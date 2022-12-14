Read full article on original website
Snow chances increase; blast of arctic air expected Christmas Eve
Light snow continued to dust the area into Saturday Snow cover likely to expand in coming week as polar air settles across much of nation As of midnight Saturday, 44.1% of the continental U.S. was covered by at least 1″ of snow. Much of this past week’s increase resulted from a massive storm system that […]
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold temperatures continue into Christmas
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will remain cold for at least another week, possibly two, in the Chicago area. Saturday night will bring partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 20 degrees. Expect partly cloudy skies to continue Sunday. High temperatures will reach 25 degrees. Cold air starts the week, but there will be very cold air to end the week. Windy and cold temperatures are expected heading into Christmas.
Chicago First Alert Weather: More snow, flurries tonight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered snow showers this evening, then mostly cloudy with areas of flurries overnight. Lows will be cold in the mid 20s.Saturday will be cloudy and cold with highs in the upper 20s. A chance for flurries throughout the day. For Sunday, some clouds in the morning, then clearing skies for the afternoon. Highs will be cold in the mid to upper 20s.Next week will start out with a chance for flurries on Monday with highs in the low 30s. Snow chances increase a bit on Wednesday with cold highs in the low 20s. The best chance for snow will be on Thursday, then scattered snow chances and much colder for Friday. Highs late next week will be in the teens.TONIGHT: Evening snow showers, then flurries overnight. Low 25°SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with areas of flurries. Breezy and cold. High 28°SUNDAY: Clearing skies in the morning, then lots of sun in the afternoon. High 28°
Massive storm winding down, could next week bring Chicago its first significant snow?
STORM SYSTEM FORECAST TO EXIT REGION AFTER WEEK-LONG RAMPAGE ACROSS COUNTRY. Wintry side of storm: The system reached the California coast and moved across the Southwest after depositing several feet of snow in the Sierras and bringing flooding rains and hail to central and southern California Sunday into Monday. By Tuesday the storm reorganized east of the Rockies forming an intensifying center over the central High Plains. Blizzard conditions with 60+ mph winds and heavy snow developed from eastern Colorado and Wyoming, across the Dakotas, to the upper Midwest. This raised the nation’s snow cover to a season-high 44% as of Friday morning.
Rain Turns to Snow Overnight, with Waves of Snow Showers Expected in Coming Days
The Chicago area saw plenty of rain on Wednesday, but that will soon transition to snow showers in some suburbs, setting the stage for a turbulent conclusion to the week that will feature multiple rounds of wintry weather. The first step in that process will occur overnight, when temperatures drop...
Thursday produced snow and the seventh consecutive overcast day for Chicago
Thursday was the seventh consecutive day with zero percent of the possible sunshine for Chicago. The record for consecutive days without any sunshine for Chicago is ten consecutive days from December 16th through December 25th, 1895. While clouds will dominate Friday, some sun may mix in at times. Thursday afternoon snow showers produced some bursts of snow which produced some minor accumulations. Through 6 p.m. Thursday, O’Hare and Midway Airports had recorded 0.3” of snow while 0.5” was recorded in Joliet. Scattered snow showers will traverse the Chicagoland area on Friday.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rainy, windy day ahead
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Wet and windy day is ahead.Rain Wednesday morning may impact your commute. Rain tapers off early as cloudy skies continue with wind gusting up to 30 miles per hour. Temperarures will be in the mid 40s with scattered showers throughout the day. An additional round of soaking rain tonight before tapering off overnight. Scattered snow showers develop by night into early Friday.
An Arctic Blast Is Coming, Bringing ‘MUCH Colder’ Weather To Chicago Next Week, Experts Say
CHICAGO — An arctic blast will hit Chicago next week — with the bitter cold expected to continue through Christmas. The rest of this week could see snow and chilly temperatures, with most days expect to be in the 20s and 30s, according to the National Weather Service. That’s about average for Chicago at this time of year.
Chicago Is Ready For Arctic Blast, City Officials Say. Here’s How To Stay Warm And Avoid A Snow-Related Ticket
CHICAGO — Chicago leaders are warning residents to start preparing for the cold, snowy weather heading our way. Temperatures this week are expected to stay in the 20s and 30s, but an arctic blast could lead to a dramatic dip and “MUCH colder” weather coming up, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain arrives, flurries to follow
The wide ranging impact of low pressure in the Central Plains spread rain into the Chicago area Tuesday evening. This rain is expected to continue during the morning hours Wednesday, let up a little in the afternoon and then come back in with a vengeance Wednesday night. Total rainfall for this storm could well exceed an inch in most areas.
Snow showers Thursday before a cold weekend
Snow’s to fly before lunchtime Thursday — then on and off into Friday — as the first phase of a multi-week cold period takes hold in the wake of Wednesday’s wind driven rain. Wednesday was Day #6 without sun, a streak showing little sign of giving...
Wind, rain, snow, cold: breaking down the next few days in Chicago as a major system moves through – Watching Winter Live
CHICAGO — A major winter weather system is inching closer to the Chicago area after dumping feet of snow across the upper Great Plains. However that system is merging with severe rain storms coming off the Gulf which will push the rain/snow line north of Illinois. While the push from the south will keep winter […]
City of Chicago says it's ready to clear snow, but not in front of your sidewalk
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One thing is for sure winter snow is coming soon and the city of Chicago says it's ready.On Thursday, the city held its annual winter do's and don'ts when it comes to Chicago snow. Here's the big takeaway: Homeowners are indeed responsible for clearing those sidewalks -- not the city.
Will Chicago Have a White Christmas This Year?
Whether or not flakes of snow actually fall on Dec. 25, a Christmas is considered to be white when there is at least an inch of snow on the ground, according to the National Weather Service. Historically, the probability of seeing a white Christmas in the Chicago area is fairly...
Snow, Icy Conditions Cause Crashes Across Chicago Area, Including 8-Car Accident in Elgin
Thursday night’s wintry weather across the Chicago area caused accidents in numerous locales, with one wreck in suburban Elgin involving at least eight vehicles, according to officials. The crash occurred near the intersection of Route 20 and McLean Boulevard just before 6:30 p.m., according to Elgin police. In all,...
Bitter cold is coming for Chicago
CHICAGO - The last time the Chicago area had a month end up being below average in terms of temperature was way back in July. December has gotten off to a relatively mild start for the month. So far this month is just over 3 degrees above average. Colder air...
Illinois White Christmas? Your Chances For Snow on December 25
We're less than two weeks away from the big day when the jolly man in the big red suit jumps aboard his sleigh, but will Mr. Claus be flying through snowflakes when he makes his rounds through the Midwest?. If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones...
Join us in this Weekend Break to check out Color Factory Chicago in the Willis Tower. Love the WGN Morning News? We loveyou, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
What Are The Chances We Get A White Christmas in Illinois?
As my 9-year-old says, "It's not Christmas until it snows," she's right it doesn't feel like Christmas just yet. It's got most of us thinking will there be a White Christmas? Well, the US National Weather Service Chicago shares what the chances are of seeing a White Christmas this year.
