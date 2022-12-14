MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead National Forest announced its new deputy forest supervisor as Tami MacKenzie on Friday. MacKenzie has worked for the Flathead National Forest since 1998, starting off as a wildland firefighter while attending the University of Montana in 1998. She worked in wildland fire for eight years, then switching to a position in environmental planning when she held several positions between the Flathead National Forest and the Regional Office until 2020. Then, MacKenzie took on the roles of Forest Public Affairs Officer and member of the Forest Leadership team.

