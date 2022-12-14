ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice

This year hasn't been easy for investors. Between surging inflation, a bear market, and the constant threat of a recession, it's easy to feel discouraged about the future. But there is good news. Every single bear market and recession in history -- no matter how severe -- has eventually given way to a bull market. While nobody can predict exactly how long this market slump will last, we do know a bull market is on the way.
Markets Insider

Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%

The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Jim Cramer Says He Likes These 3 Industrial Stocks Heading Into 2023

The best-performing industrial stocks so far this year have been Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and Deere. However, Jim Cramer said Friday he likes Caterpillar, Illinois Tool Works and CSX heading into 2023. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday identified three industrial stocks that he believes are worth owning next year, saying...
New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
New York Post

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month.  He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees.  “The total deal was just under $15...
Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023

Berkshire Hathaway maintains a stock portfolio worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Warren Buffett is widely known as one of the greatest investors of all time. It's not a bad idea to take a page out of Buffett's playbook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report

The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.

