BKFC, where he holds titles in the 155-pound and 170-pound divisions, and has yet to taste defeat through eight fights. While he looks like one of the best competitors in gloveless competition, Palomino admits he has had conversations with his family about when he will call an end to his fighting career.

