kgncnewsnow.com
Gun Violence Linked To Alcohol, Drugs
A recent report by the Analysis of Gun Violence Trends in Amarillo links gun violence with alcohol and drugs. The consequences are high when tension and substances are present and can sometimes turn into a deadly affair. Amarillo Police say a third of the cases of violence they investigate, alcohol...
Amarillo man indicted on ‘Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was indicted on “Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine” charges for an alleged incident that occurred in late November, according to documents filed Thursday in the United States District Court Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division. The documents detailed that in October, Brandon Dwayne Burks was allegedly selling […]
Amarillo man indicted for firearm-related charges, drug possession charge
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was recently indicted in Amarillo Federal Court on two counts of firearm-related charges and one drug possession charge after an alleged incident in Amarillo in late October. According to documents filed Thursday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, David Lee […]
KFDA
VIDEO: Clovis Police: 2 juveniles wanted after 3 different thefts at 3 Allsusps
Tulia man indicted for ‘Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency’ after September incident at WTAMU
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Randall County Grand Jury indicted a Tulia man after he allegedly made threatening statements while on West Texas A&M University’s Canyon campus in late September. According to documents provided by Randall County, Kreamy Abdul White was indicted Wednesday in Randall County for “Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency.” This comes after […]
KFDA
Amarillo Police: Help identify suspects involved in stealing and vandalizing Christmas decorations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking residents to help identify these suspects who are involved in stealing and vandalizing Christmas decorations. If you recognize any of these people in the photos, call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
Borger Man Indicted on Felony Injury of a Child
Many stories of crime are shared through these pages, and today a sad story of injury to a child. A Borger resident has been indicted by a Hutchinson County grand jury. According to public court records, Alyzar Benjamin Mata was indicted on December 7 2022 for the felony charge of Injury to a Child with Serious Bodily Injury.
Traffic detoured after semi-trailer caught fire in Oldham County
UPDATE: 9:30 p.m. Officials with TxDOT Amarillo report that I-40 eastbound has been reopened. Original Story. OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a fire involving the trailer of a semi-truck near the Potter County/Oldham County line. According to DPS, the fire wasn’t caused by a […]
KFDA
VIDEO: COA begin instillation of $7.5 Million field lighting
VIDEO: Amarillo Police: Help identify suspects involved in stealing and vandalizing Christmas decorations. The government recently awarded Potter County a large sum of money called the State and Local Fiscal. Updated: 12 hours ago. The government recently awarded Potter County a large sum of money called the State and Local...
abc7amarillo.com
Police: Suspect armed with gun attempts to rob cell phone store, leaves empty handed
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking for a gunman wanted for attempted robbery. According to police, officers were dispatched at 11:30 a.m. to the Boost Mobile at 1815 Amarillo Blvd. for an attempted robbery. The victims said the suspect had a gun. But he left empty handed.
Tulia Police Chief resigns from department for ‘personal reasons’
TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Tulia Police Department recently announced that its Chief of Police Brandon Franco has resigned for “personal reasons.” The department added that Franco “was in good standing with the city of Tulia and the Tulia Police Department throughout his tenure as chief.” Franco, according to the department, served 17 months as […]
Multiple arrested in Amarillo area online sting operation
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An operation earlier this month led to the arrest of five individuals for online solicitation of a minor, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). On Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, the Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents led an operation that targeted alleged […]
abc7amarillo.com
Person extricated from 2 vehicle crash on I-40 at Western
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police worked numerous wrecks around the city after half an inch of snow made a mess of roads. One person had to be extricated from a two vehicle crash at I-40 and Western. Another wreck on I-40 at Ross forced traffic to exit at...
Plainview man among those charged with ‘solicitation of a minor’
A Plainview man, Rudolph “Rudy” Mireles Jr., 25, was among those arrested in a Texas law enforcement operation against child sexual abuse.
Area dentist to surprise resident with dental makeover
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (AOMS) announced that one local individual will receive a $50,000 smile makeover on Friday. Officials detailed that the oral surgeon will surprise the recipient who was selected out of more than 260 applicants. The dental makeover is part of AOMS’ Smile Again program and, […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Robbing The Dead
Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers is looking for a person who burglarized a barn on December 7th. The barn is located at Farm-to-Market Road 214. Large hand tools were taken including welders, cordless tools, and large hand tools were taken while the family was attending a funeral for a relative. A 2013 GMC Pickup was also taken.
Politics Today: Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson interview
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Sunday’s Politics Today, Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson spoke with KAMR Local 4 News’s Jackie Kingston after Nelson’s recent announcement that she would not be running for re-election in May 2023. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Nelson was first elected as Amarillo’s mayor in 2017. Nelson subsequently served three terms […]
abc7amarillo.com
5.4 earthquake in West Texas, one of state's strongest ever, felt in Amarillo
MIDLAND, Texas — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening near Midland, but was felt hundreds of miles away in Amarillo. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m.. It was centered about 14 miles north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles.
KLTV
Anti-abortion Amarillo priest defrocked by Vatican for blasphemous posts
VATICAN CITY (AP) - The Vatican has defrocked an anti-abortion U.S. priest, Frank Pavone, for what it said were “blasphemous communications on social media” as well as “persistent disobedience” of his bishop. A letter to U.S. bishops from the Vatican ambassador to the U.S., obtained Sunday,...
KFDA
Amarillo City Council approves purchase of 7 new outdoor warning sirens
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo will soon have more warning sirens to alert you of emergencies. The City Council has approved the purchase of seven outdoor warning sirens for $188,000. Five of them will be put up in Randall County and the other two will be in...
