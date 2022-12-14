ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Fans to Calipari: Save the excuses, just fix Kentucky basketball

Save it, Cal. Fans don’t want to hear it. Big Blue Nation doesn’t want to hear Kentucky coach John Calipari talk about “demonstrated performance” after a dismal 63-53 loss to UCLA Saturday in New York. They don’t need to know about “mental toughness,” and they’re certainly in no mood for talk of UK being the “gold standard” and needing a new practice facility.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Rick Barnes tired of Uros Plavsic's 'antics'

Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes wasn't real happy with senior forward Uros Plavsic's antics in Saturday night's 75-70 loss to No. 9 Arizona in Tucson. Plavsic was whistled for a technical foul after No. 6 Tennessee (9-2) had taken an early lead. It sparked a 6-0 Arizona (10-1) run that allowed the Wildcats to jump back in front. Plavsic was also seen getting into it with opposing players routinely throughout the game.
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

Kentucky, Calipari trapped in a loveless marriage

After Kentucky's 63-53 loss to UCLA at the CBS Sports Classic in Madison Square Garden, there's no longer any denying that head coach John Calipari and UK fans are trapped in a loveless marriage. And this doesn't feel like the Big Blue Nation's usual hand-wringing. This feels like we're on...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Another starter hits the portal

About an hour before the first South Carolina Gamecocks football bowl practice, another starter appeared in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Gilber Edmond jumped into the portal on Thursday afternoon. Just moments after news was posted to TheBigSpur, the third-year defensive end posted his announcement. This season, Edmond had 39 tackles,...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Nation's No. 1 transfer QB to visit Auburn this weekend

Auburn is the place to be this weekend for top transfer quarterbacks. NC State's Devin Leary, one of the best passers in college football over the past two seasons, will take an official visit this weekend to check out Hugh Freeze's program, Auburn Undercover has been informed. He joins former Coastal Carolina standout Grayson McCall, as Auburn will have the No. 1 and No. 2 transfer quarterbacks in the country on campus at the same time.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Jackson State assistant Gary Harrell says it's 'very important" for Deion Sanders to coach in Celebration Bowl

Despite Deion Sanders' status as Colorado's new head coach, Sanders is still coaching Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central on Saturday. Sanders was not present for the bowl's press conference last week, with assistant Gary Harrell fielding questions instead. Harrell told reporters Sanders remains committed to finishing what he started at Jackson State.
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

Ohio State basketball: Chris Holtmann, Justice Sueing credit 'good' UNC after OT loss in CBS Sports Classic

Ohio State basketball had every chance to hand the preseason No. 1 team, North Carolina, its fifth loss of the 2022-23 season — and before a raucous crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York — but a buzzer-beating shot by Pete Nance sent the game to overtime, where the Tar Heels emerged with an 89-84 CBS Sports Classic win. The result left Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann and forward Justice Sueing searching for questions after OSU blew a double-digit lead.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

UCLA vs. Kentucky basketball: Mick Cronin, Jaime Jaquez size up Bruins 'big' CBS Sports Classic win over 'Cats

UCLA basketball beat Kentucky to the tune of a 63-53 CBS Sports Classic win Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. Jaime Jaquez led the way with 19 points as Mick Cronin and company completed a two-game sweep on the East Coast as the No. 16 Bruins (10-2, 2-0 Pac-12) followed Wednesday's 87-60 victory at No. 20 Maryland (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) by handing the No. 13 Wildcats (7-3, 0-0 SEC) a double-digit loss.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Rick Barnes 'not real happy' with officials in loss to Arizona

Rick Barnes was upset at the officiating following No. 6 Tennessee's 75-70 loss to No. 9 Arizona on Saturday night at the McKale Memorial Center in Tucson. The Vols were whistled for nine more fouls than the Wildcats and took 17 less free throws as they saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end. Arizona finished the game 24-of-27 at the free throw line off of 24 Tennessee fouls, whereas UT shot just 10 free throws in the game on 15 Wildcat fouls.
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

What the analytics say about Iowa basketball after 10 games

Iowa basketball is 7-3 on the season through 10 games as the Hawkeyes hope to get back on track after losing three of their last five games against high-major opponents. Iowa will play two games against low-major competition, and then it's full throttle into Big Ten play. The Hawkeyes will kick off the Big Ten slate on Thursday, Dec. 29 on the road at Nebraska.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Report: Former school sabotaged Perez's appeal

West Virginia wing Jose Perez's appeal to play for the Mountaineers this season was denied in part because his former school, Manhattan, did not support his request for immediate eligibility. "Manhattan administration did NOT support the waiver that would allow Perez to play this season at West Virginia," reported Stadium's...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

247Sports

66K+
Followers
408K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy