Luis Palomino is undefeated in bareknuckle boxing after closing the door on his MMA career, and believes it’s time to cash in on the biggest fights possible. Palomino, 42, has found his niche in BKFC, where he holds titles in the 155-pound and 170-pound divisions, and has yet to taste defeat through eight fights. While he looks like one of the best competitors in gloveless competition, Palomino admits he has had conversations with his family about when he will call an end to his fighting career.

1 DAY AGO