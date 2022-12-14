Read full article on original website
Related
Alyssa Milano Celebrates 50 With Make-Up Free Selfie: 'This is 50. No Filter. No Touching Up'
The Who's the Boss star shared a morning selfie Monday complete with bedhead and zero make-up Alyssa Milano kicked off her milestone birthday with a fresh face and an inspiring post. The Who's the Boss star took to Instagram on Monday to share a morning selfie complete with bedhead and zero make-up, wearing a Yankees T-shirt. "This is 50. No filter. No touching up. No make up," MIlano wrote alongside a picture of herself in bed with a relaxed smile. "I will spend this day, the same as every...
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet 'Are Spending Some of the Holiday Together': 'They're Friends' (Source)
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet jointly announced their breakup last January Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet remain the friendliest of exes. A source tells PEOPLE that Momoa, 43, and Bonet, 55, "have stayed close" since they jointly announced their split this past January. "They are friends," the source tells PEOPLE. "They spend time together when Jason is in Los Angeles. Jason is handy and often did things around the house when they lived together." "He still helps Lisa out now," the source continues, adding that the former couple are...
Steve Burton Mourns Death of General Hospital Costar Sonya Eddy: 'We Had So Much Fun'
Steve Burton posted a tribute to his late costar Tuesday, following her death on Monday at the age of 55 Steve Burton is mourning the loss of his friend and costar Sonya Eddy. On Tuesday, the General Hospital alum, 52, shared a tribute to the late actress, who died on Monday aged 55. "At a loss for words. Devastated.💔 @sonyaeddy is one of the greatest," wrote Burton on Instagram, alongside an image of the pair on set. "We worked together for a long time :) and we had so much fun," he added....
Demi Moore Says She's Entering Her 'Unhinged Grandma Era' After Daughter Rumer Announces Pregnancy
Rumer Willis announced her first pregnancy with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas on Instagram on Tuesday Demi Moore is going to be a grandmother! The Charlie's Angels actress' daughter, Rumer Willis, is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, the couple revealed in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday. Already playing the role of proud grandmother, Moore shared their announcement post on her own Instagram. "Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era," Moore, 60, wrote alongside the couple's photos. RELATED: Bruce Willis Sweetly Kisses Daughter Rumer on the Forehead in Throwback Photo Shared by...
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Meets Santa in Sweet Photos: 'We Didn't Scream'
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes recently welcomed son Bronze, joining daughter Sterling Skye, 21 months Sterling Skye is getting into the Christmas spirit! On Monday, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes brought their 21-month-old daughter to meet Santa Claus, snapping pictures with the jolly man during a holiday party. The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a snap on Instagram of her and Sterling both sitting on Santa's lap while Patrick crouches and smiles beside them. Brittany looks festive in a green off-the-shoulder gown while her little girl sports a red and...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Mother Shares Heartbreaking Message About Her Son in 'Heaven'
Connie Boss Alexander shared a past FaceTime with her late son, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, and a wish to connect in the afterlife Stephen "tWitch" Boss's mother shared a tribute to her late son on Instagram Wednesday. The heartbreaking post featured a past FaceTime photo from a chat between Connie Boss Alexander and Stephen before his unexpected death. She poignantly captioned the photo: "Oh if only I could FT to heaven…" RELATED: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and SYTYCD All-Star, Dead at 40 The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and So You Think...
JoJo Siwa Seems to Accuse Ex Avery Cyrus of Trying to Use Their Relationship to Grow Her Career
Earlier this week, Siwa said she “got tricked into being told that I was loved” in a video posted to her mom Jessalynn’s Instagram Story JoJo Siwa is doubling down on claims she was "used" in a previous relationship — seemingly addressing her recent split from TikTok star Avery Cyrus after three months of dating. In a video posted to Siwa's TikTok page on Wednesday, onscreen text written by the Dance Moms alum accuses an ex-partner of admittedly dating her to grow their own "career" and "get to the top," echoing her own...
Pregnant Rumer Willis Joined by Mom Demi Moore and Sisters at Doctor's in Fun Family Photo
Rumer Willis announced her first pregnancy with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas on Instagram Tuesday Demi Moore and her family can't wait to meet their newest addition. On Wednesday, the grandma-to-be, 60, shared a photo from an ultrasound appointment for pregnant daughter Rumer Willis, where she posed with daughter Tallulah's dog Pilaf and the rest of her daughters in a fun family photo. "Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer," wrote the G.I. Jane actress. "It's an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can't wait to welcome...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Were 'Very Cute and Flirty' at His Birthday Party: Source
A source tells PEOPLE Brad Pitt was "in the best mood" at his birthday party over the weekend with girlfriend Ines de Ramon and friends Brad Pitt enjoyed his weekend birthday celebration with girlfriend Ines de Ramon and friends. The Oscar winner turned 59 Sunday, marking the milestone the night before at the Los Angeles restaurant Pace, a source tells PEOPLE. "Brad had a birthday party dinner with Ines and friends on Saturday night. Guests brought gifts and the group shared a lot of Italian food. Brad even got a birthday treat with a...
Who Is Michael Caine's Wife? All About Shakira Caine
Michael Caine and Shakira Caine have been married for nearly five decades Michael Caine has one of the longest-standing careers in Hollywood, but what is perhaps even more impressive is his nearly 50-year marriage to his wife, Shakira Caine. The Academy Award-winning actor first met Caine (née Baksh) in the 1970s and has said that it was love at first sight. The couple tied the knot in 1973 and welcomed their daughter that same year. They've been going strong ever since and are now proud grandparents. "I fell in...
Rumer Willis Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Her First Baby with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' oldest daughter, Rumer Willis, will make the former spouses grandparents for the first time Rumer Willis is going to be a mom! The actress and singer, 34, is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, the pair revealed in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday. Willis and Thomas made the special announcement with a carousel of bump photos. In the first snap, the father-to-be wrapped his hand around her growing belly and gave it a sweet kiss while Willis smiled. She also showed off her...
Jennifer Garner and 'Movie Husband' Edgar Ramírez Have Surprise Reunion on Airplane
Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramírez costarred in Netflix's 2021 family comedy Yes Day Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramírez were met with quite the surprise when they found themselves seated together on an airplane! On Wednesday, Garner, 50, shared a photo of herself with Ramírez, 45, on Instagram as she explained that she boarded a flight only to realize her Yes Day costar Ramírez was seated directly in front of her on the plane. "When you board a plane and your seat mate is your movie husband," Garner wrote,...
JoJo Siwa Says She 'Got Tricked into Being Told That I Was Loved' Following Breakup from Avery Cyrus
The Dance Moms alum was first linked to the content creator in August after they filmed a TikTok video together JoJo Siwa is speaking out about heartbreak. In a video posted to her mom Jessalynn Siwa's Instagram Story on Monday, the 19-year-old singer seemingly confirmed her split from TikTok creator Avery Cyrus in an emotional video. " 'Cause I got used!" JoJo said as she paced a room, talking to an unseen person after the latter asked why she was mad. JoJo then added, "For views and for clout, and I got tricked into...
Kendra Wilkinson's Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah Look All Grown Up in Rare Vacation Photos
Kendra Wilkinson shares daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12, with ex Hank Baskett Kendra Wilkinson is sharing quality time with her kids over the holidays. The Kendra Sells Hollywood star, 37, shared a rare photo with her two kids — daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12 — as the family enjoyed some downtime in Maui, Hawaii. "Happy Holidays 🌺," she captioned the shots on Instagram, the first of which shows the reality star smiling while surrounded by palm trees with her kids. Wilkinson smiles in a...
Priyanka Chopra Shares Photos of Daughter and Husband Nick Jonas from His Home State of New Jersey
"Perfect winter days ❤️," the Baywatch actress captioned the Instagram post on Monday Priyanka Chopra Jonas is spending some time with her family ahead of the holidays. On Monday, the Quantico star shared photos of herself with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their 11-month-old daughter, Malti Marie, from their trip to the singer's home state of New Jersey. In one selfie, the couple can be seen bundling up in warm winter outfits. Another photo in the post is of Chopra Jonas, 40, holding Malti in a baby carrier...
Who Is Christopher Walken's Wife? All About Georgianne Walken
Christopher Walken and his wife, Georgianne, have been married for more than 50 years Christopher Walken and his wife, Georgianne Walken, have a Hollywood love story that has spanned decades. The two met and married in the 1960s and have been together for over 50 years. Christopher and Georgianne have the entertainment industry to thank for their first meeting. While Christopher is an actor, Georgianne is an Emmy-winning casting director, having worked on hit HBO series like The Sopranos and Entourage. Read on to learn more about Christopher...
Whitney Houston's Death: The Details Behind Her Sudden Passing
Whitney Houston was just 48 years old when she died at a Beverly Hills hotel in February 2012 Whitney Houston's unmistakable voice and career left a major impact on the music industry, which she exited suddenly and tragically. The singer, nicknamed "The Voice," was known for a powerful vocal ability that earned her multiple accolades throughout her life and even after her death. However, her drug use and tumultuous personal life behind the limelight became just as well-known as her music. Houston died on Feb. 11, 2012, the day...
Sister Wives Star Christine Brown's Daughter Gwendlyn Admits She 'Doesn't Really Like' Robyn
In a YouTube reaction video, Gwendlyn Brown shared her candid reactions to Sister Wives' 17th season — including her thoughts on Christine's divorce and Robyn's personality Robyn Brown isn't everyone's favorite sister wife. Christine Brown's daughter Gwendlyn Brown admitted she doesn't have a close relationship with dad Kody Brown's one remaining wife. In a YouTube video — which Gwendlyn filmed as a reaction to the second episode of Sister Wives' 17th season — she admitted she just doesn't mesh with Robyn. "I don't really like her as a person," Gwendlyn said of Robyn,...
Bruce Willis Is 'Happy' About Becoming a Grandpa as He Enjoys 'Having More Family Time': Source
A source close to the Die Hard actor's family shares his excitement amid daughter Rumer Willis' pregnancy news Bruce Willis has a lot to be happy about this holiday season. The Die Hard actor, 67, will soon become a grandparent for the first time as his oldest daughter Rumer Willis is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas. A source close to the family tells PEOPLE that Willis, who retired from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia earlier this year, is "happy" about his new role. "He...
Brittany Mahomes Reveals Daughter Sterling Has Been Playing 'Mom' to Her Stuffed Mickey Mouse
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes joke about daughter Sterling's new maternal instincts in a heartwarming text exchange Brittany Mahomes has a little mini-me on her hands! On Wednesday, the new mom of two, 27, shared a screenshot on her Instagram Story featuring texts where she talks about what a little caretaker daughter Sterling Skye, 22 months, is becoming. In texts that appear to be between her and husband Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Current co-owner writes, "once I get him to sleep, I'll be out there," referring to son Bronze, 3...
People
368K+
Followers
63K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0