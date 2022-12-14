ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

Two-Vehicle Crash Involving Commercial Vehicles Closes Lanes in Calhoun County

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vu7z9_0jisK4iF00
Photo byCalhoun Journal

December 14, 2022

Lee Evancho

Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a two-vehicle crash involving commercial vehicles that occurred at approximately 4:01 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, has caused a lane closure. The southbound lanes of Alabama 9 near Rabbittown Road, in Calhoun County are blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

1 killed after head-on collision with tractor-trailer

Alabama State Troopers say a Lineville man has died after a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer on Saturday in Clay County. Troopers identified the deceased as James L. Simpkins, 68, of Lineville. They said the crash occurred around 11:35 a.m. Saturday, when the 2003 Lincoln Town Car Simpkins was driving collided head-on with a 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by a man from Centre.
CLAY COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two-vehicle crash closes part of Alabama 21 in Talladega County

Both lanes of Alabama 21 near mile marker 238 in Talladega County are closed due to a two-vehicle wreck. The wreck involves commercial vehicles, and happened just after 12:30 Thursday morning. Traffic is being re-routed to McElderry Road. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are on the scene.
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Traffic Fatality in Calhoun County Claims the Life of an Ohatchee Man

Ohatchee, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, has claimed the life of an Ohatchee man. Floyd E. Hale, 83, was fatally injured when the 2012 Nissan Frontier he was driving was struck by a 2005 Toyota Sequoia driven by Joseph F. Strutz, 54, also of Ohatchee. Hale was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 144 near the 23 mile marker, approximately seven miles east of Ohatchee, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

State Troopers Respond to Two Single-Vehicle Accidents with Injuries Wednesday Night

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports, state troopers responded to two accidents involving injuries on Wednesday night. The first occurred around 7:35pm on Sand Valley Road in Etowah County, when two people were injured in a single-vehicle wreck with the female driver and a male that was riding with her, both of Attalla, being taken to Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Single-Vehicle Crash in Calhoun County Causes Lane Closure

Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, has caused a lane closure. The right lane of Interstate 20 westbound near the 192 mile marker in Calhoun County is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

83-year-old man dead following crash in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash left an Ohatchee man dead Wednesday evening, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA reported that Floyd E. Hale, 83, died when he was hit by another vehicle while driving on Alabama 144 near the 23-mile marker around 4:35 p.m. Hale was not wearing a seatbelt […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Elderly man killed in Calhoun Co. crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An elderly man from Ohatchee died in a two-vehicle crash December 14 in Calhoun County. The man has been identified as Floyd E. Hale. He was 83. Authorities say he was killed when the 2012 Nissan Frontier he was driving was hit by a 2005 Toyota Sequoia by Joseph F. Strutz, 54, also of Ohatchee.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Four Vehicle Wreck Wednesday Morning on Highway 9 Near Ellisville / UPDATED

A four-vehicle wreck took place at around 8:30am Wednesday, on Alabama Highway 9 South near Ellisville. According to that Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, those involved included a 2008 Dodge Charger, being driven by a male resident of Piedmont, and he was listed as receiving injuries and being transported to Rome for treatment; a 2011 Honda Pilot being driven by a male from Piedmont, who was carried to Atrium/Floyd in Rome; and a 2005 GMC being driven by a male resident from Piedmont and a 2003 Chevy being driven by a male from Gadsden – Neither of whom was injured.
PIEDMONT, AL
wrganews.com

Woman Hit by An Off Duty Floyd County Officer Dies

According to a Georgia state patrol Preliminary report, Rose Marie Shippey was walking across the RaceTrac gas station parking lot at the intersection of Martha Berry Highway and the Armuchee Bypass, when she was struck by a 2006 Dodge 2500 pickup truck. The Dodge pickup was being operated by an off-duty Floyd County Sheriff’s Office employee and was in a privately owned vehicle.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wbrc.com

Pelham Police Department noticing half of cases involve check fraud

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigator with the Pelham Police Department says around half of their cases involve check fraud. This coming after the department announced Thursday they arrested Rocky Allen Townsend for mail theft and check fraud. “Noticeable increase,” said Detective Sergeant Brad Johnson. “On our end, about 50%...
PELHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Fire destroys home in Center Point neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Center Point Fire is working to put out a fire at a home in the 600 block of 27th Avenue NW. The fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived. They can not provide us with much information at this time, but they say it is likely a complete loss.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

16-year-old injured in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police is investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue around 8 p.m. and discovered a 16-year-old suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. The teenager was transported to Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There are […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 13

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 12, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No report Cullman Police Department Incidents December 7 duty upon striking unattended vehicle; Tony Serra Nissan; Cherokee Ave SW; damage to 2012 Nissan Sentra; $4,000 December 12 criminal mischief; 9th St. SE; damaged tires; $644criminal trespassing-3rd degree; Cullman Housing Authority; Denson Ave. SWtheft of property-4th degree; Dollar General; Hwy 278 W; miscellaneous; $70criminal mischief-3rd degree; 3rd Ave. SW; damaged tires; $150leaving the scene of accident; 2nd Ave. SE; damage to 2005 Chevy Coloradotheft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $53 December 13 burglary-2nd degree; Hospital Discount Pharmacy; 4th Ave. NE; miscellaneous Arrests December 12 Clemmons, Robert L; 33 theft of property-4th degree Lay, Rachel L; 31 criminal trepassing-3rd degree Hanceville Police Department  Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.  Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com. 
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

1 injured in Vestavia Hills ‘road rage’ shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person was transported to the hospital after being shot while driving on I-65 North Thursday morning. According to the Vestavia Hills Police Department, officers responded to the call of a person shot on I-65, near mile marker 252, around 7 a.m. First responders arrived at the scene and transported the […]
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
etxview.com

UPDATED: Severe storms possible later today and tomorrow

Severe storms could travel across Alabama throughout today with Tallapoosa, Elmore and Coosa County under a threat for severe weather threat. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a marginal risk for the majority of Tallapoosa and Coosa County and a slight risk for southwest portions of Tallapoosa and Coosa County. Elmore County has now been upgraded to a slight risk.
COOSA COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy