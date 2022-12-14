Read full article on original website
Yellowstone Pop-Up Ranch returns this summer
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Yellowstone Pop-Up Ranch at the OTO Dude Ranch will return for a seven-week period this summer. People are welcome through a special permit authorized by the Gardiner Ranger District in the Custer Gallatin National Forest. The pop-up ranch will host guests for three to six-night...
Nutcracker returns to UM campus to sold-out shows
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula's tradition of the Nutcracker returns to the Montana Theater on the University of Montana Campus tonight. The favorite Christmas show had to be canceled in 2020, then sold out six performances last year. Now performances are sold out again. Professional guest artists Ashley DeGroot and...
Red Sleighs Over Montana will make flights this week
MISSOULA, Mont. — Santa will make some early deliveries this year, but not by sleigh -- instead, he'll travel by aircraft. Red Sleighs Over Montana delivers gifts to communities in need. The project is put on by the Museum of Mountain Flying near the Missoula Airport. Each year, Santa,...
Chanukah on Ice event returns to Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Hanukkah celebration will take place at the Glacier Ice Rink in Missoula this Sunday. Organizers from Chabad Jewish Center are hosting Chanukah on Ice with a giant ice menorah sculpting and lighting, along with free skating and refreshments to include latkes, a doughnut wall, chocolate gelt and hot drinks.
Hanukkah celebration planned in Hamilton
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hamilton Chanukah Celebration with Chabad of Missoula is planned for this Monday. The event features the annual giant menorah lighting at the entrance to the Ravalli County Fairgrounds. Refreshments include jelly doughnuts, hot latkes and drinks. The celebration starts at 5:30 p.m. You can RSVP...
Flathead National Forest welcomes new deputy forest supervisor
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead National Forest announced its new deputy forest supervisor as Tami MacKenzie on Friday. MacKenzie has worked for the Flathead National Forest since 1998, starting off as a wildland firefighter while attending the University of Montana in 1998. She worked in wildland fire for eight years, then switching to a position in environmental planning when she held several positions between the Flathead National Forest and the Regional Office until 2020. Then, MacKenzie took on the roles of Forest Public Affairs Officer and member of the Forest Leadership team.
House lights up Missoula for the holidays
MISSOULA, Mont. — A home just outside Missoula is lighting up the Garden City for the holidays. The house, located at 4406 Spurgin Road, lights up in sync to music on the radio. People can pull up in their cars and connect to 87.9 to watch the house and...
Plenty of opportunities to ski this weekend, Lookout Pass celebrates Eagle Peak expansion
MISSOULA, Mont. — There are plenty of opportunities to ski this holiday season. Maverick Mountain, outside Dillon, is now set to open every day through the holiday break, from today through January 1, except Christmas Day. Then in the New Year, Maverick Mountain will switch back to its normal...
2 women sentenced to prison for armed robbery of Billings casino
MISSOULA, Mont. — Two women who admitted to an armed robbery of a Billings casino, firing a warning shot while fleeing and leaving two loaded firearms on elementary school grounds were sentenced to prison this week. Makyla Shayd Fetter, 28, of Harlem was sentenced to 10 years in prison,...
Beartracks Bridge back to 1 lane open on each side
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation says westside repairs on the Beartracks Bridge are now complete, with one lane of traffic open in each direction. Officials said the shared-use paths on both sides of the bridge are open. Crews will construct a temporary support structure under the...
Downtown Missoula offers free carriage rides
MISSOULA, Mont. — Downtown Missoula will be offering free carriage rides this weekend. Carriages are provided by the Resort at Paws Up. Rides take place from noon until 4 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. Those wanting to ride can meet at East Pine and Pattee Street.
ATF, Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement offer reward for firearms theft suspect
MISSOULA, MT — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a monetary reward for information leading to the rest and conviction of suspects for the theft of firearms from Bob Ward's Sports and Outdoors in Butte.
Missoula Co. Sheriff's Office seeks information on Oxbow Cattle Company thefts
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying two male suspects for thefts related to the Oxbow Cattle Company. The suspects are believed to be driving a 2007 to 2010 Hyundai Elantra. Anyone with information should contact Detective Sullivan at 406-258-4810 or 406-258-3309.
