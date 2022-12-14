ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING NEWS: Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim takes an immediate and indefinite leave of absence for health reasons

Steve Keim, the general manager of the Arizona Cardinals, has taken an indefinite, health-related leave of absence from the team.

Keim is currently in his 10th season as GM for the struggling Cardinals, but is stepping back from his day-to-day role for reasons as yet unknown.

The news was confirmed by the team on Wednesday evening, with a statement which read: 'Arizona Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim is currently on a health-related leave of absence.

Steve Keim, the GM of the Arizona Cardinals, has stepped back from his role due to ill-health
Keim has been GM of the Cardinals for 10 seasons, but they are currently in a difficult position

'Keim's duties are being handled on an interim basis by Vice President, Player Personnel Quentin Harris and Vice President, Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson.

'Out of respect for privacy - which is required by law - the team will refrain from commenting further.'

The Cardinals are currently in an awful spot in the NFL season, this week losing big to the Patriots on national television, while their star quarterback Kyler Murray tore his ACL on the first drive of the game.

The Cardinals' season went from bad to worse on Monday when Kyler Murray tore his ACL
There have been some positives of Keim's tenure, with three playoff appearances

It was their third straight defeat and seventh in nine, leading to much anger directed towards both Keim and coach Kliff Kingsbury.

In fact, over the past five years, the Cardinals have the lowest winning percentage - just .404 - of any NFL team whose GM has been there longer than five years.

That said, during his time at the helm, the Cardinals have reached the playoffs three times, and Keim has been at the forefront of some huge trades.

One of those trades, in fact, was described by Bruce Arians as the 'best of the century', when the Cardinals traded a sixth-round pick and a seventh-round swap for Carson Palmer in 2013.

