Grubhub rivals Spotify with Wrapped feature that lets you know your top feasts of the year – how to use it

THE top Grubhub orders of the year have been revealed through their 2022 Delivered feature.

This countdown rivals Spotify, and it got the internet wondering what cuisine the app is most sought out for.

One common theme mentioned in the delicious data of 2022 Delivered was layers.

While some folks wanted toppings on toppings, others wanted towers of edible diversity, according to FoodSided.

More layered than stacked, Grubhub reported its most-ordered food item of 2022 to be the burrito.

Last year, it cut the top eight with the very last slot, but this year it reigned sour cream.

Burritos are champions when it comes to versatility, and make a great meal for any time of the day.

Two big brands tag-teamed an effort to celebrate the burrito's number one spot.

Grubhub and Chipotle offer a $5 discount on any order of $20 or more.

Instead of requiring a code or anything of the sort, the discount is automatically applied.

Customers aren't limited to one discount -- they can use it more than once a day, every day until December 21.

Lucky for those who weren't a part of the fan base that pushed the burrito to the top of the list, Chipotle has so much more than burritos, and lots of layers too.