Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Starbucks Workers Go on Strike: The Biggest Strike in Starbucks History Will Last 3 Days and Include 100 StoresTy D.Seattle, WA
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cardinals QB Colt McCoy Out With Concussion vs. Broncos
View the original article to see embedded media. Less than a week after losing Kyler Murray for the remainder of the season, the Cardinals sustained another devastating blow to their quarterback room during Sunday’s game against the Broncos. Veteran QB Colt McCoy exited in the third quarter after getting...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jimmie Ward is Playing Like an All Pro Nickelback
Jimmie Ward is the Rodney Dangerfield of the 49ers defense. He gets no respect. He plays at an elite level every week and no one seems to talk about him because he's on a team full of stars. But Ward is a star, too. Last season, he played safety and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Oklahoma DL Officially Opts Out of Bowl Game, Declares for NFL Draft
One of Oklahoma’s best defensive players makes it official. After it was widely expected and even referenced by head coach Brent Venables, redshirt junior defensive lineman Jalen Redmond officially announced he would be opting out of the Cheez-It Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft on Sunday. “Sooner Nation,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New York Giants Mailbag: Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay, Saquon Barkley, and More
If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question. (from Raymond S.): It is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cincinnati Bengals
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7, 3-1 NFC South) are back to their inconsistent ways. Over the past three weeks, the Buccaneers have been handled by the Cleveland Browns and blown out by the San Francisco 49ers. Sandwiched in the middle was a wild win over the New Orleans Saints where the team rallied from a double-digit deficit in the final minutes to escape with a victory. The franchise is still on pace to make the postseason but at this rate, the journey won't be long.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Eagles Stock Market: Expected Lull Doesn’t Impact Bottom Line vs. Bears
CHICAGO - It wasn't worthy of the Art Institute of Chicago but the Eagles persevered at Soldier Field, with big plays in the passing game and the usual game-changers in big spots by Jalen Hurts to top the Bears 25-20. The Dallas Cowboys couldn't say the same, losing a 17-point lead against Jacksonville to fall 40-34 in overtime on a pick-six thrown by Dak Prescott.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Julius Welschof, EDGE, Michigan Wolverines
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Trubisky, Steelers ding Panthers’ playoff hopes, win 24-16 Mitch Trubisky threw for 179 yards and engineered three long touchdown drives, and the Pittsburgh Steelers held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 24-16.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
World Cup final ends just in time for Fox’s NFL coverage
Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi provided more drama leading up to Sunday's early NFL games on Fox than Howie Long and Terry Bradshaw. Sunday's World Cup final in Qatar between Argentina and France went to extra time and penalty kicks, bumping Fox's “NFL Sunday” pregame show off the air. The fútbol ended just in time for Americans to catch kickoff for the football at 1 p.m. EST.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cincinnati Bengals 2-Point Conversion: Hottest Team In The NFL
The Cincinnati Bengals are arguably the hottest team in the NFL. They've won five in a row and seven of their last eight games. Only the San Francisco 49ers have won more games in a row (seven), but you wonder how far quarterback Brock Purdy can take them. Head-to-head, my money would be on Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Bengals Release ‘They Gotta Play Us’ Hype Video Ahead Tampa Bay Matchup
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have championed "They Gotta Play Us" as their mantra this season. That was a heavy theme in the latest hype video as Joe Burrow and the Bengals get ready to face Tom Brady and the Bucs. Check out the clip ahead of kickoff this afternoon.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Bayou Blitz Podcast - Falcons vs Saints Preview
Saints News Network reporters and Bayou Blitz podcast co-hosts: Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan preview the New Orleans Saints battle against the Atlanta Falcons. The duo also discuss what the Saints must learn about themselves over the final four weeks of the regular season. Watch the Full Episode Here:. Want...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Joe Burrow Arrives at Raymond James Stadium For Bengals’ Matchup With Buccaneers
TAMPA BAY — The Bengals are in Tampa Bay to play Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday. Joe Burrow wore sunglasses, a black sweatshirt and a chain for the game. Check out video of him arriving below. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure you...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
2023 NFL Draft: Aidan O’Connell Declares for Draft
Aidan O'Connell put together a notable career during his time at Purdue, producing enough to allow him to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. "O'Connell is a prototypical-sized quarterback who is extremely tough. He is incredibly accurate and has perfect timing on his throws." A conventional signal caller, what you...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Odds Lions Beat Jets
The Detroit Lions (6-7), winners of five of their last six games, will look to make it three in a row in a pivotal road matchup with the N.Y. Jets (7-6) Sunday. Detroit has already won once at MetLife Stadium this season, having beaten the N.Y. Giants in Week 11, 31-18.
Comments / 0