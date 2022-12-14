Amarillo area reports 92 new COVID-19 cases, 36 recoveries
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 92 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 36 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,504 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and 17 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 41,111 cases, 776 deaths and 39,612 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 723 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 54 new COVID-19 cases and 19 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 43,774 cases, 538 deaths and 42,455 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 781 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.92% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 41;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 33;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 7;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 4;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;
Total staffed hospital beds: 1,047;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 932;
Available staffed hospital beds: 222;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 3;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 146.
County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths
Armstrong43510
Beaver1,1369
Briscoe4038
Carson1,16637
Castro2,09448
Childress2,69634
Cimarron6742
Collingsworth54316
Cottle3159
Curry14,871233
Dallam1,76944
Deaf Smith4,287116
Donley48626
Gray4,350133
Hall97524
Hardeman55721
Hansford72530
Hartley1,0463
Hemphill1,1718
Hutchinson5,924146
Lipscomb57817
Moore3,995114
Ochiltree2,18549
Oldham3356
Parmer1,53653
Potter41,111776
Quay2,47469
Randall43,774538
Roberts1572
Roosevelt5,986109
Sherman37616
Swisher1,34334
Texas6,62739
Union92420
Wheeler99923
TOTAL 158,0232,822
