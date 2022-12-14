Read full article on original website
NECN
Man Arrested in New York Days After Woman Killed in Stoughton, Mass.
A man has been arrested in New York on a murder charge in connection to a woman's death last week in Stoughton, Massachusetts, authorities announced Saturday. Victor Carter, 39, was taken into custody on a Stoughton District Court warrant for the murder of Amber Buckner, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said in a press release.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County felon facing up to 5 years in prison for manufacturing and dealing ghost guns
BOSTON – A Bristol County man pleaded guilty this week in federal court in Boston to dealing firearms without license, including “ghost guns.”. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 33-year-old William Viera, of Taunton, pleaded guilty to dealing in firearms without a license. U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin scheduled sentencing for March 9, 2023. Viera was arrested and charged on April 18, 2022.
Attleboro Murder Suspect Caught at Guatemala Shrimp Farm
ATTLEBORO — One of the most wanted fugitives in Massachusetts — sought in connection to an Attleboro murder 30 years ago — has been caught hiding out at a shrimp farm in Guatemala. Massachusetts State Police say Mario Garcia is the main suspect in a 1991 fatal...
NECN
Back in Mass., Man Accused in Marshfield Couple's Brutal Killing Pleads Not Guilty
The man suspected of killing an older couple whose bodies were found at their Marshfield, Massachusetts, home last month appeared in court to face a judge Friday. Christopher Keeley, 27, pleaded not guilty to murder charges in Plymouth District Court Friday afternoon, hours after being brought back to the state, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. He was arrested in Miami Beach, Florida, after a dayslong manhunt.
NECN
Boston Cop Arrested After Fight in Funeral Home
The Boston Police Department says one of its officers was arrested last week for assault and battery. According to police, longtime cop James Kenneally was taken into custody around 1:30 p.m. Monday after he was involved in a domestic incident involving a family member. Police did not elaborate on what...
William Viera of Taunton pleads guilty to illegally dealing firearms, including ‘ghost guns’
A Taunton man pleaded guilty to dealing firearms without a license Thursday after federal agents said he used a 3D printer to make and sell ghost guns, according to U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins’s office. William Viera, 33, was charged in a Boston federal court in August. Federal agents determined...
NECN
‘Really Sad:' 14-Year-Old Grazed by Bullet in Jamaica Plain, Suspect Identified
People in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood have been left on edge, after a 14-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet Thursday afternoon. That 14-year-old is OK, and police said she declined medical help after being grazed by the bullet on Boylston Street in a residential area of Jamaica Plain. Officers...
NECN
Shelter-in-Place Issued in Cohasset Neighborhood
Police in Cohasset, Massachusetts issued a shelter-in-place order on Sunday at 3:40 p.m. to residents living within a quarter of a mile of Norfolk Road and Cushing Road. Police say they are at the area where they ordered the shelter-in-place. According to Massachusetts state police, the situation involves a "barricaded...
NECN
Boston Police Hold Firearm Buy Back Event, Exchanging Guns for Gift Cards
Boston police are offering $100 Target gift cards to anyone who turns in a gun on Saturday – no questions asked. The Boston Police Department’s annual buy back program, Guns for Gift Cards, takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at six designated drop-off locations throughout the city. Nearly 20 guns were turned in within the first hour alone.
NECN
Elderly Man Trapped in Car Overnight in Cape Cod Woods
An elderly man had to be rescued after he was trapped overnight in his car in the middle of the woods, with his vehicle partially submerged in a small body of water, on Cape Cod, fire officials said. Deputy Chief Ryan Haden with the Bourne Fire Department says crews responded...
GoLocalProv
Man Killed in I-95 Crash on Friday Morning
On Friday at approximately 1 am, members of the State Police, Providence Police, Providence Fire and Rescue, Amtrack Police, Department of Environmental Management, and Department of Transportation responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 95 North, north of the Route 10 overpass in Providence. According to the State Police,...
fallriverreporter.com
15 firearms, $175,000 and 5.75 kilograms seized in drug and firearms operation in Massachusetts
Officials in Massachusetts provided an update in connection with the shutdown of a large-scale drug trafficking and firearms operation announced on December 6. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason and Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Agency New England Field Division Brian D. Boyle, four additional individuals have been arrested and charged in connection with their role in the operation.
GoLocalProv
Five Students Shot in Pellet Gun Attacks on East Side
Providence Police are investigating reports of five college students being struck in pellet gun attacks on the East Side of the city. Shortly before 9 PM Thursday night, Providence Police said they received a call from Brown University Public Safety, who said that several students had reported being hit with gel pellets.
ABC6.com
SHARE: Pawtucket PD searching for missing 77-year-old woman
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – Pawtucket Police said on Saturday night they are searching for a missing elderly woman. Officials said 77-year-old Marta Cortes has not been seen since 2 p.m. Saturday. Anyone with information is asked to contact our department at 401-726-3911.
Claiming to be cops, suspects pistol-whip and zip-tie residents in Providence home invasion
A police official said investigators believe the incident was targeted.
NECN
Car Crashes Into Block of Stores in Boston, Building Evacuated Due to Potential for Collapse
A car slammed into the side of a block of stores on Corinth Street in Roslindale just before 9 a.m. on Sunday morning, exposing Sarah’s Skin Care and Makeup Studio and the adjacent Leise Jones Photography studio to the elements. There’s major structural damage to the building, which is...
NECN
Teens Gather at Town Hall in Dorchester to Help Address ‘Senseless Violence' in City
There was a round of applause Saturday night for a group of focused teenagers who want to make a difference in Boston after a recent spike in gunfire. The Center for Teen Empowerment hosted a town hall at the Lena Park Community Center in Dorchester to discuss strategies and solutions to end senseless violence.
ABC6.com
Tractor-trailer driver killed in crash on Interstate 95 in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A tractor-trailer driver from Arizona was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Providence. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Friday on I-95 north, north of the Route 10 overpass in Providence. Rhode Island State Police said the tractor-trailer hit a disabled car...
New Bedford Man Charged With Beating and Paralyzing Girlfriend’s Dog
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man with a prior conviction for aggravated rape is now facing a felony animal cruelty charge, after allegedly beating his girlfriend's elderly dog until he was paralyzed. Court documents show 38-year-old Brandon St. Don is charged with one count of animal cruelty following...
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing cousin in Westerly
A Connecticut man convicted of shooting and killing his cousin in Westerly has been sentenced to life in prison, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office.
