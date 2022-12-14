Amarillo area reports 92 new COVID-19 cases, 36 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 92 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 36 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,504 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and 17 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 41,111 cases, 776 deaths and 39,612 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 723 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 54 new COVID-19 cases and 19 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 43,774 cases, 538 deaths and 42,455 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 781 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.92% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 41;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 33;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 7;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 4;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,047;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 932;

Available staffed hospital beds: 222;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 3;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 146.

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths

Armstrong43510

Beaver1,1369

Briscoe4038

Carson1,16637

Castro2,09448

Childress2,69634

Cimarron6742

Collingsworth54316

Cottle3159

Curry14,871233

Dallam1,76944

Deaf Smith4,287116

Donley48626

Gray4,350133

Hall97524

Hardeman55721

Hansford72530

Hartley1,0463

Hemphill1,1718

Hutchinson5,924146

Lipscomb57817

Moore3,995114

Ochiltree2,18549

Oldham3356

Parmer1,53653

Potter41,111776

Quay2,47469

Randall43,774538

Roberts1572

Roosevelt5,986109

Sherman37616

Swisher1,34334

Texas6,62739

Union92420

Wheeler99923

TOTAL 158,0232,822