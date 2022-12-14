Read full article on original website
35th Annual Newton County Food Basket Brigade
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — As food prices skyrocket… A little extra help goes a long way when it comes to groceries. That’s the goal for one area program. Today marked the 35th Annual Newton County Food Basket Brigade near the Newton County Fairgrounds. Two weeks’ worth of...
Carthage employees sport ugly Christmas sweaters
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Today (12/16) is “National Ugly Sweater Day,” and what better way to celebrate than putting on your tackiest Christmas sweater and wear it to work? That’s exactly what employees of 15 different Carthage businesses did today. Employees sporting the ugly, yet festive attire,...
Over 1,000 wreaths placed on Veteran headstones at Mt. Hope Cemetery
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of volunteers spent a very cold Saturday morning honoring the lives of local veterans. 1,100 wreaths were placed on every single Veteran’s headstone at “Mt. Hope Cemetery” in Webb City. It’s the first time the “Wreaths Across America” event was held...
Camp Quality holds holiday party in King Jack Park
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Kids and parents of “Camp Quality Ozarks” gathered in Webb City today to celebrate the holiday season. Camp Quality held a party this afternoon at a pavilion in Webb City’s “King Jack Park.”. After checking in, each party-goer received a free...
Annual Joplin tradition puts wreaths on veteran headstones
JOPLIN, Mo. — The 2nd oldest cemetery in Jasper County received an annual holiday and honorable touch. Wreaths were placed on each of the veterans’ headstones inside Peace Church Cemetery. It’s something done every year by members of the American Legion and the Peace Church Cemetery Association. The...
20-year Centennial Bell ringing continues for PSU graduates
PITTSBURG, Kan. — A tradition that began at PSU more than 20 years ago also continued. Since 2000, Pittsburg State grads, faculty, and alumni ring in some of their most important days with the University’s “Centennial Bell.”. “They actually receive a commemorative bell when they do it,...
79th Fall Commencement Ceremony at MSSU
JOPLIN, Mo. — Hard work pays off for a new group of Missouri Southern State University graduates. MSSU held its 79th Fall Commencement Ceremony at the Leggett and Platt Athletic Center. 269 graduates, representing 349 degree programs walked across the main stage to get their college diplomas. The commencement...
Families pick out Christmas toys from Joplin Area Firefighters
JOPLIN, Mo. — 341 area families, more than 1,000 kids, are benefiting from the generosity of others. They’re part of this year’s annual Christmas party put on by the Joplin Area Firefighters Charitable Foundation through its “Christmas For Kids” program. The party was Friday night at Celebration Church in Joplin.
Wyandotte Nation donates $100k to NEO simulation lab
MIAMI, Okla.— Today is the final day of the fall semester at NEO A&M in Miami. The nursing program is going into the winter break on a high note. That’s thanks to a recent donation from the Wyandotte Nation of $100,000. The money will be used to update...
Santa visited “The Front Page” in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Despite his busy schedule, Santa flew into Joplin all the way from the North Pole today. He was spotted at the “Front Page Store” today taking photos with kiddos and shoppers. His elves were on hand to assist while kiddos wrote their Christmas wish...
Parson’s PD is under Elf on the Shelf’s supervision
PARSONS, Kans. — That pesky “Elf on the Shelf” is getting into trouble at a much higher level in southeast Kansas. “Oh, she’s been into all kinds of mischief,” said Lt. Detective Sherri McGuire, Parsons Police Department. “Copper the Elf” is capturing the hearts of...
Kansas neighborhood continues unique light display
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — The holiday season is always a special one for residents of at least one Southeast Kansas neighborhood. For close to 30 years, now, residents of “Westward,” which sits off the Highway 69 bypass near Quincy Street, have continued the tradition of a “zig-zag” Christmas light display, which stretches from one house to the next, all throughout the neighborhood.
What’s Happening in Fort Scott
Above image by Kenny Felt Photography, prints may be purchased here. 12/7-15 ~ Annual Christmas Lights Contest, get in the spirit before December 15th for your chance to win a cash prize sponsored by Niece Products. 12/9-23 ~ Christmas Light Trolley Tours, booking now! Tours each night at 5:45pm, 7pm,...
City employees show off their photography skills
PITTSBURG, Kan. — A downtown Pittsburg business is showing off the photography skills of city employees. An exhibit inside “Root Coffeehouse” is called, “City Photogs” and features the works of 24 city employees. A reception was held there this evening (12/15), where each person had...
Carthage Humane Society new addition will help struggling pet owners
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Humane Society has a new addition. Officials say a local couple, who are longtime supporters of the Humane Society, purchased and donated this shed. It will now house food items for pets. “We have been getting numerous calls and walk-ins from people who are...
Benton County Deputy killed during Wreaths Across America escort
A local law enforcement officer is dead after being hit by a truck in Bentonville during an escort to deliver materials for a Wreaths Across America event.
GMFS Pick of the Litter
Once again we’re back at the Joplin Humane Society to show you some absolutely adorable animals looking for a loving home! Whether volunteering, donating or adopting, you’re saving a life and spreading love! Be sure to keep those furry friends warm during these cold temperatures!
Joplin crash count up, traffic enforcement increases
JOPLIN, Mo. — While it’s always a good idea to pay attention to the road while driving – Joplin police say it’s more important than ever this month. “Around the holidays, you’re gonna see a big increase especially to the main thoroughfares through town,” said JPD Captain Will Davis.
Public invited to proposed $99M water hike hearing, Missouri American Water
JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s your chance to speak out about a $99-million water rate hike request. The Missouri Public Service Commission will host public hearings on the Missouri American Water Company case. They’ll be online on January 17th and 18th. There will be additional public hearings in-person...
Joplin hotel to be demolished
JOPLIN, Mo. — Plans are in motion to demolish an abandoned Joplin hotel that caught fire earlier this month — and several times over the last few years. The City’s planning and development director tells us the City of Joplin is working with the “TIF” developer and the investment group that owns the former John Q. Hammons Holiday Inn building.
