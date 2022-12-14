Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys Dak Prescott 'Bothered'; Micah Parsons OUT (Personal) on Final Practice Report for Jaguars
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has seen his interception numbers spike in dramatic fashion. What to do?
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Clinch? How Seahawks Loss Changes Dallas Playoff Chase
The 10-3 Dallas Cowboys are one of the best teams in the NFL, and many are talking not just about playoffs but Super Bowl. In Week 15, the team travels to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars, with the chance to punch its ticket to the 2022 postseason. To get...
Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL
We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
Micah Parsons & Trevor Lawrence: Updated 'Injury' Status for Cowboys at Jaguars
On Friday a DNP was given to Micah Parsons, though his absence was for personal reasons and he is expected to go for the Cowboys, who can clinch a playoff berth with a win over Trevon Lawrence's Jags.
OBJ 'Is Going to Join' Cowboys,' Promises Jerry Jones; Signing 1-Year Deal?
“He’s been working out,” Jerry Jones says as he is promising that OBJ is signing with the Cowboys, “and of course he’s extraordinary.”
Jaguars vs. Cowboys: 5 Questions and Game Predictions
The Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8) have one of their biggest games of the year this Sunday, hosting the playoff-bound Dallas Cowboys (10-3) in a game that could help shift their AFC South chances. So, how do we at Jaguar Report see Sunday playing out? John Shipley and Brett Hawn weigh in...
Jerry Jones Says Odell Beckham Jr.’s ‘Going to Join’ Cowboys
The Dallas owner issued a strong statement ahead of the team’s game against the Jaguars this weekend.
Jalen Hurts gifted Eagles O-linemen Louis Vuitton bags for holidays
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is playing at an MVP level, leading his club to the NFL's best record at 12-1. However, Hurts knows his remarkable season wouldn't be possible without one of the best offensive lines in the game watching his back. With the holidays quickly approaching, Hurts took...
Giants vs. Commanders: NFL experts make Week 15 picks
The New York Giants (7-5-1) will visit the Washington Commanders (7-5-1) at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Sunday night. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 4-point road underdogs and that spread has only worsened throughout the week. As of this writing, Big Blue is +4.5. Let’s take...
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Reveal Huge Injury Update On Key Offensive Star
The Dallas Cowboys barely escaped Week 14 with a victory over the Houston Texans, needing a 98-yard drive late in the fourth quarter to pull ahead and get the win. There are certainly a lot of things to clean up as the Cowboys are going to be on the road in three out of their final four games of the season and it is far from a cakewalk.
New York Giants Mailbag: Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay, Saquon Barkley, and More
Let's open up the Giants mailbag and see what's on people's minds this week.
Dallas Cowboys Tight End Won't Play This Weekend
The Dallas Cowboys are hoping for an easy victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars to set up their big showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles next week. But they'll have to go into this Sunday's game without one of their star tight ends. According to ESPN Cowboys insider Todd Archer, rookie tight...
atozsports.com
Eagles’ starter to see an old friend on Sunday
Miles Sanders and the Philadelphia Eagles are due to play the Chicago Bears on Sunday in Chicago for Week 15, and Sanders is expecting to see an old friend. The Bears are struggling this season, which, to be honest, is something we kind of expected. The Eagles, well, they are the best team in football, which is something we kind of didn’t expect.
NFL betting picks, Week 15: Winners, ATS, total
Week 15 of the NFL season started Thursday night with the San Francisco 49ers clinching the NFC West division title with a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. The 49ers won, covered the spread and the Under hit in the game. There are three games on Saturday, 11...
Yardbarker
The Eagles are well prepared for the expected changes within their coaching staff
When a football team like the Eagles are 12-1, most if not all of their top assistants will be favorites for head coaching jobs for teams around the league that are looking to emulate their success. Philadelphia is well-versed in that thought process. After the team won the Super Bowl...
Dallas Goedert Won't Play in Chicago, Eagles Promote 2 from Practice Squad
Christian Elliss was elevated from the practice squad - the third and final time he is allowed to do that - as well as punter Brett Kern, but the star TE remains on IR
Brett Kern talks joining Eagles, reuniting with A.J. Brown
After being cut by the Tennessee Titans prior to the 2022 season, punter Brett Kern was patiently waiting for the right opportunity to come along, as he wasn’t ready to retire just yet. After an injury to punter Arryn Siposs, the Philadelphia Eagles came calling and signed Kern to...
What channel is the Browns vs. Ravens game on Saturday? It depends where you live in Ohio
The Cleveland Browns play rival Baltimore on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. It's the second year in a row the Browns have played a December Saturday NFL game. The Browns are one of six teams to play on Saturday on NFL Network. Here's what the schedule looks like:. Indianapolis Colts at...
Jaguars Expected To Make History Against The Cowboys Sunday
It's been 16 years since the Jacksonville Jaguars last hosted America's Team. And according to Mark Long of the Associated Press, Sunday's game is expected to make some franchise history. Per Long: "The Cowboys-Jaguars game, the first one in Jax since 2006, is expected to become the highest-grossing home gate...
12up
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
12up's News Break profilehttps://www.12up.com/
Comments / 3