Police identify suspect wanted in shooting of PPA agent, person-of-interest in NYC shooting

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Police say they have an arrest warrant for the man suspected of shooting a Philadelphia Parking Authority agent last month. He is also a person of interest in a shooting in the Bronx, New York.

Termaine Saulsbury, 39 from Southwest Philadelphia, is wanted for the shooting of Timothy McKenzie, 37, on Nov. 25 just before 4 p.m. on Frankford Avenue near Sellers Street. The victim was shot in both the ear and shoulder and was initially listed in critical condition.

"Shoots him, clearly tries to kill him. (Saved) through the intervention of God, I believe.” said Police Capt. John Walker.

“We’re very concerned that this individual can strike again … no rhyme or reason for these incidents.”

Walker said McKenzie is now recovering at home.

He added that three days before the shooting of the PPA agent, someone shot a Sunoco gas station worker in the Bronx.

"Hitting him one time in the neck, in the same area where he shot our 37-year-old PPA worker,” said Walker. Police had previously said that the shooter in both incidents wore similar clothing and is left-handed .

After establishing the possible connection between the shootings , Walker said that two Philadelphia detectives and two of their New York counterparts "worked tirelessly...working through hundreds and hundreds of hours of video in both states."

Walker said other characteristics of the cases were similar enough to lead to Saulsbury being a suspect in the Philadelphia shooting and a person of interest in the Bronx incident.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department’s Shootings Investigation Group at 215-686-8270 or 215-686-8477, and they ask you to call 911 if you see the suspect. A $20,000 reward has been offered for information leading to a conviction in the case.