ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

LaMantia remains winner after recount for Senate District 27

By Alejandra Yañez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HdUU7_0jisJtAU00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Cameron County Elections and Voter Registration Department has released the results of the recount for the Senate District 27 seat in South Texas.

The recount confirmed Democrat Morgan LaMantia’s win by 7,839 in Cameron County, according to Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza. Garza told ValleyCentral the recount concluded Friday.

There was a total of 75,591 votes with Republican Adam Hinojosa garnering 33,876 to LaMantia’s 41,715.

Cameron County begins recount of Texas’ Senate District 27 election

As previously reported by ValleyCentral , there were 175,415 total votes in the election with Hinojosa garnering 87,378 to LaMantia’s 88,037.

The recount came at the request of Hinojosa who lost the race for Senate District 27 after finishing 659 votes behind LaMantia, according to official results that were released Nov. 28 on the Texas Secretary of State website. Hinojosa announced he requested a recount in Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy Counties due to a large numbers of paper or mail-in ballots.

“In any election with such a small margin of victory, even very small mistakes in the counting of the vote could have enough impact to change the final result,” Hinojosa said in a Nov. 30 statement .

After BISD recount, Denise Garza remains victorious

LaMantia responded to the announcement of the recount stating it is “democracy taking its course.” The Democratic challenger stated she looks forward to the process taking place and is confident her victory will be reaffirmed.

On Wednesday, LaMantia released a statement about the recount, stating she was “pleased to confirm what we already knew.”

Hinojosa has not released any statement on the recount since the results were released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 8

John Nash
3d ago

Originally she won by Origionall won by 659, after recount it was by over 7 thousand ? That quite a discrepancy is it not ?

Reply
3
Related
Ash Jurberg

Abbott calls for an investigation into the role of NGOs in aiding illegal border crossings into Texas

Yesterday I wrote an article about hundreds of migrants being released every day near the southern border with Mexico. Fox News had posted a video reportedly of hundreds of migrants being released by Border Patrol agents in Brownsville, Texas. The video shows migrants wearing masks and holding documents walking off a bus and into a building. There was no report on how the migrants entered Texas or where they were traveling next.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

San Benito principal suspended, district confirms

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito High School principal Gilbert Galvan has been placed on administrative leave. The district confirmed the action but would not release any details of his suspension. In a statement released to CBS 4 and NBC 23, the district said: “The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District can confirm that […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

3 COVID-19 related deaths in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported three deaths in the county between Tuesday and Thursday. A Donna woman in her 50s, a McAllen man in his 60s and a Weslaco man in his 60s were listed as those who died. This raises the county’s death toll to […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

City of Pharr to host Trash Bash

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr invites the public to join in on the city’s Trash Bash. Pharr Public Works will host the Trash Bash from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday or until containers are full. The city will be accepting bulky trash and eight scrap tires per household. Refrigerators, concrete and hazardous material will […]
PHARR, TX
kurv.com

San Benito District Confirms Galvan Placed On Administrative Leave

Officials with the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District confirm San Benito High School Principal Gilbert Galvan has been placed on administrative leave. The district made no further comment on Galvan’s status, calling it a personnel matter. Galvan is a longtime educator and has been principal at San Benito...
ValleyCentral

UTRGV holds first graduation ceremony for fall semester

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cheers and applause from family and friends filled the Bert Ogden Arena as University of Texas Rio Grande Valley graduates took the stage for their 2022 Fall Commencement Ceremony. Over 2,600 graduates are expected to walk the stage this weekend in both Edinburg and Brownsville. Although this ceremony marks the end […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Multiple outages reported throughout the Valley

More than 1,900 homes are without power Saturday. According to the Magic Valley Electric Cooperative outage map, more than 1,600 customers in the Las Milpas community in Pharr are affected by the outage. AEP reports 322 outages throughout Cameron and Hidalgo counties as of Saturday evening. The outages come the...
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

‘Do Not Stop’: UTRGV UTeach grads share their message

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Wendy Martinez Guevara and Jacqueline Garza are products of the UTeach program at UTRGV and have accepted teaching positions as future teachers in Texas. This week Garza starts as an eighth-grade math teacher at Jubilee Academy in Brownsville, and Guevara Martinez starts at the Austin Independent School District in January as […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Men increasingly living alone in Brownsville, data indicates

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A report from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce might have you checking on your Brownsville buddies. They could be lonely— or at least have so much more room for activities. By choice or not, the overall percentage of people living alone in Brownsville has been increasing faster than all but one […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

FBI warns of scam calls in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The FBI sent out a warning to alert the residents of Brownsville of recent scam calls. According to a tweet sent out by the FBI, multiple people have called to claiming they missed a call from the FBI office. The tweet stated it appears to be a scammer who spoofed the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito water services affected near S. Austin Street

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito announced water services near S. Austin Street will be affected after a water break. A tweet from the city stated a water break near S. Austin Street is being repaired by city crews. According to the tweet, city crews are working to have service restored as soon as […]
SAN BENITO, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Power outages reported across the Rio Grande Valley

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Multiple outages have been reported across the Rio Grande Valley. At least nine outages have been reported throughout the RGV from AEP customers, according to the AEP Texas outage website. “They should be restored by 1 p.m.,” spokesperson for AEP, Eladio Jaimez said....
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

BISD teacher union asks for higher retention stipend

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teacher’s union in Brownsville is demanding more funds from the Brownsville Independent School District for educators working during COVID. BISD district is proposing giving employees each a $525 retention stipend for work performance, but the Association of Brownsville Educators is asking for more than twice as much. “Teachers have been […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

19 in Hidalgo County hospitals with flu

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo Country reported 19 patients are hospitalized with influenza in county hospitals as of Wednesday. Of the 19, two patients are in the ICU with influenza. The county will continue to update its hospitalization numbers each week until the end of the influenza season.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg PD to host Blue Santa toy drive

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department will host a Blue Santa toy drive Saturday to share the Christmas spirit. The toy drive will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Edinburg Police Department. Toys will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. All vehicles must report to Robert Vela High School, off of […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy