The Cincinnati Bengals are arguably the hottest team in the NFL. They've won five in a row and seven of their last eight games. Only the San Francisco 49ers have won more games in a row (seven), but you wonder how far quarterback Brock Purdy can take them. Head-to-head, my money would be on Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO