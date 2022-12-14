Read full article on original website
Fans to Calipari: Save the excuses, just fix Kentucky basketball
Save it, Cal. Fans don’t want to hear it. Big Blue Nation doesn’t want to hear Kentucky coach John Calipari talk about “demonstrated performance” after a dismal 63-53 loss to UCLA Saturday in New York. They don’t need to know about “mental toughness,” and they’re certainly in no mood for talk of UK being the “gold standard” and needing a new practice facility.
Rick Barnes tired of Uros Plavsic's 'antics'
Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes wasn't real happy with senior forward Uros Plavsic's antics in Saturday night's 75-70 loss to No. 9 Arizona in Tucson. Plavsic was whistled for a technical foul after No. 6 Tennessee (9-2) had taken an early lead. It sparked a 6-0 Arizona (10-1) run that allowed the Wildcats to jump back in front. Plavsic was also seen getting into it with opposing players routinely throughout the game.
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's 100-90 loss to Gonzaga
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The fourth-ranked Alabama basketball team dropped its second game of the 2022-23 season on Saturday, losing to No. 15 Gonzaga in the second-annual C.M. Newton Classic. After the game, head coach Nate Oats spoke to reporters at Legacy Arena. Below is a full transcript of everything...
Kentucky, Calipari trapped in a loveless marriage
After Kentucky's 63-53 loss to UCLA at the CBS Sports Classic in Madison Square Garden, there's no longer any denying that head coach John Calipari and UK fans are trapped in a loveless marriage. And this doesn't feel like the Big Blue Nation's usual hand-wringing. This feels like we're on...
What Rick Barnes and Zakai Zeigler said about Vols' loss to Arizona
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes and sophomore point guard Zakai Zeigler met with the media following the sixth-ranked Vols' 75-70 loss to No. 9 Arizona on Saturday night in Tucson to discuss what went wrong. Here's what all they had to say about the officiating and what took place in the second half.
Another starter hits the portal
About an hour before the first South Carolina Gamecocks football bowl practice, another starter appeared in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Gilber Edmond jumped into the portal on Thursday afternoon. Just moments after news was posted to TheBigSpur, the third-year defensive end posted his announcement. This season, Edmond had 39 tackles,...
Nation's No. 1 transfer QB to visit Auburn this weekend
Auburn is the place to be this weekend for top transfer quarterbacks. NC State's Devin Leary, one of the best passers in college football over the past two seasons, will take an official visit this weekend to check out Hugh Freeze's program, Auburn Undercover has been informed. He joins former Coastal Carolina standout Grayson McCall, as Auburn will have the No. 1 and No. 2 transfer quarterbacks in the country on campus at the same time.
Colorado bringing in Top247 recruits while Alabama, Miami, Texas and LSU work on Top 5 classes
The final weekend leading into the three-day Early Signing Period beginning on Dec. 21 is upon us and some of the nation’s top prospects are taking visits as they shore up their college plans before putting pen to paper. 247Sports takes a look at where some of the biggest...
Jay Harbaugh swings by the school of five-star target on Friday
The Michigan Insider has confirmed safeties coach Jay Harbaugh stopped by Tampa (Fla.) Zephyrhills to check on 2025 five-star safety DJ Pickett on Friday. The Wolverines offered the elite 6-foot-2, 170-pounder back in February and then got him up to campus for a return trip for the Penn State game in October.
Jackson State assistant Gary Harrell says it's 'very important" for Deion Sanders to coach in Celebration Bowl
Despite Deion Sanders' status as Colorado's new head coach, Sanders is still coaching Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central on Saturday. Sanders was not present for the bowl's press conference last week, with assistant Gary Harrell fielding questions instead. Harrell told reporters Sanders remains committed to finishing what he started at Jackson State.
How to Watch: No. 6 Tennessee basketball vs. No. 9 Arizona
No. 6 Tennessee basketball travels west on Saturday night to face No. 9 Arizona in one of the best matchups in college basketball this weekend. Tipoff for the showdown between the best defense in the country and the best offense in the country is scheduled for 10:31 p.m. ET. Kevin...
The nation's No. 1 recruit Dylan Raiola decommits from Ohio State
The Top247’s No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class Dylan Raiola has decommitted from Ohio State, his family tells 247Sports. He had been a verbal to the Buckeyes since May 9. “We have a lot of respect for Coach Day and the Ohio State program,” Raiola’s father Dominic added.
Ohio State basketball: Chris Holtmann, Justice Sueing credit 'good' UNC after OT loss in CBS Sports Classic
Ohio State basketball had every chance to hand the preseason No. 1 team, North Carolina, its fifth loss of the 2022-23 season — and before a raucous crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York — but a buzzer-beating shot by Pete Nance sent the game to overtime, where the Tar Heels emerged with an 89-84 CBS Sports Classic win. The result left Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann and forward Justice Sueing searching for questions after OSU blew a double-digit lead.
UCLA vs. Kentucky basketball: Mick Cronin, Jaime Jaquez size up Bruins 'big' CBS Sports Classic win over 'Cats
UCLA basketball beat Kentucky to the tune of a 63-53 CBS Sports Classic win Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. Jaime Jaquez led the way with 19 points as Mick Cronin and company completed a two-game sweep on the East Coast as the No. 16 Bruins (10-2, 2-0 Pac-12) followed Wednesday's 87-60 victory at No. 20 Maryland (8-3, 1-1 Big Ten) by handing the No. 13 Wildcats (7-3, 0-0 SEC) a double-digit loss.
Four-star safety decommits from Tennessee after visiting SEC rival
Coming off a visit to another SEC school, one of Tennessee's longtime commitments has parted ways with the Vols. Four-star Class of 2023 safety Sylvester Smith announced Saturday night in a post on his Instagram account that he has decommitted from Tennessee, reopening his recruitment just four days before Early Signing Day.
Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle announces transfer destination
Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle has found a new home – and a familiar one. Earle announced Saturday he is transferring to TCU after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. Earle will return to his home state of Texas to play for the Horned Frogs in Forth Worth.
Rick Barnes 'not real happy' with officials in loss to Arizona
Rick Barnes was upset at the officiating following No. 6 Tennessee's 75-70 loss to No. 9 Arizona on Saturday night at the McKale Memorial Center in Tucson. The Vols were whistled for nine more fouls than the Wildcats and took 17 less free throws as they saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end. Arizona finished the game 24-of-27 at the free throw line off of 24 Tennessee fouls, whereas UT shot just 10 free throws in the game on 15 Wildcat fouls.
What the analytics say about Iowa basketball after 10 games
Iowa basketball is 7-3 on the season through 10 games as the Hawkeyes hope to get back on track after losing three of their last five games against high-major opponents. Iowa will play two games against low-major competition, and then it's full throttle into Big Ten play. The Hawkeyes will kick off the Big Ten slate on Thursday, Dec. 29 on the road at Nebraska.
Report: Former school sabotaged Perez's appeal
West Virginia wing Jose Perez's appeal to play for the Mountaineers this season was denied in part because his former school, Manhattan, did not support his request for immediate eligibility. "Manhattan administration did NOT support the waiver that would allow Perez to play this season at West Virginia," reported Stadium's...
Miami (Ohio) portal cornerback John Saunders recaps his weekend official to Ole Miss
Ole Miss turned to the transfer portal in an effort to find a tall, rangy, lockdown cornerback. They found one in Miami (Ohio) portal entry John Saunders, who was on the.
