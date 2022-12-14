ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12up

Comments / 3

Related
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase

The 10-3 Dallas Cowboys are one of the best teams in the NFL, and many are talking not just about playoffs but Super Bowl. In Week 15, the team travels to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars, with the chance to punch its ticket to the 2022 postseason. To get...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL

We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news

In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Reveal Huge Injury Update On Key Offensive Star

The Dallas Cowboys barely escaped Week 14 with a victory over the Houston Texans, needing a 98-yard drive late in the fourth quarter to pull ahead and get the win. There are certainly a lot of things to clean up as the Cowboys are going to be on the road in three out of their final four games of the season and it is far from a cakewalk.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Tight End Won't Play This Weekend

The Dallas Cowboys are hoping for an easy victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars to set up their big showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles next week. But they'll have to go into this Sunday's game without one of their star tight ends. According to ESPN Cowboys insider Todd Archer, rookie tight...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Eagles’ starter to see an old friend on Sunday

Miles Sanders and the Philadelphia Eagles are due to play the Chicago Bears on Sunday in Chicago for Week 15, and Sanders is expecting to see an old friend. The Bears are struggling this season, which, to be honest, is something we kind of expected. The Eagles, well, they are the best team in football, which is something we kind of didn’t expect.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Jaguars Expected To Make History Against The Cowboys Sunday

It's been 16 years since the Jacksonville Jaguars last hosted America's Team. And according to Mark Long of the Associated Press, Sunday's game is expected to make some franchise history. Per Long: "The Cowboys-Jaguars game, the first one in Jax since 2006, is expected to become the highest-grossing home gate...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
12up

12up

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

12up's News Break profile

 https://www.12up.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy