ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weslaco, TX

Weslaco ISD brings healthcare program to students, staff

By Gabriela Gonzalez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qMvuE_0jisJhp000

WESLACO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A telehealth program is partnering with Weslaco Independent School District to bring students and staff healthcare services and information starting in January.

Goodside Health SchoolMed provides immediate access to assess, diagnose and treat a range of conditions through a visit with a provider.

The program will offer pediatric care for conditions like flu, strep, cold symptoms, and COVID-19 symptoms.

‘Do Not Stop’: UTRGV UTeach grads share their message

“By bringing these services to our district, our students have convenient access to quality healthcare that will help ensure our students and families are healthy and ready to learn,” Weslaco ISD Health Services Coordinator Susan Coffman said.

Starting Jan. 9, students will have access to Goodside Health at the Weslaco ISD Central Administration Building located on 319 W. 4th St.

All students are eligible to register for healthcare services. Goodside Health providers treat all students regardless of residency or insurance status.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

UTRGV hosts full-scale active shooter training in Harlingen campus

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Police Department is hosting an active shooter exercise on Monday, alongside the office of emergency management and emergency responders. The training will take place at 10 a.m. on Dec. 19 at the UTRGV Clinical Education Building, located at 2102...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

UTRGV holds first graduation ceremony for fall semester

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cheers and applause from family and friends filled the Bert Ogden Arena as University of Texas Rio Grande Valley graduates took the stage for their 2022 Fall Commencement Ceremony. Over 2,600 graduates are expected to walk the stage this weekend in both Edinburg and Brownsville. Although this ceremony marks the end […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Children’s grief support organization seeks community support

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Children’s Bereavement Center of the Rio Grande Valley is needing more counselors as well as money.  The nonprofit organization works with children impacted by the loss of a loved one. “We have been serving a lot of families who have lost a loved one to COVID, but also other […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

City of McAllen hosts 21st Annual Toy Drive

The city of McAllen held their 21st Annual Kids Toy Drive Saturday morning. The McAllen Police Department and community volunteers hosted the event. Some officers told Channel 5 News that some families lined up for toys as early as 2 a.m. Kids were given a bag of candies along with...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

‘Do Not Stop’: UTRGV UTeach grads share their message

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Wendy Martinez Guevara and Jacqueline Garza are products of the UTeach program at UTRGV and have accepted teaching positions as future teachers in Texas. This week Garza starts as an eighth-grade math teacher at Jubilee Academy in Brownsville, and Guevara Martinez starts at the Austin Independent School District in January as […]
EDINBURG, TX
megadoctornews.com

Dual Credit Student Finds Self-Discipline at STC

McALLEN, Texas – Alicia Mejia has her sights set high for her academic future, and credits South Texas College for helping her develop the self-discipline to lead her way. The 17-year-old Dual Credit Program student graduated from STC this Saturday with an Associate of Arts in Psychology, five months before her high school graduation.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Region One hosts summit promoting esports to RGV school districts

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Esports, a competitive electronic sport using video games, is gaining momentum as a beneficial outlet for students across the region. As a way to promote esports programs, Region One Education Service Center (ESC) Division of Technology Solution united teachers and administrators for the inaugural esports summit at the Region One ESC […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito principal suspended, district confirms

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito High School principal Gilbert Galvan has been placed on administrative leave. The district confirmed the action but would not release any details of his suspension. In a statement released to CBS 4 and NBC 23, the district said: “The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District can confirm that […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

BISD teacher receives outstanding teaching award

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville Independent School District teacher will be one of 15 educators in Texas to be presented with the Humanities Texas Outstanding Teaching Award. The award recognizes K-12 humanities teachers making contributions in teaching, curriculum development and extracurricular programing. Alma Salazar, of Faulk Middle School in Brownsville, has been an educator […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

TSC to host ribbon cutting for community garden and food pantry

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Southmost College, the Brownsville Wellness Coalition and Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation will host a ribbon cutting for the opening of a community garden and food pantry. The event will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the TSC Community Garden, where cars and carts will drive guests to […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

BISD teacher union asks for higher retention stipend

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teacher’s union in Brownsville is demanding more funds from the Brownsville Independent School District for educators working during COVID. BISD district is proposing giving employees each a $525 retention stipend for work performance, but the Association of Brownsville Educators is asking for more than twice as much. “Teachers have been […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

3 COVID-19 related deaths in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported three deaths in the county between Tuesday and Thursday. A Donna woman in her 50s, a McAllen man in his 60s and a Weslaco man in his 60s were listed as those who died. This raises the county’s death toll to […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Valley locals asked to watch for runaway livestock

The weather has been wet and cold these past couple of days, you probably won't want to be out in the elements wrangling up outdoor pets and animals. Make sure they are secured. Teo Martinez, also known as Hidalgo County's Cowboy, says he has been busy responding to runaway livestock...
ValleyCentral

City of Pharr to host Trash Bash

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr invites the public to join in on the city’s Trash Bash. Pharr Public Works will host the Trash Bash from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday or until containers are full. The city will be accepting bulky trash and eight scrap tires per household. Refrigerators, concrete and hazardous material will […]
PHARR, TX
kurv.com

San Benito District Confirms Galvan Placed On Administrative Leave

Officials with the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District confirm San Benito High School Principal Gilbert Galvan has been placed on administrative leave. The district made no further comment on Galvan’s status, calling it a personnel matter. Galvan is a longtime educator and has been principal at San Benito...
KRGV

Multiple outages reported throughout the Valley

More than 1,900 homes are without power Saturday. According to the Magic Valley Electric Cooperative outage map, more than 1,600 customers in the Las Milpas community in Pharr are affected by the outage. AEP reports 322 outages throughout Cameron and Hidalgo counties as of Saturday evening. The outages come the...
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy