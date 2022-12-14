ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

NBCMontana

Yellowstone Pop-Up Ranch returns this summer

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Yellowstone Pop-Up Ranch at the OTO Dude Ranch will return for a seven-week period this summer. People are welcome through a special permit authorized by the Gardiner Ranger District in the Custer Gallatin National Forest. The pop-up ranch will host guests for three to six-night...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Nutcracker returns to UM campus to sold-out shows

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula's tradition of the Nutcracker returns to the Montana Theater on the University of Montana Campus tonight. The favorite Christmas show had to be canceled in 2020, then sold out six performances last year. Now performances are sold out again. Professional guest artists Ashley DeGroot and...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Red Sleighs Over Montana will make flights this week

MISSOULA, Mont. — Santa will make some early deliveries this year, but not by sleigh -- instead, he'll travel by aircraft. Red Sleighs Over Montana delivers gifts to communities in need. The project is put on by the Museum of Mountain Flying near the Missoula Airport. Each year, Santa,...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Chanukah on Ice event returns to Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Hanukkah celebration will take place at the Glacier Ice Rink in Missoula this Sunday. Organizers from Chabad Jewish Center are hosting Chanukah on Ice with a giant ice menorah sculpting and lighting, along with free skating and refreshments to include latkes, a doughnut wall, chocolate gelt and hot drinks.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Hanukkah celebration planned in Hamilton

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hamilton Chanukah Celebration with Chabad of Missoula is planned for this Monday. The event features the annual giant menorah lighting at the entrance to the Ravalli County Fairgrounds. Refreshments include jelly doughnuts, hot latkes and drinks. The celebration starts at 5:30 p.m. You can RSVP...
HAMILTON, MT
NBCMontana

Flathead National Forest welcomes new deputy forest supervisor

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead National Forest announced its new deputy forest supervisor as Tami MacKenzie on Friday. MacKenzie has worked for the Flathead National Forest since 1998, starting off as a wildland firefighter while attending the University of Montana in 1998. She worked in wildland fire for eight years, then switching to a position in environmental planning when she held several positions between the Flathead National Forest and the Regional Office until 2020. Then, MacKenzie took on the roles of Forest Public Affairs Officer and member of the Forest Leadership team.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

House lights up Missoula for the holidays

MISSOULA, Mont. — A home just outside Missoula is lighting up the Garden City for the holidays. The house, located at 4406 Spurgin Road, lights up in sync to music on the radio. People can pull up in their cars and connect to 87.9 to watch the house and...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

2 women sentenced to prison for armed robbery of Billings casino

MISSOULA, Mont. — Two women who admitted to an armed robbery of a Billings casino, firing a warning shot while fleeing and leaving two loaded firearms on elementary school grounds were sentenced to prison this week. Makyla Shayd Fetter, 28, of Harlem was sentenced to 10 years in prison,...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Beartracks Bridge back to 1 lane open on each side

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation says westside repairs on the Beartracks Bridge are now complete, with one lane of traffic open in each direction. Officials said the shared-use paths on both sides of the bridge are open. Crews will construct a temporary support structure under the...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Downtown Missoula offers free carriage rides

MISSOULA, Mont. — Downtown Missoula will be offering free carriage rides this weekend. Carriages are provided by the Resort at Paws Up. Rides take place from noon until 4 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. Those wanting to ride can meet at East Pine and Pattee Street.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

ATF, Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement offer reward for firearms theft suspect

MISSOULA, MT — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a monetary reward for information leading to the rest and conviction of suspects for the theft of firearms from Bob Ward's Sports and Outdoors in Butte.
MISSOULA, MT

