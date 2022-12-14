Read full article on original website
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Report: Massachusetts economy threatened by demographic shifts
The number of people between the ages of 20 and 64 in Massachusetts peaked in 2018, has declined by 50,000 since then, and is projected to fall by another 120,000 by 2030, a trend that a leading business group says will constrain the state’s economic opportunities and requires aggressive countermeasures.
What is Massachusetts’ Most Popular Christmas Dish for 2022?
Massachusetts residents are gearing up for Christmas and there's quite a bit to do. If you haven't done your shopping yet you may want to get to work soon. May I suggest doing some of your holiday shopping in the Berkshires as you'll find many locally owned businesses and something for everyone in such towns and cities as Great Barrington, Lenox, Williamstown, North Adams, and Pittsfield just to name a few.
amherstindy.org
Opinion: Local And Green – Climate Activists Pushing The Boundaries In Massachusetts
This column appeared previously in the Amherst Bulletin. Fueled by the recently reported acceleration of climate change and the passage of sweeping federal climate legislation, Massachusetts climate action advocacy is taking off. Add to that the election of a governor who is “woke” to climate action, and we have a recipe for success on the state and local level.
Big Box Department Store Returns to Massachusetts, A Hoax?
Not trying to crush anyone's hopes and dreams by all means when it comes to nostalgia in Massachusetts. Especially the Berkshires and we only report the facts here. This article is a follow up to last one about the possibility of Ames Department Stores making a return in 2023 according to amesstores.com. Check out the previous article by clicking here.
Did You Know That Christmas Used to Be Illegal in Massachusetts?
For years, there have been Christmas themed movies with some farfetched plots where somehow throughout the storyline, they would find a way to make it so 'Christmas can't be celebrated' or 'Christmas has to be saved'. In every film, although it may be entertaining to watch during the holidays, it seems like the most insane fictional situation that could never be possible. But did you know that Christmas used to be illegal in Massachusetts?
TikTok Video Shows How Massachusetts Town Names Don’t Make Any Sense
Massachusetts has some interesting names throughout the state. There are some that people don't know how to pronounce. There are some that don't make sense based on their geographic location within the state. And there are also lots of towns within the state that end in 'ham', but some of them sound like they end in 'um'. If you are still wondering what is meant by any of that, then let's explore further.
travelyouman.com
3 Top Liveaboard Marinas Massachusetts Compared
Some people’s choice of a permanent homeport will be influenced by geography, but it’s not always a question of whether locations are “better” or “nicer” than others. That is arbitrary. Your preferences, requirements, and dealbreakers will ultimately determine the decision you choose. You could be seeking a bustling metropolitan lifestyle, a touch of southern charm, a sunny island getaway, or a mix of all of these things.
Massachusetts Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Double Digits
The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. In fact, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile. However, despite the fact that Massachusetts has the highest population of all the New England states, one of its towns has population that is even less than the national average of people per square mile.
10 MA Towns That Don’t Sound Like They’re in Massachusetts
Massachusetts definitely has several unique town names throughout the entire state. Some of the town names are so unique that not everyone knows how to pronounce them. There are a lot of them that begin with the four directions: North, East, West, and South. They are even 19 towns throughout the Bay State that end in 'ham'. But throughout all the unique town names in Massachusetts, there are even some that just don't sound like they are towns in the Bay State at all!
Massachusetts veteran wins six times on $25,000 a Year for Life lottery
A Fall River resident wins six times in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Lucky for Life” multi-state game.
Top 5 Things MA Residents Hate About The Bay State
Let's face it: Not everything in our backyard is perfect in any way, shape or form. The advantage we have in the beautiful Berkshires is tranquility and a slower pace than our counterparts out east in Boston, Worcester or Springfield. Each side of The Bay State has their claim to call their domain unique and special in more ways than one. Without further ado, we put together the top 5 things that everyone can agree on what can make your stay in Massachusetts a "not so pleasant" experience for those who are residing or visiting in The Commonwealth:
Here’s What Having a ‘Low Number’ License Plate Means in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is notorious for having a lot of laws, rules, and regulations. Some may seem excessive, annoying, and inconvenient but most laws in Massachusetts are there to protect its residents, especially when it comes to driving. You might think that Massachusetts laws are outrageous compared to the rest of the...
A List of the Most Contaminated Places in Massachusetts
During the Cold War, the U.S. government created hundreds of factories and research centers to help develop nuclear weapons. This work left behind residual radioactive contamination at many of these sites.
Massachusetts town hires feds to kill coyotes for $5,000-$10,000
A Massachusetts town has decided to become the first in the state to contract with the federal government to kill coyotes locals say have killed pets and become a dangerous nuisance. Local officials said eight to 12 coyotes inhabit Nahant, a densely settled town of about 3,300 people on a...
westernmassnews.com
Power outages in western Mass
MEMA posted that as of 8:40 A.M. on Friday morning there are 1157 residents without power in Massachusetts. Here is a live link here. Adams: 0% power outages (2 customer) Blanford: 0% power outages ( 2 customers) Buckland: 0% power outages ( 1 customer) Charlemont: 2% power outages(14 customers) Chesterfield:...
whdh.com
Holiday Helping: Joe Amorosino’s Pesto alla Genovese
7News Holiday Helping is back! In this edition, Joe Amorosino is making an Italian dish his daughter got from her neighbor in Italy — Pesto alla Genovese. Order new 2022 recipes from the 7News team to get all of their favorite holiday recipes! Your donation will help Project Bread feed hungry families right here in Massachusetts.
Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts
With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
Turnto10.com
Initiative to replace septic systems in Massachusetts may be costly
Hundreds of homeowners in Massachusetts could be on the hook for thousands of dollars. Are you one of them?. More than a half million people live in Bristol County and a majority of the housing stock is old or historic homes. Many of them still have their original septic systems...
Snowfall totals range from 1 to 20 inches in Western Mass.
This Friday morning, certain parts of western Massachusetts residents are seeing large amounts of snow. Powerlines and trees are also coming down.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Prospective Buyers Await Details of Mass. E-Bike Rebate Program
[caption id="attachment_4695" align="alignright" width="250"]. StreetsblogMASS relies on the generous support of readers like you. Help us meet our year-end fundraising goals – give today![/caption]. Massachusetts is on course to make it significantly cheaper for you to buy an electric bicycle next year. Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration started making plans...
WUPE
Pittsfield, MA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wupe.com
Comments / 0