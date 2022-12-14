BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A first alert weather day is still in effect this morning as a slow-moving trough swings through and continues to produce light snowfall through the rest of the morning as this low continues slowly move east through the Maritimes. Snow will begin to taper off for the Bangor area later this morning while snow will continue for northern and far eastern Maine coming to an end on Monday. Additional snowfall accumulations will range from a trace – 2″ for the Bangor area, an additional 3-6″ for central and northern Penobscot county, and an additional 6-10″ for northern Washington county and eastern Aroostook county. Winter storm warnings are still in effect for northern Maine and are set to expire by tomorrow afternoon. High temperatures today reach the low to mid 30′s and winds will be out of the northwest at around 5-10 mph.

BANGOR, ME ・ 8 HOURS AGO