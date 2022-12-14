ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Police identify suspect wanted in shooting of PPA agent, person-of-interest in NYC shooting

By Jay Sorgi
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aM2r5_0jisKjcf00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Police say they have an arrest warrant for the man suspected of shooting a Philadelphia Parking Authority agent last month. He is also a person of interest in a shooting in the Bronx, New York.

Termaine Saulsbury, 39 from Southwest Philadelphia, is wanted for the shooting of Timothy McKenzie, 37, on Nov. 25 just before 4 p.m. on Frankford Avenue near Sellers Street. The victim was shot in both the ear and shoulder and was initially listed in critical condition.

"Shoots him, clearly tries to kill him. (Saved) through the intervention of God, I believe.” said Police Capt. John Walker.

“We’re very concerned that this individual can strike again … no rhyme or reason for these incidents.”

Walker said McKenzie is now recovering at home.

He added that three days before the shooting of the PPA agent, someone shot a Sunoco gas station worker in the Bronx.

"Hitting him one time in the neck, in the same area where he shot our 37-year-old PPA worker,” said Walker. Police had previously said that the shooter in both incidents wore similar clothing and is left-handed .

After establishing the possible connection between the shootings , Walker said that two Philadelphia detectives and two of their New York counterparts "worked tirelessly...working through hundreds and hundreds of hours of video in both states."

Walker said other characteristics of the cases were similar enough to lead to Saulsbury being a suspect in the Philadelphia shooting and a person of interest in the Bronx incident.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department’s Shootings Investigation Group at 215-686-8270 or 215-686-8477, and they ask you to call 911 if you see the suspect. A $20,000 reward has been offered for information leading to a conviction in the case.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man robbed woman at gunpoint in the Bronx, police say

MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man robbed a 58-year-old woman at gunpoint in the Bronx last week, police said. The victim was walking near Wales Avenue and East 149th Street in Melrose at around 7 p.m. Monday when the suspect came up from behind her and threatened her with a gun, officials said. He […]
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Female suspect sought for assaulting Newark bus driver

NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are asking the public to help identify a woman wanted for an assault against a bus driver in the city on Wednesday. As part of the investigation into an assault that occurred on Wednesday, December 14, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a female suspect. An assault on a female bus driver was reported at Broad Street and West Kinney Street at approximately 5 p.m. Police responded to the incident at approximately 5 p.m. Upon the driver opening the bus door, the suspect requested that the The post Female suspect sought for assaulting Newark bus driver appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Man, 26, shot to death after fight inside Bronx deli, police say

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death inside a Bronx deli Sunday morning, police said. The victim was shot multiple times in the body inside the store at 2650 Briggs Ave. at around 11:15 a.m., authorities said. The man was rushed to the hospital, where he died. The male suspect and […]
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Bronx man shot to death by housemate over noise complaints

A man was shot to death over ongoing noise complaints outside the Bronx house he shared with his killer, police said Sunday. The 39-year-old victim was shot in the chest just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday outside the three-story multifamily home on Morgan Ave. near Arnow Ave. in Pelham Gardens, cops said. Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical Center but he could not be saved. His name was not ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man accused of groping girl, 14, on Brooklyn train

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man is accused of groping a 14-year-old girl aboard a Brooklyn subway train, police said. Juan Cantoran, 22, was arrested Saturday in connection to the Dec. 8 incident on the southbound D train, according to the NYPD. Cantoran allegedly touched the teen’s backside as the train pulled into the subway station […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Charges upgraded against suspected Brooklyn subway shooter

NEW YORK -- Charges have been upgraded against the suspected gunman in the Brooklyn subway mass shooting. In a new indictment, a federal grand jury charged Frank James with 10 counts of committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transit system. That's one count for each of the 10 people injured on an N train in Sunset Park on April 12.James is also charged with discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.He has pleaded not guilty.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

1 man dead, 1 wounded after shooting in the Bronx

NEW YORK - One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting late Thursday night in the Bronx. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Burnside Avenue in University Heights. Police said officers responded to a 911 call and found a 32-year-old man shot in the head. He was later pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital. A 27-year-old man was also shot in the groin. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. There's no word on a suspect or possible motive. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Robbers steal $2K from store without taking any cash: NYPD

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Brave thieves robbed a corner store of $2,000, but they did it without stealing a penny from the cash register. A couple of unknown men walked into the store around 7:20 p.m. on Grand Street on the Lower East Side and approached the cashier on Nov. 22. Police said […]
MANHATTAN, NY
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy