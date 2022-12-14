ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Gun Violence Linked To Alcohol, Drugs

A recent report by the Analysis of Gun Violence Trends in Amarillo links gun violence with alcohol and drugs. The consequences are high when tension and substances are present and can sometimes turn into a deadly affair. Amarillo Police say a third of the cases of violence they investigate, alcohol...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man indicted on ‘Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was indicted on “Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine” charges for an alleged incident that occurred in late November, according to documents filed Thursday in the United States District Court Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division. The documents detailed that in October, Brandon Dwayne Burks was allegedly selling […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man indicted for firearm-related charges, drug possession charge

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was recently indicted in Amarillo Federal Court on two counts of firearm-related charges and one drug possession charge after an alleged incident in Amarillo in late October. According to documents filed Thursday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, David Lee […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tulia man indicted for ‘Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency’ after September incident at WTAMU

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Randall County Grand Jury indicted a Tulia man after he allegedly made threatening statements while on West Texas A&M University’s Canyon campus in late September. According to documents provided by Randall County, Kreamy Abdul White was indicted Wednesday in Randall County for “Terroristic Threat Reaction Emergency Agency.” This comes after […]
CANYON, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Borger Man Indicted on Felony Injury of a Child

Many stories of crime are shared through these pages, and today a sad story of injury to a child. A Borger resident has been indicted by a Hutchinson County grand jury. According to public court records, Alyzar Benjamin Mata was indicted on December 7 2022 for the felony charge of Injury to a Child with Serious Bodily Injury.
BORGER, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Traffic detoured after semi-trailer caught fire in Oldham County

UPDATE: 9:30 p.m. Officials with TxDOT Amarillo report that I-40 eastbound has been reopened. Original Story. OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a fire involving the trailer of a semi-truck near the Potter County/Oldham County line. According to DPS, the fire wasn’t caused by a […]
OLDHAM COUNTY, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: COA begin instillation of $7.5 Million field lighting

VIDEO: Amarillo Police: Help identify suspects involved in stealing and vandalizing Christmas decorations. The government recently awarded Potter County a large sum of money called the State and Local Fiscal. Updated: 12 hours ago. The government recently awarded Potter County a large sum of money called the State and Local...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Person extricated from 2 vehicle crash on I-40 at Western

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police worked numerous wrecks around the city after half an inch of snow made a mess of roads. One person had to be extricated from a two vehicle crash at I-40 and Western. Another wreck on I-40 at Ross forced traffic to exit at...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Robbing The Dead

Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers is looking for a person who burglarized a barn on December 7th. The barn is located at Farm-to-Market Road 214. Large hand tools were taken including welders, cordless tools, and large hand tools were taken while the family was attending a funeral for a relative. A 2013 GMC Pickup was also taken.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Politics Today: Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson interview

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Sunday’s Politics Today, Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson spoke with KAMR Local 4 News’s Jackie Kingston after Nelson’s recent announcement that she would not be running for re-election in May 2023. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Nelson was first elected as Amarillo’s mayor in 2017. Nelson subsequently served three terms […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

5.4 earthquake in West Texas, one of state's strongest ever, felt in Amarillo

MIDLAND, Texas — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening near Midland, but was felt hundreds of miles away in Amarillo. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m.. It was centered about 14 miles north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles.
