wabi.tv
Maine 12U hockey players honor Gold Star soldiers
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local youth hockey team is taking Wreaths Across America’s mission to “Remember, Honor and Teach” to heart this season. Each player on the Maine Jr. Black Bears 12U team has been assigned a Gold Star soldier, whose name they proudly display on their jerseys.
wabi.tv
Dexter is back for another state championship game run
DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - Dexter’s Will Kusnierz and the rest of the senior Tigers have been to two state championship games, but they’re still looking for that elusive Gold Ball trophy. The Tigers feel their big-game experience can serve them well as they try to climb to the...
WMTW
Edward Little student athlete has raised almost $100K for charity with handmade ornaments
AUBURN, Maine — Around school, Brayden Bashaw is well known for his ability on the golf course, behind the plate and on the slopes. But in his community, Brayden is fast gaining recognition for the nearly $100,000 he raised for Make-A-Wish Maine and children's hospitals. "It started when I...
wabi.tv
Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A first alert weather day is still in effect this morning as a slow-moving trough swings through and continues to produce light snowfall through the rest of the morning as this low continues slowly move east through the Maritimes. Snow will begin to taper off for the Bangor area later this morning while snow will continue for northern and far eastern Maine coming to an end on Monday. Additional snowfall accumulations will range from a trace – 2″ for the Bangor area, an additional 3-6″ for central and northern Penobscot county, and an additional 6-10″ for northern Washington county and eastern Aroostook county. Winter storm warnings are still in effect for northern Maine and are set to expire by tomorrow afternoon. High temperatures today reach the low to mid 30′s and winds will be out of the northwest at around 5-10 mph.
wabi.tv
The $18 million Paul J. Schupf Art Center in Waterville to open Saturday
Waterville Maine (WABI) - The long awaited $18 million Paul J. Schupf Art Center in downtown Waterville will finally open its doors Saturday. The 32,000 square foot building will be the new home to Waterville Leading Arts. ”You are going to find the Maine Film Center, and independent art house...
mainepublic.org
Climate fear and anxiety on MDI inspired a movement poised to grow across Maine
It's a rainy evening in early December, and a small group of Mount Desert Island residents are gathered around a table in the basement of the library in Bar Harbor. A few more are watching online. Dennis Kiley, a therapist and the founder of the Eco Psychology Initiative, is leading...
wabi.tv
Holden PD celebrates 6th year of ‘25 Days of Kindness’
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Holden Police Department’s annual initiative to spread holiday cheer has been a success. The ‘25 Days of Kindness’ event is the department’s way of helping those in their community in a time of celebration, and great need. A majority of the...
wabi.tv
Snow persists for inland areas while snow mixes with rain along the coastline.
Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. The trough moves northward today and remains nearly stationary over far eastern Maine, this will allow snow showers to continue for northern and far eastern Maine. Snow wraps around the back of the system as...
wabi.tv
Snow wraps around the back of the system as it continues to push east
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A first alert weather day is in effect for inland areas tonight through Sunday morning. A low-pressure system continues to work its way up and along the coastline today, producing widespread snowfall. Winter weather advisories and warnings are in place across interior and northern locations. Snow eventually tapers off for Bangor and areas south by tomorrow morning, snow will continue to linger in northern Maine through Monday morning. Additional snow accumulations across the state will range from a trace to 2″ for Bangor toward Augusta and along the coastline. An additional 3-6″ for areas north of Bangor, and an additional 6-8″ for the crown of Maine. Snow consistency is very wet and slushy, continue to shovel in increments so your not bearing all the weight all at once. Overnight lows drop into the upper 20′s and lower 30′s .
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
wabi.tv
Bangor thrift store supports students at All Saints Catholic School
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Through tireless work, “The Attic,” located at 54 Cumberland Street in Bangor, is providing support to local families and to kids attending All Saints Catholic School. “We’re a small Walmart,” said volunteer Donna Greenlaw. We sell a lot of books. We have all kinds...
wabi.tv
Lewiston police searching for missing man
LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - Police in Lewiston are searching for a missing man. Abdullahi Abdi, 21, was last seen Friday afternoon on Rideout Avenue in Lewiston. Police say the car he was driving was abandoned and located on Route 126 in Wales Saturday afternoon. According to the agency, Abdi has...
wabi.tv
Maine Criminal Justice Academy celebrates graduating class
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Criminal Justice Academy held their graduation ceremony Friday. Photojournalist Mark Rediker takes us inside. And a note about Officer Hunter Christian from the Holden Police Department who you saw in that story. He is the first graduate of this program in the department’s almost...
Maine AG: Fatal shooting of man in East Blue Hill justified
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Attorney General Aaron M. Frey has determined that Hancock County Sheriff's officials and a Maine State Police corporal were justified when they shot and killed 27-year-old Peter Pfister in East Blue Hill in June. In a letter Wednesday to Maine State Police Lt. Col. Brian...
wabi.tv
UMaine bolstering wind energy program to become industry leader
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine has received a boost in its aim to become a global leader in a renewable energy source. The Governor’s Energy Office awarded the university more than a quarter of a million to launch new courses, micro-credentials and undergraduate concentrations in offshore wind energy.
penbaypilot.com
Aldermere Farm announces raffle winner
ROCKPORT — Maine Coast Heritage Trust (MCHT) has announced that Jessica Portlock, of Hampden, is the winner of a raffle for a wood toy barn from Aldermere Farm, a preserve of MCHT in Rockport. Heidi Baker, General Manager of Aldermere Farm and Erickson Fields Preserves, drew the winning ticket on Friday, December 8, in time for the holidays.
wabi.tv
Snow day of play for local families
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - People in the greater Bangor area woke up to a fresh blanket of snow on Saturday morning. And while this winter wonderland was certainly something to behold there was work to be done. Whether it was crews out on the roads clearing the way for traffic.
Infamous Abandoned House In the Middle of Hampden Finally Torn Down
If you're from Hampden, you know exactly what I'm talking about. If you're not from Hampden, there's still a chance you know what I'm talking about. I'm talking about the house that's been sitting empty for god-knows-how-many-years, but nothing done with it. It's been developed around for decades, leaving people to wonder how it always escaped what little "gentrification" Hampden has experienced.
themainewire.com
Public School Worker Who Began Secret Gender Transition on 13-Year-Old Maine Girl Has Conditional License
A public school worker at Great Salt Bay Community School who coached a 13-year-old girl into a gender transition without telling her parents has only a conditional license to practice social work in Maine, The Maine Wire has learned. Amber Lavigne, the mother of the young girl, revealed at a...
foxbangor.com
Holden cadet becomes first to graduate from the Police Academy
VASSALBORO — More than 60 cadets and their respective law enforcement agencies gathered at Maine Criminal Justice Academy to commemorate the transition to becoming full-time officers. The event was extra special for the Holden Police Department, which graduated its first-ever hometown cadet from the academy: Hunter Christian. “I think...
