Cramer Warns Investors That Powell Won't Go Easy on Stocks: ‘The Fed Is Not Your Friend'
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday said that investors shouldn’t expect the Federal Reserve to go easy on the economy because the market is suffering. “Investors have to learn that the Fed is not your friend, it’s not your pal — if anything, it’s your enemy," he said.
Here’s Why the Dow Dropped Nearly 800 Points on Thursday, Its Worst Day Since September
Stocks fell sharply on Thursday after new data released today showed that retail sales slowed in November. The declines also came one day after the Federal Reserve rose interest rates to a 15-year high. As of the closing bell on Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 764.13 points, or 2.25%, to 33,202.74 — in its worst day since September. The S&P 500 dropped 2.49% to 3,895.82 and the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 3.23% to 10,810.53. Footwear companies also felt the pain on Thursday. Adidas was down 4.17% at the closing bell, while Shoe Carnival fell 9.13% and Nike dipped 2.64%. Amazon also...
The Dow fell nearly 300 points on Friday. Why stocks keep tumbling
The good vibes on Wall Street are fading fast: US slid tumbled yet again on Friday as investors come to grips with a souring economy.
The stock market could plunge another 20% as investors search for a bottom, and the Fed could end up sparking a severe recession, Guggenheim's Scott Minerd says
Stocks could plunge 20% next year as corporate earnings decline and the economy braces for a recession, according to Guggenheim's Scott Minerd. That could coincide with a severe recession, if the Fed sticks to its planned rate hikes next year. "We will renew the downtrend and we still haven't seen...
Elon Musk could lose control of Tesla if the automaker's stock keeps tumbling, ex-Facebook security chief says
Elon Musk could face activist investors pushing for a new Tesla CEO if the stock keeps falling, ex-Facebook executive Alex Stamos said.
The Fed's inflation forecast was wrong and Powell shouldn't be trying to water down recession risks, according to RBC
The Fed was wrong again on its inflation forecast on Wednesday, according to RBC. The bank's chief economist said the Fed's projection of inflation next year was hard to justify. Powell also shouldn't try to water down recession risks, since some Fed officials already see a recession in the cards.
Cramer's Lightning Round: You Can Pick Up Some Shares of IBM on Friday
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Oshkosh Corp: "I think it's a slow grower. Could be real interesting, though." International Business Machines Corp: "I think you can actually pick...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Lucid Group Is Too Dangerous to Own Here
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Brookfield Renewable Partners: "I've been skeptical of that one ... but I am willing to reopen the books, and see if there isn't something here we can't find."
Exclusive-China readying $143 billion package for its chip firms in face of U.S. curbs -sources
HONG KONG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - China is working on a more than 1 trillion yuan ($143 billion) support package for its semiconductor industry, three sources said, in a major step towards self sufficiency in chips and to counter U.S. moves aimed at slowing its technological advances.
China has reportedly asked big banks to help stabilize the country's bond market as retail investors pull out in droves
China has asked some of the country's largest banks to help stabilize its bond market, Bloomberg reported. Bond prices have dropped as retail investors pull funds out of fixed-income products. Those investors are shifting to riskier assets as economic recovery prospects for China brighten. China has asked some of the...
Jim Cramer Says He Likes These 3 Industrial Stocks Heading Into 2023
The best-performing industrial stocks so far this year have been Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and Deere. However, Jim Cramer said Friday he likes Caterpillar, Illinois Tool Works and CSX heading into 2023. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday identified three industrial stocks that he believes are worth owning next year, saying...
Jim Cramer Recommends These 5 Health Care Stocks in 2023
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday presented investors with a roster of health care stocks that should be on their shopping lists for next year. “Wall Street likes profitable companies with consistent results, nice dividends and reasonably valued stocks,” he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday presented investors with...
Deal terms, fatality rates and the drawbacks of credit lines; a view from today’s most active VC firm
The outfit, which Grinda co-founded with entrepreneur Jose Marin, has certainly been busy. Though its debut fund was relatively small — it raised $50 million from a single limited partner in 2016 — Grinda says that FJ Labs is now backed by a wide array of investors and has invested in 900 companies around the world by writing them checks of between $250,000 and $500,000 for a stake of typically 1% to 3% in each.
Many of crypto’s greatest defenders abandon the cause amid FTX fallout
Many onetime defenders of cryptocurrency are abandoning the industry after a series of failures that culminated in the spectacular fall of FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried.
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin’s Strong Correlation to 'Dr. Copper' Grows Healthier; Bitcoin Seesaws Back to $17.8K
Prices: Bitcoin rose early but later fell after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell damped enthusiasm stemming from a less-aggressive rate hike with hawkish comments. Insights: Is Dr. Copper's recent upturn a positive sign for bitcoin?. Bitcoin Seesaws but Holds at $17.8K. By James Rubin. Bitcoin looked primed to continue its...
Trimming the fat: Inflation finally hitting profit margins
Corporate profits have withstood raging inflation over much of the last year, but those good times may be ending.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Netflix, Snap, Warner Bros. Discovery, AT&T, Novavax and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Netflix— Netflix tumbled 8.6% following a report from Digiday that said the streaming stock's early-stage advertising business is missing viewership targets. The company is reportedly offering to refund money to advertisers. Novavax — Shares of the drugmaker plummeted 34.3% after...
Kelly Evans: There Is An Alternative
Remember "TINA"? "There Is No Alternative" to investing in the stock market? This paradigm was pervasive last decade when rates were zero, bond yields were pretty much zero, traditional income sources like CDs had dried up, and people felt forced into the stock market if they wanted any hope of returns.
Treasury's Financial Stability Watchdog Says Fraud Is Rampant in Crypto Markets
Treasury's Financial Stability Oversight Council unanimously approved its 2022 annual report Friday. The failure of major cryptocurrency exchange FTX shocked the digital assets market, according to a Treasury official. Digital commodities are struggling, but traditional financial markets are so far unscathed, according to the report. The crypto currency market is...
The world's biggest chipmaker is making a multi-billion dollar investment in the US even though it'll cost way more to make chips there. Here's why it decided to do it anyway.
TSMC's founder said chip production in the US would be an "expensive exercise in futility." But now, the company is building its second factory there.
