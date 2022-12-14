Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Buenos Aires, Argentina Ecstatic After World Cup Win Over France
For the first time since 1986, the South American nation has won the World Cup. It's the third World Cup in Argentina's history, but the first for star Lionel Messi. As expected, fans back home were thrilled to see La Albiceleste lift the trophy in Qatar. The noise in Buenos...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Picking 11 Players to Form the 2022 World Cup Team of the Tournament
And just like that, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is over. Argentina and France played to a riveting 3-3 draw that ended up being decided in a penalty shootout, where Lionel Messi and Co. emerged victorious despite Kylian Mbappé’s hat trick for Les Bleus. After 28 days and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
President of France Consoles Players, Fans Support Amid World Cup Loss to Argentina
Argentina wins. France is left speechless. After 17 years and 172 games with Argentina, Lionel Messi is finally able to hoist the World Cup Trophy. It was something historic and something beautiful. Even if you’re not an Argentina fan, you have to respect what Sunday morning did for the country and for the history of the sport.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Angel Di Maria Doubles Argentina's Lead vs. France in World Cup Final
What a team goal Argentina just displayed. Several one-touch passing from the Argentine backline all the way to the attacking third led to Alexis Mac Allister setting up Angel Di Maria to make it 2-0 in the 36th minute of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday. It marked...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembele Substituted Before Halftime vs. Argentina in World Cup Final
The defending champions are in trouble. France trailed Argentina 2-0 at halftime of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday with Lionel Messi's 23rd-minute penalty and Angel Di Maria's 36th-minute finish in transition being the difference. In desperate need of a change, manager Didier Deschamps made two bold changes...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Kylian Mbappé's Career World Cup Stats for France
For fans who haven’t been paying attention the last three years, Kylian Mbappé proved he really is as good as his potential suggested back in 2018. The 23-year-old led France to its second straight appearance in the World Cup Final, scoring a barrage of goals on the way.
USMNT’s Tim Ream: Gio Reyna Situation a ’Non-Story’
Ream praised Reyna for his performance in the U.S.’s round of 16 loss to the Netherlands.
NBC Sports
Arsenal vs West Ham: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Premier League leaders Arsenal host West Ham in a London derby on Boxing Day, as Mikel Arteta’s men aim to get off to a flying start to the restart. The Gunners have a five-point lead atop the Premier League table after the first 14 games of the season and they’ve lost just once and drawn once so far, winning the other 12. However, Arteta has been dealt a big injury blow during the World Cup with Gabriel Jesus ruled out and it will be intriguing to see if Arsenal can simply pick up where they left off six weeks ago. All eyes will be on the north Londoners over the next few months as Arteta’s young side are set for a title battle but a few key injuries could quickly derail them.
NBC Sports
Hakim Ziyech Donates 2022 World Cup Earnings to Poor in Morocco
Hakim Ziyech has captured the hearts of all in Morocco. The Atlas Lions winger reportedly donated all of his 2022 World Cup bonus earnings to the poor in his country following a historical run to the semifinals before falling to France 2-0. In the sensational effort, the 29-year-old star collected...
CBS Sports
What time is the World Cup final? How to watch Argentina vs. France, date, live stream, TV channel
The 2022 World Cup officially wraps up on Sunday as Argentina face France in the final. Both teams have won two World Cups, with France having won the last edition, but only one will get the third star above their crest when this one is all said and done. It's expected to be an even, tight match with both teams looking impressive en route to the final, overcoming injuries to be the last two teams standings. Both were viewed as favorites before the cup began, and there's no telling just how electric of final that could be in store.
SB Nation
Denis Zakaria still hoping to make things work at Chelsea
Denis Zakaria arrived as last-minute midfield reinforcement over the summer, joining Chelsea on loan from Juventus on deadline day. It seemed a somewhat panicky move at the time, but given the injuries we’ve suffered in midfield (especially to N’Golo Kanté), it should’ve proven a very good decision indeed.
Report: Liverpool To Meet With Entourage Of Chelsea Target Ismael Bennacer
Liverpool are set to meet with the entourage of Chelsea target and AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Croatia's Mislav Orsic Scores Elegant Curling Goal Vs. Morocco
What a way to score your first goal of the World Cup. Croatian winger Mislav Orsic scored a beautiful curling strike on a first-time hit to give his nation a 2-1 lead over Morocco right before halftime of the 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place game on Saturday. Croatia had nearly...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
World Cup Closing Ceremony Held in Qatar Before Final
Before the World Cup Final between Argentina and France got underway, Qatar took some time to celebrate and reminisce on the past month. The closing ceremony of the 2022 World Cup was held at Lusail Iconic Stadium before the two finalists took the field. There were several musical performances during...
SB Nation
Arthur Melo’s Agent Shoots Down January Departure Talk
When Liverpool made a last-second move to sign Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus at the end of the summer transfer window in August, nobody really expected the Brazilian midfielder to make a huge impact. Liverpool were dealing with a growing list of injuries in midfield, and a stopgap move for Arthur was seen as a bandaid after failing to secure their preferred target, Aurélien Tchouaméni.
Gareth Southgate Decides To Remain As England Manager Until After Euro 2024
Southgate has decided to continue working as manager of the England national team until after the European Championship in 2024.
Chelsea ease past Vllaznia and into Women’s Champions League last eight
Early goals from Sophie Ingle and Fran Kirby set Chelsea up for a 4-0 victory over Vllaznia in Albania as they secured qualification from Group A
Rehan Ahmed shows early signs of substance as England relive their fragile leg-spin dream
Rookie grows into his first day of Test cricket, with help from a supportive captain and dressing-room
2018 video shows people throwing eggs at commuter bus in Brazil
CLAIM: Video shows people throwing objects at a bus carrying Brazil’s national soccer team, after the team returned from the World Cup in Qatar. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was filmed in March 2018, and does not show the soccer team’s bus. It shows demonstrators against Brazil’s leftist President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, police confirmed to The Associated Press. The vehicle, however, was just a commuter bus, and not actually part of da Silva’s campaign caravan.
