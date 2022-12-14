ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our fallen heroes to be honored

By Braydon Wilson
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12DLNy_0jisI0Fl00

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - In the nation's time honored tradition, the fallen heroes who sacrificed so much for our nation's freedoms will be honored on Saturday. Christmas Wreaths will be placed on the graves of those who served our nation as a way of saying thanks for their sacrifice.

"It’s an honor to honor the fallen soldiers that have passed before us," said Yvonne Aprato, the Executive Director of the Pocatello chapter of the POW*MIA association.

The day will get started with a ceremony that will be conducted with the help of the Pocatello Civil Air Patrol.

"They actually have their cadets out there. They place wreaths. They have a whole ceremony that is beautiful to watch," Aprato said.

After the opening ceremony, more than 100 wreaths will be placed across the region.

"We ordered as an association 135 wreaths that we get to place. Some of them have been dedicated to specific people. Some of them people have just donated anonymously. And we just place some on any grave that we see has some type of military marker on it," Aprato said.

Some of the wreaths will go to Soda Springs, Pocatello, Inkom and Ucon. Aprato says the public is welcome to attend the ceremony and help place wreaths on the graves.

It will all take place at 10 a.m. Saturday near the Brady Chapel in the Pocatello Mountain View Cemetery located at 1520 S 5th Ave, Pocatello, ID 83205. The public is welcome to attend.

Idaho Falls, ID
