Chicago, IL

WGN News

Snow chances increase; blast of arctic air expected Christmas Eve

Light snow continued to dust the area into Saturday Snow cover likely to expand in coming week as polar air settles across much of nation As of midnight Saturday, 44.1% of the continental U.S. was covered by at least 1″ of snow. Much of this past week’s increase resulted from a massive storm system that […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold temperatures continue into Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will remain cold for at least another week, possibly two, in the Chicago area. Saturday night will bring partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 20 degrees. Expect partly cloudy skies to continue Sunday. High temperatures will reach 25 degrees. Cold air starts the week, but there will be very cold air to end the week. Windy and cold temperatures are expected heading into Christmas. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: More snow, flurries tonight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered snow showers this evening, then mostly cloudy with areas of flurries overnight. Lows will be cold in the mid 20s.Saturday will be cloudy and cold with highs in the upper 20s. A chance for flurries throughout the day. For Sunday, some clouds in the morning, then clearing skies for the afternoon. Highs will be cold in the mid to upper 20s.Next week will start out with a chance for flurries on Monday with highs in the low 30s. Snow chances increase a bit on Wednesday with cold highs in the low 20s. The best chance for snow will be on Thursday, then scattered snow chances and much colder for Friday. Highs late next week will be in the teens.TONIGHT: Evening snow showers, then flurries overnight. Low 25°SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with areas of flurries. Breezy and cold. High 28°SUNDAY: Clearing skies in the morning, then lots of sun in the afternoon. High 28°
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Massive storm winding down, could next week bring Chicago its first significant snow?

STORM SYSTEM FORECAST TO EXIT REGION AFTER WEEK-LONG RAMPAGE ACROSS COUNTRY. Wintry side of storm: The system reached the California coast and moved across the Southwest after depositing several feet of snow in the Sierras and bringing flooding rains and hail to central and southern California Sunday into Monday. By Tuesday the storm reorganized east of the Rockies forming an intensifying center over the central High Plains. Blizzard conditions with 60+ mph winds and heavy snow developed from eastern Colorado and Wyoming, across the Dakotas, to the upper Midwest. This raised the nation’s snow cover to a season-high 44% as of Friday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Thursday produced snow and the seventh consecutive overcast day for Chicago

Thursday was the seventh consecutive day with zero percent of the possible sunshine for Chicago. The record for consecutive days without any sunshine for Chicago is ten consecutive days from December 16th through December 25th, 1895. While clouds will dominate Friday, some sun may mix in at times. Thursday afternoon snow showers produced some bursts of snow which produced some minor accumulations. Through 6 p.m. Thursday, O’Hare and Midway Airports had recorded 0.3” of snow while 0.5” was recorded in Joliet. Scattered snow showers will traverse the Chicagoland area on Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rainy, windy day ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Wet and windy day is ahead.Rain Wednesday morning may impact your commute. Rain tapers off early as cloudy skies continue with wind gusting up to 30 miles per hour. Temperarures will be in the mid 40s with scattered showers throughout the day.  An additional round of soaking rain tonight before tapering off overnight.   Scattered snow showers develop by night into early Friday.   
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Rain arrives, flurries to follow

The wide ranging impact of low pressure in the Central Plains spread rain into the Chicago area Tuesday evening. This rain is expected to continue during the morning hours Wednesday, let up a little in the afternoon and then come back in with a vengeance Wednesday night. Total rainfall for this storm could well exceed an inch in most areas.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Snow showers Thursday before a cold weekend

Snow’s to fly before lunchtime Thursday — then on and off into Friday — as the first phase of a multi-week cold period takes hold in the wake of Wednesday’s wind driven rain. Wednesday was Day #6 without sun, a streak showing little sign of giving...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Will Chicago Have a White Christmas This Year?

Whether or not flakes of snow actually fall on Dec. 25, a Christmas is considered to be white when there is at least an inch of snow on the ground, according to the National Weather Service. Historically, the probability of seeing a white Christmas in the Chicago area is fairly...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Bitter cold is coming for Chicago

CHICAGO - The last time the Chicago area had a month end up being below average in terms of temperature was way back in July. December has gotten off to a relatively mild start for the month. So far this month is just over 3 degrees above average. Colder air...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

CHICAGO, IL

