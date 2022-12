BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service offices in Binghamton and Albany have issued a Winter Weather Advisory and Lake Effect Warning for most of the Central New York region. The Advisory takes effect at 1:00AM Monday and remains in effect until 7:00PM Monday. The Lake Effect Warning is currently in effect until 12:00PM Monday.

HERKIMER COUNTY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO