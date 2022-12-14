Read full article on original website
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
After the departure of Joey Gallo and Cody Bellinger, the Dodgers have been left with quite a short list of outfielders for the 2023 season. The team will return Mookie Betts to the right field along with Chris Taylor and Trayce Thompson who will split the center and left field.
View the original article to see embedded media. After nine fantastic years with the Dodgers, Justin Turner is changing coasts for another big market franchise. Turner has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal worth just under $22 million with the Red Sox, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The contract includes an opt-out clause after the first year.
Frankie Montas began his career with the Yankees under immense pressure, a trade deadline acquisition with an ace-caliber track record that was brought in to bolster the top of New York's rotation. While his first impression in a Yankees uniform couldn't have been worse, Montas will have a chance next...
