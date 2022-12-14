ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Panel examining UNC system governance holds first meeting

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A panel asked by Gov. Roy Cooper to recommend changes to how governing boards of the University of North Carolina system and its member schools are chosen met for the first time on Wednesday.

The Commission on the Governance of Public Universities in North Carolina convened in Raleigh, with about a dozen of its 15 appointees participating. They include co-chairs Tom Ross and Margaret Spellings, two recent UNC system presidents.

Cooper, who unveiled the panel’s creation last month, stopped by the meeting shortly before the panel’s members were sworn in to reiterate its goals.

The Democratic governor said the UNC Board of Governors and trustee boards for its 17 member schools need to better reflect the diversity of the state’s population when it comes to things like race, gender and political views.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly elects the 24 voting Board of Governors members. Just before Cooper took office in early 2017, the legislature took away the governor’s ability to appoint some campus trustee board members and gave those choices to legislative leaders.

“We know there are signs of trouble that come when all of the appointed leaders are chosen by too few — signs of intolerance, bureaucratic meddling, undue influence, and singularity of political thought,” he told the panel.

Cooper would like a report next year, but the chances that recommendations will be implemented by the upcoming iteration of the General Assembly appear low. Republican legislative leaders have expressed little interest in overhauling the governing framework.

“Maybe what you adopt, some of it gets adopted (soon), maybe none of it,” Cooper told panelists. “But it is there, it will be a living, breathing document. I guarantee you it will get waves of public support.”

Two appointees who are General Assembly members — House Majority Leader John Bell and Democratic Sen. Gladys Robinson — weren’t at the meeting when Cooper visited Wednesday morning.

Wednesday’s agenda described presentations on the history of the UNC system, the demographics of the state’s public university boards and how universities in other states are governed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

SC Lottery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (four, zero, five; FB: four) (three, nine, zero, three; FB: four)
COLUMBIA, SC
The Associated Press

Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest

FARMERVILLE, La. (AP) — Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged Thursday with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!” These are the first criminal charges of any kind to emerge from Greene’s bloody death on a roadside in rural northeast Louisiana, a case that got little attention until an Associated Press investigation exposed a cover-up and prompted scrutiny of top Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Kaprizov, Wild beat Senators 4-2 for 5th straight win

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov came to the rink dressed like an elf at the request of teammate Ryan Reaves, with a fuzzy green-and-red hat that stayed on his head for the Christmas-themed warmups. Minnesota’s star forward kept the fun going all game with his one-of-a-kind skills. Kaprizov had a goal and two assists for the Wild, who held on to beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Sunday afternoon for their fifth straight win. “Every practice he’s trying new things, and just the chemistry he has with the guys and the vision he has is like none other I’ve seen,” captain Jared Spurgeon said. “I think it all starts with just how hard he works and the passion he has for the game.”
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Associated Press

Staal's goal caps Hurricanes' comeback win vs. Penguins

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Staal scored with 6:27 remaining as the Carolina Hurricanes rallied past Pittsburgh for a 3-2 victory Sunday, snapping the Penguins’ seven-game winning streak. Derek Stepan and Brady Skjei both had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who stretched their points streak to 11 games. Goalie Pyotr Kochetkov, a rookie who had Saturday night off but was appearing for the eighth time in nine games, stopped 24 shots. Two of his nine victories this season have come against Pittsburgh. Rickard Rakell and Brock McGinn scored for the Penguins. Goalie Casey DeSmith made 26 saves.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Corbin's 20 lead Robert Morris over Mount St. Mary's 68-59

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Josh Corbin scored 20 points as Robert Morris beat Mount St. Mary’s 68-59 on Sunday. Corbin was 7 of 11 shooting (6 for 10 from distance) for the Colonials (5-7). Enoch Cheeks added 19 points while shooting 6 for 17 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had 10 rebounds and four steals. Kahliel Spear went 5 of 14 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding four blocks. The Mountaineers (5-7) were led in scoring by Malik Jefferson, who finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Xavier Lipscomb added 12 points for Mount St. Mary’s. Dakota Leffew also had 12 points. ___
MOON, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
598K+
Post
639M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy