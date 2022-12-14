ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Man charged with rape, kidnapping following alleged hostage situation in Topeka

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Criminal charges, including rape and aggravated kidnapping, have been filed against a man following an alleged sexual assault in Topeka.

The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office reports charges were filed against Christopher Aaron Kuone in relation to a sexual assault that occurred last week. He has been charged with the following:

  • Rape
  • Two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy
  • Two counts of aggravated kidnapping
  • Aggravated robbery
  • Sexual extortion
  • Aggravated intimidation of a witness
  • Aggravated battery
  • Two counts of criminal threat
  • Criminal damage to property

On Dec. 7, law enforcement was called to a local apartment complex on a report that two people were being held hostage in one of the apartments. Officers responded and found a man with visible facial injuries running from the apartment. He told law enforcement he and a woman had been beaten, held against their will and the woman had been sexually assaulted inside of one of the apartments.

Officers found the woman still inside, but the suspects were gone. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Kuone on Dec. 8.

Kuone is currently being held in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on a $1 million bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2022.

KSNT News

KSNT News

